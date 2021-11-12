Sports
Morgan overcomes three-peat injuries as an All-state tennis player | News
Family means everything to John Thomas Morgan.
In addition to three high school varsity teams at Batesville High School, Thomas has lived the fraternities involved in baseball, basketball, and even tennis. Last fall, he finished third in the 5A tennis tournament and has been an All-State three years in a row. An achievement that was impressive at every level of public high school.
Morgan set himself the target of making it to the second day of the state tennis competition.
The tournament is split into two days, with the first two rounds played on the first day, then the semifinals and finals on the second day, Morgan said. My goal was to make it to the second day as an all-stat tennis player. As the first day went on, I won my first match and made it to that second day.
As a sophomore, he played in Clarksville, finishing third overall. He was undefeated in the regular season as a junior and eventually played the nationally ranked Joseph Patton in the district championship tournament. Morgan took on Hot Springs Lakeside’s Ben Hollis in the state semifinals.
When I went to Clarksville, we played in the state tournament, and I lost in the semifinals to a kid from the Pulaski Academy, Morgan said. I got Riley Felkins from Jonesboro Westside next and lost to him in the third place match. As a sophomore, I went undefeated in the regular season and in the district tournament, I faced Joseph Patton, who was nationally ranked and one of the top tennis players in the South. I lost to him in the district final, but entered the state tournament as a two-seater. I made it to the semi-finals again playing Ben Hollis of Hot Springs Lakeside. He can play. I lost to him in three, we split sets and he beat me in the tiebreak. I played a child of Van Buren in the consolation and won to get third.
Morgan also finished third in the state in his senior season.
I’m playing a game early that I don’t think I should have lost early in the year and I went to the district tournament as a five-man, he continued. So I was on the same side of the bracket as Patton and had to play him in the semi-finals. I lost to him and he won the district. I won the 3rd place match in the district and went into the state tournament as 4th seed.
The rules of the state tournaments are that teammates cannot be on the same side of the stirrups, so Morgan faced the number one seeded player from Russellville. Morgan won in straight sets.
I then played a guy from Beebe and beat him in straight sets, then had to face Patton again in the semifinals, Morgan said. He won and I won the third place contest over a kid from Little Rock Christian.
But that’s not all about his story… The ups and downs Morgan went through in his high school tennis days are nothing short of amazing.
Morgan broke his leg and had five surgeries to fix it and after his junior season in tennis, his legs swung out under him during a dunk during a pickup basketball game, and he fell on his elbow, killing all ligaments and tendons.
My leg injury happened in practice the day before a game, Morgan said. I went upstairs for a dunk and my leg broke. I went straight to the hospital.
It took two screws to fix his knee, but he suffered from compartment syndrome. Five operations later and 11 days in hospital in 2020 was not what he expected.
That was an eventful day to say the least, Morgan said. That affected me, because I knew I had recovery time. I was guaranteed to miss baseball and unfortunately everyone else did because of COVID. All I wanted was to play tennis, so for the next six months I played tennis and got through the season with no leg problems.
As traumatic as it was, Morgan made it through with the help of his family.
It has certainly been a struggle for him, said his father John David Morgan. He kept a good attitude and worked through everything. He did what he had to do and he did it the right way. He recovered from it pretty quickly in his junior year, but he had to learn to stand again.
Morgan’s second fall was initially thought to be a dislocated shoulder, but it was much worse.
I was told the only goal we now have with the injury to my elbow was to make it functional by bending it 30 degrees to 110 degrees, he described. That wasn’t enough exercise to play tennis. The doctor told me we were looking for me to play tennis, and I said yes I am.
Morgan’s desire to play tennis again motivated him during his therapy sessions with GTS Physiotherapist Stacy Millikin.
He had a great recovery, Millikin said. With the uncertainty of such a reconstructive surgery, we were all unsure of the final results. In therapy, we took it easy and hit milestone after milestone. We were under a lot of restrictions because his injury and surgery was so annoying.
Morgan met Millikin three times a week and never missed.
We did a lot of manual therapy and then moved on to stretching and targeted conditioning, Millikin said. Towards the end, during his sessions, he hit tennis balls and played basketball. He did the job and he absolutely excelled. He did a phenomenal job and I feel privileged and proud to have been a part of his recovery.
After three months of physiotherapy, he picked up a tennis racket for the first time in mid-July.
I’ve worked really hard to get the movement back in my arm, Morgan said. It will never be straight, but I bent it to 135 degrees and I had a great therapist helping me, Stacy. We both worked hard to get it back to normal.
Batesville tennis coach Mark Sparks got to see Morgan firsthand after his recovery.
John Thomas has great natural athleticism that is enhanced because of the many hours of independent work he puts into creating his own success, Sparks said. Because tennis is an individual sport, those who excel as John Thomas did over the past three years must commit to hours a week practicing alone to take their game to the point where they can compete at a high level. What causes this drive in John Thomas is something that is innate and natural. In everything he does, he pushes himself to be the best he can be.
What Morgan went through many hours of pain, sweat and tears is rare in high school athletics today. And to have gone through the physical distress and still be a state-level elite tennis player is unheard of. Rest assured his state level opponents who beat him didn’t go through the progression Morgan faced.
I did feel some satisfaction coming into the year with an elbow injury and learning how to swing my arm again, Morgan said. Even after a leg and elbow injury, it’s really cool for me to know that I was one of the top players in the state for tennis three years in a row. I am grateful for those who helped me on my way and for those who brought me milkshakes and ice cream. It’s amazing to me that people would do that.
Sources
2/ https://www.guardonline.com/news/morgan-overcomes-injuries-to-three-peat-as-all-state-tennis-player/article_86ac3bcf-1d73-50f2-ad43-112a02657827.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]