Sports
Albrightson triplets have had success for Baldwin-Woodville on tennis courts | Sport
Bailey and Allie Albrightson knew pretty quickly that tennis was the sport for them.
I go out and play the first game I played and think, I’m not that bad, Allie recalls. This is nice and I like it.
The question was whether their triplets sister Brooke would join them.
I thought Brooke would stick to volleyball, Bailey said.
Brooke was non-committal until the summer heading into her sophomore year.
It was the first time I actually played, she recalls. I fell in love with it and it grew from there.
Count Dana Helgeson among those who were happy that the Albrightsons took up the sport.
It was really nice to have them on our team, said the Baldwin-Woodville tennis coach. All three picked up tennis very quickly and all made their first season of varsity.
For most of their careers, Allie and Brooke were a doubles team, while Bailey was singles.
I started playing more singles and loved it, Bailey said.
Brooke preferred doubles to singles from the start and Allie joked that she didn’t have the energy to play singles and wanted someone to talk to on the pitch, so the two as a pair made sense in more ways than one.
We were often on the same page, Brooke explained, you could barely see the pair celebrating a win, but they were happy with the results.
Wed look at each other and say well done, she continued.
Helgeson replied: It’s pretty amazing that in the three years they’ve played together, I can only remember once when they didn’t get along on the court. Both Allie and Brooke made a great doubles team, working hard and having fun on the track together.
Going into this season, both said their goal was to reach the State Tournament, which they qualified for on the home turf when Baldwin-Woodville hosted the sectional.
I loved it, Brooke said. Our friends came from school to watch.
We knew every inch of the courts. The blind spots, the best, which runways were most affected by the wind.
The pair went 1-1 during the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament. They started their run with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kiels Katherine Dickrell and Lauren Olig.
After the first game, I was nervous, Allie explained. After that we played more comfortably and it felt like any other game.
Chimed Brooke: We played like it was any other game.
The tournament run ended in the next round with a 6-1, 6-4 defeat of Pacellis Ella Schroeder and Marissa Stodt.
The duo’s biggest fan knew what went wrong in the first set.
I knew they were nervous and in their heads, Bailey said. They played the second set as themselves.
Brooke added: We weren’t ourselves in the first set. The nerves hit us, playing on the main field.
After a regular season filled with singles, Bailey switched to playing doubles for Katelyn Miller, where her season ended with the regionals.
She has a great mentality and was always up for a challenge, Helgeson said of Bailey. All three girls are very competitive and that was great for our team because they pushed each other to get stronger.
Tennis was big in the family and mother Kelly played too.
She would come with us if we wanted to play doubles, Brooke added.
The triplets stated that they played all sports growing up, but eventually they were drawn to tennis. In the spring, Bailey and Brooke compete in athletics, while Allie manages the boys’ tennis team.
I don’t like long-distance running, she said.
Playing and winning a match in the state tournament was the number 1 memory for the pair. Taking a Middle Border Conference Championship for doubles this year was No.
It was very exciting and unexpected, Allie said.
Brooke also remembered the second year of their competition, when they defeated the Osceola doubles team at the regional matches, which earned them a berth. The Albrightsons won the regular season game, but lost at the conference that set the stage for regional games.
It was one of the best games we played, she recalls.
While Allie enjoyed that memory, she still had one high on her list.
Every time Brooke missed an overhead, Id came from behind, saved her and wed got the point, she said. They didn’t expect it.
Thanks Allie, Brooke fired back.
Hey, I did it too, Allie replied.
Bailey remembers the win over Altoonas Josie Recheck, a state qualifier, earlier this year as one of her favorites.
I played her before and lost pretty badly, she recalls. I did my best, won and was quite happy.
Although all three admitted that they eventually fell in love with the sport, they had to learn the mental grind of the sport.
The coach always says the sport is 80% mental, 20% physical, Bailey said. If your mind is not with the game, you can just fall apart.
Brooke remembers her first tournament being more mentally tired than physically tired. Bailey remembers playing a three-hour game.
In the third set, Coach always says, it comes down to who has the most energy, who wants it the most, Allie said.
Brooke believes that her net play has always been the strongest part of her game.
I loved hitting the ball as hard as I could, she said.
Bailey praised her ball placement as her strong color.
Where my opponent couldn’t get it, she added.
Brooke and Bailey answered in unison about the Allies’ weapon.
She was very good at hitting lobs, they said.
Helgeson concluded: They threw themselves into their game and came to every open field and camp they could. That’s why they were so successful.
The three are ready to go their separate ways after graduation. Bailey goes to Bethel to study nursing and play tennis. Allie was accepted to the University of Minnesota majoring in aerospace engineering, while Brooke is leaning toward the University of Northern Iowa and speech pathology.
All three said they will be cheering for the Blackhawk tennis program in the future.
Im excited to see where (the program) goes, said Brooke.
Chimed Bailey: I’m happy to see them reach team state.
Sources
2/ https://www.baldwin-bulletin.com/sports/albrightson-triplets-have-had-success-for-baldwin-woodville-on-tennis-courts/article_519522da-4232-11ec-8420-23a48ea31abb.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]