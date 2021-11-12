Ravens vs. Dolphins final score, results: Tua Tagovailoa returns, helps Dolphins disrupt win

Tua Tagovailoa took over from an injured Jacoby Brissett early in the second half and led the Dolphins to a 22-10 defeat of the Ravens on “Thursday Night Football.”

Brissett (11-for-23 passing, 156 yards) left the game with a knee injury early in the third quarter. Tagovailoa was listed as the backup quarterback going into the game due to a broken finger. As Brissett entered the medical tent on the Miami sidelines, Tagovailoa prepared to take his place.

Tagovailoa helped give the Dolphins’ offensive momentum, completing 8 of 13 passes for 158 yards. He also rushed 1 yard for a 2:19 touchdown to play in the fourth quarter to extend the Dolphins’ lead to 22-10.

The Dolphins’ defense closed off the Ravens’ offense, holding Baltimore at 304 total yards and 2 of 14 on third down attempts. Lamar Jackson completed 26 of 43 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The touchdown pass came in the fourth quarter.

Miami (3-7) took a second straight win while Baltimore (6-3) lost a bit of its first place grip in the AFC North. The Ravens will try to win against the Bears next Sunday. The Dolphins are scheduled to face the Jets (2-6) next week in a battle to avoid last place in the AFC East.

Sporting News followed updates and highlights from Ravens vs. Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football.” Read the results of the NFL Week 10game below.

Ravens vs. Score dolphins

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 f raven 3 0 0 7 10 dolphins 0 6 0 16 22

Live Updates Ravens vs. Dolphins, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

All times East.

Final: Dolphins 22, Raven 10

11:38 PM: INTERCEPT, DOLPHINS. Coleman intercepts a pass intended for Bateman in the end zone and ensures a victory for the Dolphins.

11:35 pm: Jackson completes to Duvernay and Andrews to move the chains into the scoring area with less than a minute to go.

11:30 PM: TOUCHDOWN DOLPHINS. Tagovailoa runs into the end zone for a score of one meter. Dolphins lead 22-10 with 2:19 remaining in the first quarter.

11:25 PM: Tagovailoa completes a deep pass to Wilson for 64 yards. Dolphins get another set of downs from the 11.

11:22 PM: TOUCHDOWN RAVENS. Jackson throws to Andrews in the end zone after throwing 20 yards to Bateman. Raven cutting the Dolphins lead 15-10 with 4:12 left.

11:15 pm: Palardy makes a 47-yard point to put the Ravens on their own 1.

11:10 p.m.: Tagovailoa is fired for a loss of six yards and fumbles. Eichenberg recovers on the Miami 40.

11:05 PM: Jackson throws an incomplete pass on third, marking the 10th failed third try of the game for the Ravens.

10:58 PM: FUMBLE, TOUCHDOWN DOLPHINS. Jackson completes to Watkins, Howard knocks it loose and recovers for 49 yards to bring it in for the score. After Tagovailoa fails to complete the two-point conversion, Dolphins lead 15-3 with 11:23 remaining.

10:52 PM: FIELD TARGET DOLPHINS. Sanders makes an attempt from 29 meters to the Dolphins 9-3 lead with 12:37 remaining.

10:48 PM: On the third iteration of the third down, Hunt rushes to the end zone and flips to the line. The lineman was called up for an illegal touch and the score was ineligible.

10:45 PM: Wilson makes a 14-yard carry to the Baltimore 14 for a first down.

Third Quarter: Dolphins 6, Ravens 3

10:40 PM: Tagovailoa completes deep left to Waddle for a 35-yard gain, giving the Dolphins a first at the Ravens’ 25 to close out the third quarter.

10:37 PM: Tagovailoa completes to Gaskin, he throws it back, then completes again to him to give the Dolphins a first in midfield.

10:35 PM: Holland knocks down Jackson for a loss of seven yards. Ravens are forced to kick from their own 27.

10:32 PM: Jackson fires a short pass at Andrews and is completely ruled, but the game is challenged by Miami. After official review, the call will be reversed and the pass will be considered incomplete.

22:29: Palardy kicks for 52 yards after Tagovailoa fails to finish for a first down. Ravens start from their own 22.

10:25 PM: Koch kicks 24 yards and lets the dolphins start from the 19.

The Dolphins’ defenses have forced the Ravens to kick six times in a row. Jaelan Phillips, Jevon Holland, Eric Rowe, Christian Wilkins, Elandon Roberts, Zach Sieler, AVG beat it all tonight. Joe Schad (@schadjoe) Nov 12, 2021

10:23 PM: After the Ravens’ game’s first third down conversion, Jackson is fired by Roberts for a seven-yard loss.

10:15 pm: Palardy kicks 40 yards to the Baltimore 46.

10:11 PM: Tua Tagovailoa is filling in for Brissett after he reportedly tried to turn back. He opens with a nine-yard completion to Waddle on the 18th.

10:08 PM: Jackson is knocked down on the 44 for a loss of five yards. He then tries to get a deep shot at Brown, but the pass is broken, forcing the Ravens to kick.

10:05 PM: Ravens take over at the 50 after the Dolphins punt. Jackson rushes 11 yards to give the Ravens a first at the 39.

10 p.m.: Brissett is fired at the Dolphins’ 16 for a loss of eight yards. He enters the medical tent after leaving the sidelines.

Rest: Dolphins 6, Ravens 3

9:42 PM: FIELD TARGET DOLPHINS. Sanders scores a 22-yard field goal for the Dolphins a 6-3 lead halfway.

9:38 p.m.: Brissett throws a deep pass 50 yards to Ford and gives the Dolphins a first in the Ravens’ 15.

9:35 AM: Ford makes a catch on the sidelines for 19 yards and pushes the dolphins to the 31.

9:30 pm: Freeman is knocked down by Baker shortly before the first down marker. Dolphins call a timeout with 58 seconds left.

21:28: Palardy kicks a 49-yard punt to give the Ravens possession on their 27th.

9:25 PM: Gaskin gets a first at the Dolphins’ 21.

9:20 p.m.: Ravens fails to set third for fifth attempt in the first half. Koch scores a 53-yard punt to put the Dolphins on their own 11.

9:15 pm: Jackson finds Andrews on the 33 for a 13-yard gain.

21:12: FIELD TARGET DOLPHINS. After failing to complete a pass in the end zone, Sanders kicks over a 31-yard field goal tie it up3-3 with 6:21 left in half.

9:07 PM: Brissett completes a deep pass to Shaheen for a 21m gain. Dolphins start with a first down in the Ravens’ 5. An offensive holding penalty pushes the Dolphins back to 15.

9:05 PM: Brissett finds Waddle for an 11-yard gain to give the Dolphins a first at the 45.

9:00 am: Palardy kicks 37 yards, marking the third straight drive that the Dolphins failed to convert into third. Ravens start from their own 16.

First Quarter: Ravens 3, Dolphins 0

8:55 PM: Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel fire Jackson for a nine-yard loss to finish the first quarter.

8:53 PM: Jevon Holland breaks a pass intended for Marquise Brown.

8:50 PM: The Dolphins kicked after an eight-play 11-yard drive and let the Ravens take over at their own 23.

8:45 PM: Justin Tucker misses a 48-yard try wide right to hold the Ravens 3-0 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter.

8:43 PM: Marquise Brown completes a pass from Jackson for a seven-yard gain, then Eric Rowe releases the ball. Rashod Bateman recovers for the Ravens on the 30.

8:40 PM: Jackson finds Andrews for a 15-yard gain and moves the chains to the Dolphins’ 37.

8:37 PM: Jacoby Brissett is knocked down by rookie OLB Odafe Owehat the 37 for a loss of eight yards. The Dolphins are forced to kick on their opening possession and the Ravens take over from the 25.

8:33 PM: FIELD GOAL RAVENS. Justin Tucker makes a 46-yard attempt to get the Ravens on the board. The Ravens take an early 3-0 lead with 9:52 remaining in the first quarter.

8:27 PM: Duvernay completes a pass from Jackson for a 19-yard gain.

8:25 PM: The Dolphins won the toss and postpone, Ravens starts with the ball landing in the end zone at kick-off.

