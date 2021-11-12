Lady Lions improve to 2-0 with 83-69 victory over rider





Next game: Delaware State 16-11-2021 | 7 p.m. ET B1G+ UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. the threesome Ali Brigham , It’s Beverley and Makenna Marisa combined for 63 points, propelling the Penn State Lady Lions basketball team to an 83-69 nonconference win over Rider on Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Brigham continued her stellar start to her Lady Lion career with her second straight attempt at 20 points, this time scoring a game-high 23 points on 11-of-13 shooting. She added six rebounds and six assists. Beverley scored 20 points for the third time in her career and went out 8-10. Marisa took another 20 points with four three-pointers. Leilani Kapinus scored four points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Penn State fired 53 percent from the floor, including 42 percent from three. The Lady Lions assisted on 21 of 33 baskets and earned more than 20 assists in each of the first two games. Thursday night’s win for the Lady Lions (2-0) marked the first time the program has seen three players score more than 20 points in a game since December 7, 2014 against Wagner (Lindsey Spann, 22; Sierra Moore, 21; Kaliyah Mitchell 20). It also marks consecutive seasons in which the Lady Lions have scored more than 80 points in their first two games of the season, the first since 1993-94 (90 vs. Syracuse, 87 vs. Providence) and 1994-95 (100 vs. Rutgers, 86 vs. Vanderbilt) seasons. Penn State had 20-plus assists in back-to-back games against Maryland (22) and Iowa (22) for the first time since 2020. Rider was made pace by Raphaela Toussaint’s 21 points, while Lenaejha Evans added 13 points. The Lady Lions took an early lead in the first quarter thanks to an 8-0 run with a pair of three-pointers from Beverley plus a basket from Brigham. Marisa added two more threes and Brigham scored eight points on 4-4 shooting to lead the Lady Lions at the first break 24-14. After a three-pointer from the Broncs narrowed Penn State’s lead to a few digits with 3:28 left in the second quarter, the Lady Lions reacted with a 10-2 run and made their last five shots of the half. Beverley had four runs in the run, while Kapinus, Brigham and Anna Camden each had two. Beverley made excellent plays on the last two baskets for Penn State as time went on. First, after a steal by Kapinus, Beverley delivered a quick pass to Brigham for a quick break-up. On PSU’s next possession, she put in a finger-roll lay-up with three seconds left to give Lady Lions a 44-27 lead after 20 minutes. Rider fought back in the third quarter with a 10 point run and eventually narrowed the gap to just four points at 51-47 with 3:47 left in the frame. Another basket late in the quarter by Beverley going from coast to coast helped Penn State maintain the lead at 59-54 after three. Beverley and Brigham added to their stellar performance at the start of the fourth quarter to help Penn State regain a double-digit lead. In an 11-2 run to start the quarter, Beverley drilled another trey and accelerated the field for another fast-break lay-in and Brigham fought through contact to draw a foul and scored another bucket to Penn State quickly to 70-56. Marisa followed by scoring consecutive possessions before forcing a Rider timeout with the Lady Lions leading 17 with 4:13 to play. Penn State never looked back from there with its 83-69 win. The Lady Lions will host Delaware State for their third non-conference game on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Tipoff is set for 7pm on B1G+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/11/11/womens-basketball-lady-lions-improve-to-2-0-with-83-69-victory-over-rider.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos