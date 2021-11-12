Australian tennis stars do not welcome quarantine

Homesick Australian tennis stars have welcomed the easing of quarantine restrictions after fears that preparations for their home grand slam would be seriously jeopardized.

Ash Barty cut her season short, effectively forcing the world No. 1 out of this week’s prestigious WTA final in Mexico, completing her mandatory quarantine period last month.

Had Barty chosen to defend the season finale she won in China in 2019 before last year’s WTA final was canceled due to the pandemic, the Wimbledon champion’s summer preseason would have been greatly disrupted.

The Australian Open women’s top tier would have had to endure a second fortnight in harsh quarantine on their return from Central America, giving them a little more than a month to rest and prepare well for the Melbourne Major that kicks off on 17. January begins.

But now that fully vaccinated international travelers are allowed to enter NSW and Victoria without being quarantined, happy days are ahead for Australia’s other players returning from overseas.

Barty’s fellow Queenslander John Millman has chosen to return home via NSW to avoid quarantine, which will remain mandatory in the Sunshine State until December 17 or when it reaches a fully vaccinated rate of 80 percent.

Millman plans to fly to Sydney after the Davis Cup final in Spain, Italy and Austria from November 25 to December 5.

“Until the NSW Prime Minister fell from the sky and opened up the country, it looked like I probably wouldn’t be going home,” he told AAP from Europe.

“But it looks like after the Davis Cup I’ll get a flight to NSW and spend 14 days there and then hopefully cross the border.

“At least it is not in hotel quarantine and I can train because that is a brutal experience and also not ideal to do your preseason in a hotel room.

“Then I can cross the border a day or two before Christmas.

“I look forward to seeing family, that’s for sure. You start to appreciate things when they’re taken from you.”

Millman has not been home since he took a flight from Brisbane to Melbourne on January 15 before the Queensland borders were closed.

The former US Open quarter-finalist said it was sometimes a struggle to be away for so long, and especially frustrating to book a flight home.

“If you can even tell the politicians to stop being double vaccinated. Say fully vaccinated because there is more than one vaccination,” Millman said.

“I have Johnson and Johnson, which is a one-shotter. I also have one shot of Pfizer, so I’m well vaccinated.

“This year, there’s no doubt that my headroom has been a little fuzzy at times.

“When you go through the test that the Aussie players and the New Zealand players have had this year, the mental side can really weigh on you – and it’s not too insignificant.

“I know the perception at home in Australia is, ‘oh you are Australian tennis players, you should just travel’.

“I know it was challenging at home too, but I’m telling you, it was a real challenge being an Australian tennis player on the road.”

Sydney-raised, Spain-based men’s Aussie Alex de Minaur hopes to enjoy 10 days with his family in the NSW capital before ramping up his Open build.

“It’s been a pretty rough year for Australians on tour,” de Minaur told AAP.

“So not having to quarantine is a bonus.”