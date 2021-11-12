Caruso forms bonds through field hockey and lacrosse

By Jenn McCulloch/Zip06.com • 11/11/2021 11:50 am EST

The North Haven High School hockey team recently completed its 2021 fall campaign. With the end of the season came the end of Hayly Caruso’s hockey days in North Haven.

“It was very emotional for me because I’m not going to play in college, so our last game was my last game,” Hayly says. “It was even more emotional because we had a chance to qualify for states if we won, but we lost. I enjoyed the sport even when we weren’t winning, and the team made sure I was there.” always wanted to keep up.”

While North Haven was just shy about making states, Hayly is proud of her team for her efforts this year. Since North Haven does not have a high school program, there is a big learning curve for many of the players, but Hayly saw great improvements during her time with the program.

“In previous years we have gone through seasons without winning a single match, but this year we started very strong and we drew a number of matches. We had some really good games,” Hayly says. “We were in most of our games this year and our losses were heavy where we had a chance of winning, compared to the past when the games were a smash hit.”

Hayly ran across the country in high school, but when she started high school, she wanted to change things. Hayly joined the North Haven hockey team as a sophomore and found that her stamina made her perfect in midfield.

While starting a new sport has been challenging, Hayly thanks Head Coach Kim Bouffard and Assistant Coach Danielle Pannone for helping her develop her hockey skills. Hayly played JV at the start of her junior year but was called up to varsity towards the end of the season.

“My coaches were very important to my development into the player I am today, and I learned a lot from them,” says Hayly. “Coach Pannone really advocated that I start playing varsity, helped me learn new things as a player and sent me videos of things to practice at home. By the end of my junior season, I was playing for varsity for a pretty decent amount of time. ”

Coach Bouffard has seen Hayly’s growth, noting that she “has a strong drive, brings positive energy to the field, was a respected teammate and will be truly missed.”

As she completes her high school career, Hayly knows what she will miss most about hockey: her teammates, especially her fellow seniors. As the past three years went by, Hayly saw North Haven working “really well together” and feels it showed during the recent season as “our record was a lot better than in previous years.”

Hayly will finish her athletic career in North Haven this spring as a member of the girls’ lacrosse team. Hayly has a more extensive history with lacrosse when she started playing in the 3rd grade and has loved the sport from the time she started competing.

Hayly was excited to play at the next level when she entered high school. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic took away Hayly’s sophomore season, although she was able to play as a midfielder in her junior year.

“Last year was a tough season coming out of COVID with no season sophomore year, so it was hard to judge where people would be,” Hayly says. “This season we are going to be better prepared and we have a lot of talent and a lot of potential.”

Hayly is optimistic about the future of the girls’ lacrosse team as it approaches its final season. Several of Hayly’s friends also started playing in the third grade, and in high school there was a large group of athletes competing in North Haven’s rec league.

“We’ve been playing together for a long time and now that we’re seniors it could be a really good season because we click and we’re friendly on and off the pitch,” says Hayly. “I think we will win many more matches and be quite successful. It means a lot to me to be able to play with all my friends this season.”

Hayly not only enjoys playing hockey with her friends, but has learned a lot from them along the way. She is also grateful for the many coaches she has worked with during her lacrosse career.

In the off-season, Hayly liked to play lacrosse with the James Vick Foundation. Hayly shared her love of hockey with the founder of the foundation, Christian Vick, along with an idea to replicate the hockey lacrosse program.

Last summer, the James Vick Foundation offered a Dream League for hockey players across the area. The league divided players into different teams and played weekly tournament-style matches.

“I didn’t think it would be this big. There were so many girls doing it, and college coaches came to watch,” Hayly says. “I learned a lot from playing with the talented girls from different cities and the coaches. It has made me a better player. I’m really honored that he was able to take my idea, listen to what I had to say and put together such a great program.”

Off the field, Hayly is passionate about her academic and other activities. Prior to the pandemic, she volunteered at Yale as a patient assistant. Hayly has been CCD teaching Our Lady of Mount Carmel since her sophomore year. In the summer she works as a lifeguard at the High Lane Club.

Hayly challenges herself with AP classes and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is also a member of the student council, Best Buddies, the school newspaper, the Asian Club and the Latin Club, for which she chairs.

Hayly has not yet committed to a university, but the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is her dream school. Hayly has attended several schools in the south as she enjoys the warmer weather. Hayly had wanted to be a pediatric oncologist for several years and plans to study economics or humanities with a pre-med track in college.

“I work hard in school because I want to prepare myself to go to the colleges I want to go to and prepare myself for the future,” says Hayly. “My family is very supportive, especially my mother [Cori Campion]. She has always been there with school and sports and always takes me to and from all my sports. I really depend on her for a lot of things, and she has the most influence on me when it comes down to it.”