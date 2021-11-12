Quinnipiac, Yale Women in Major ECAC Confrontations

Postwomen (2-6, 2-4 NEWHA) in Saint Anselm (2-7-1, 1-2-1), Friday, 4 p.m.; Saturday, 1 pm: Post has scored seven goals and freshman Julia Wysocki has four on hand.

No. 10 Harvard Women (5-2, 3-2 ECAC) at Yale (4-2, 2-2), Ingalls Rink, Friday, 6 p.m.: Yale is one of 13 teams in the USCHO poll and the 14 teams in the USA Today/USA Hockey poll to get votes. Harvard dropped one spot behind Clarkson in both after losing to the Golden Knights in overtime on Saturday, but the Crimson came back on Tuesday, beating No. 7 Boston College.

No. 8 Quinnipiac Women (10-0-2, 4-0 ECAC) vs. Princeton (4-0, 4-0), Friday in Princeton, 6 p.m.; Saturday at Perrotti Arena, 3 p.m.: Princeton was 10th in one poll last week, but dropped to 11th in both as Clarkson jumped to ninth. Not the Tigers’ fault as they beat RPI and Union over the weekend.

Maine Women’s (3-8, 1-5 Hockey East) at UConn (11-1, 6-1), Freitas Ice Forum, Friday, 6 p.m., Saturday, 3 p.m.: To round out the ARV portion of the look, UConn is in fact No. 12 in both top-10 polls, allowing for two goals in the four games since the first loss. Maine has lost five out of six since falling 1-0 to the Huskies on October 15.

no. 5 Quinnipiac men (7-1-2) vs. Arizona State (6-4), Perrotti Arena, Friday, 7pm, Saturday, 7pm: The first of a few breaks in the Bobcats ECAC schedule brings in the Sun Devils, who are suddenly in their seventh varsity season. The state of Arizona has won two of the three all-time meetings.

Yale Men (0-3) at Army (2-5-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard on Saturday and will try to get into the victory column in their first non-league game.

no. 16 Boston College Men (5-4-1, 3-2 Hockey East) at UConn (5-3, 3-1), XL Center, Friday, 7:00 PM (Ch. 20): If the USA Today poll ran as deep as the USCHO poll, it would be the No. 16/18 Eagles at the Huskies. While playing that game, they would be the No. 24/25 Huskies. Let’s maybe not play that game and say it should be a good Hockey East tilt.

Women’s Dartmouth (3-3, 2-3 ECAC, playing in Brown on Friday) at Yale, Ingalls Rink, Saturday, 3pm: The Big Green escaped conference on Tuesday to face Vermont and came back late to win in extra time on Lauren Messiers’ second goal. They are back in the ECAC against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

UConn Men at No. 12/13 Providence (6-5, 3-3 Hockey East, play AIC on Saturday), Saturday, 7 p.m.: Nine NHL draft picks are on the list for the Friars, who have been a more than solid program for the past ten years.

Post women at RPI (4-8 to Thursday), Tuesday 6:00 PM: RPI have lost four in a row en route to a weekend against Colgate and Cornell, but two out of three are 1-0 losses to teams now in the top 10.

The men and women of the Sacred Heart have a week off, although the men will compete against Yale at Ingalls Rink on Saturday.

Looking back

Yale women earned two road stops, jumped early on Cornell for a 7-0 win, then defeated – No. 4 Colgate 4-0. Senior Gianna Melonic was in goal both nights, and junior striker Clare Dalton had six points and junior forward Charlotte Welch had three goals this weekend.

Sacred Heart put Mercyhurst 3-3 on the road twice, then earned an extra point twice toward the Atlantic Hockey standings by winning shootouts. Junior goalkeeper Justin Robbins made 49 saves in the two games. Junior forward Neil Shea scored twice in the second game. … sophomore Olivia Mobley (with 1:24 left to play) scored the winner with 1:24 to play as the Quinnipiac women’s Union defeated 2-1. graduated student Taylor House scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against RPI the following day. Fellow grad student Corinne Schroeder made 16 saves.

The UConn women swept two games at Boston University 2-1 and 1-0. Senior Samantha Carpentier-Yelle made 27 saves in the first game, and graduating Natalie Snodgrass scored the only goal in the first period of the second. Huskies freshman goalkeeper Megan Warrener made 16 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over Brown. … Quinnipiac’s men opened their ECAC season with two shutout wins on the road, 3-0 at Yalea and 1-0 at Brown on Nick Bochens third period power play goal. Yale lost 6-2 to Princeton; Niklas Allain scored both goals.

The UConn men hit two games for the first time in Maine, winning 4-3 and then 3-2 in overtime. Senior Jachym Kondeliks power-play goal with 7:17 left was the difference in the first game. Junior Harrison Rees scored the overtime goal. … The Sacred Heart women took three of Saint Anselm’s four points in Shelton, with a 1-1 draw and a 3-0 Pioneers win. Senior attacker Anna Klein and junior striker Rachel DeLong had a goal and an assist every weekend. … The Post women dropped two games against LIU, 4-0 and 6-1. freshman attacker Julia Wysockic scored the goal.

Awarded

Yale had two ECAC honors: Junior forward Claire Dalton was women’s player of the week with six points in two games, and senior Gianna Melonic was the women’s goalkeeper of the week with a pair of shutouts, 16 saves against Cornell and 32 against Colgate. … Quinnipiac freshman Yaniv perets recorded shutouts at Yale and Brown, with 12 saves in both, and was named ECAC mens goalie of the week. … Sacred Heart senior Frankie Sanchez was the NEWHA Goalkeeper of the Week, making 41 of 42 saves in two games and earning a shutout in the second against Saint Anselm. … Graduate-school defender Rourke Russell had four points and blocked seven shots in two Sacred Heart ties at Mercyhurst and was named Atlantic Hockeys Defensive Player of the Week. …. Junior Harrison Rees of UConn was Hockey Easts men’s defender of the week with two goals in two games, including one in overtime.

