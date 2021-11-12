Chicago Blackhawks News: Brandon Hagel Injury Update; start time change for black friday game





Since the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, the team has had a mixed bag of good and bad news regarding the overall health of the roster. It kicked off Wednesday with an update on Brandon Hagel, who landed awkwardly on his left shoulder during Tuesday’s game and is expected to miss a few weeks: MEDICAL UPDATE: Forward Brandon Hagel will be missing about two weeks (left shoulder). Attacker Tyler Johnson and defender Isaak Phillips have been removed from the COVID-19 protocol.#Blackhawks Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) Nov 10, 2021 The good news for Hagel is that Blackhawks’ schedule is somewhat light for the next piece. Their next matches are against the Arizona Coyotes home on Friday night, the team will have four days off before their first-ever trip to Seattle to deal with the crack next Wednesday. A weekend back-to-back in Edmonton and Vancouver follows, with the road trip against the Flames ending on Tuesday, November 23. Based on that two-week timeline, Hagel could be anywhere from two to five games. Tyler Johnson, mentioned in the tweet above, was not on the ice for Thursday’s practice. Henrik Borgstrom was, however, after missing Tuesdays game with a non-COVID disease. Coach Derek King said they are going to help Johnson play hockey again: Derek King on Tyler Johnson: You might see him skating with us tomorrow. This isn’t Patrick Kane: you get 2 weeks off without skating, you go in, you get your hat trick and everyone is happy. We have to watch out for this. #Blackhawks Charlie Roumeliotis (@Croumeliotis) November 11, 2021 Here’s a quick rundown of what the lines looked like with Hagel offside and Borgstrom apparently still looking on the outside: Blackhawks lines in practice: DeBrincat-Dach-Kane

Kubalik-Toews-Khaira

Kurashev-Strome-Gaudette

Hardman-Carpenter-RJohnson

Borgstrom Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) November 11, 2021 There was also a minor tweak to the Blackhawks’ power play lineups during Thursday’s practice: King: “The chemistry between (Dach, Kane & DeBrincat) has been good lately, so why not have him in that bumper spot? It’s a lot easier to switch lines so you don’t mess up too much. And then carpenter.” ..can only focus on [the PK] for now.” https://t.co/DotzzOrchv Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) November 11, 2021 Speaking of Ryan Carpenter, he offered some thoughts on how the team was feeling after last weekend’s coaching change: Thursday’s news also included a schedule update, featuring the day-after-Thanksgiving game between the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues now starting at 2.30pm. The Black Friday game between the Blues and Blackhawks just went from ABC to ESPN+ and from 12 noon to 2:30 pm CT. Rangers-Bruins is now the national game. Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) November 11, 2021

