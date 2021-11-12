Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to contract with Los Angeles Rams
Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced on Thursday.
The free-agent wide receiver joins a powerful strike led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, adding to a depth chart at the position that already includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.
Beckham became a free agent when he granted waivers on Tuesday after being released by the Cleveland Browns.
The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were among the other teams Beckham was considering this week, sources had told ESPN.
Stafford said on Thursday that he has great respect for Beckham, with whom he played in a Pro Bowl. He praised Beckham for being “excellent” both when the ball is in the air and after the catch and said he was “enthusiastic” to be able to work with him on the Rams.
“It’s a chance for us as a team, it’s a chance for him to come in here and prove himself to us. What our room turns into the reception room is pretty special. I know he’ll fit in well and will continue better and hopefully we help ourselves as a team,” said Stafford.
Stafford said that if Beckham wants to win, “that’s what matters”, and he was confident he could make a contribution.
“Everyone on our team is playing their part. They are doing a great job of figuring out what that role is going to be and going out and proving it both on the practice pitch and in games and given the opportunities I know he will will do.” do the same,” he said.
In Los Angeles, Beckham essentially replaces veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was released after the trade deadline last week. Jackson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this week.
Beckham is the second high-profile player to be added by the Rams this month, after Los Angeles traded for star pass-rusher Von Miller before the deadline last week. Miller welcomed Beckham to Los Angeles on his Instagram story, posting, “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”
Von Miller and OBJ search for a ring with the Rams. pic.twitter.com/Qau2RDNgXk
Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 11, 2021
Beckham was also welcomed to LA by Lakers superstar LeBron James, one of his close friends, who tweeted: “Welcome to LA my brother @obj ! It’s GO TIME!!”
The Rams lead the NFL in all-out attack this season behind a powerful passing offense led by Stafford, who is first in the NFL with 2,771 passing yards. Kupp is the team’s No. 1 receiver, leading the NFL in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,019) and touchdown receptions (10).
The Browns apologized to Beckham from training last week as the teams negotiated his departure. He had asked to be traded and never developed a bond on the field with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Beckham essentially forced his release last week when his father shared an 11-minute video on social media – hours before the trade deadline – of plays in which Mayfield failed to pass the ball to him.
“We’re all working for the same cause,” Woods said. “It’s his thing, I have a feeling why he left – he wanted to be a part of it and contribute, and I think by committing this offense, he wants to work and contribute. We are all working towards the same goal: to win, grinding. I don’t think it should be anything disturbing.”
The three-time Pro Bowl roster has 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games this season. Beckham had 1,035 receiving yards in 2019, his first season with Cleveland, but suffered a season-end knee injury in 2020. He has passed the 1000 yard mark five times in his career.
Brown’s security John Johnson III, who spent the past four seasons with the Rams, was in talks with Cleveland reporters when news of Beckham’s signing broke. Johnson wondered how OBJ will fit in LA
“They had a good thing, like a complete offense,” Johnson said. “I don’t know. I just feel like because I’m in LA I know for sure that the offense runs through Cooper Kupp; even in the run game, the pass game, the fencing game, it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp Obviously Odell is a big name and he will want that attention too It will be interesting.
“Trainer [Sean] McVay, he’s one of the best at it. He will find a way to make it happen, but right away I really wouldn’t want to go there if I were him. But we’ll see how it goes, and I wish him the best.”
The Rams have been remarkably successful in managing the egos and needs of their elite players, with McVay allaying almost all public disenchantment with the organization. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was considered a potential locker room problem after forcing his way out of Jacksonville, but he has been a model citizen and a clear team leader in Los Angeles since his arrival in 2019.
The Rams (7-2) will face the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) on Monday night.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32608165/odell-beckham-jr-finalizing-deal-los-angeles-rams
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]