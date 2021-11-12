Men’s Basketball Hosts Western Michigan In Home Opener Friday Night





East Lansing, Michigan The Michigan State Men’s Basketball Team returns to East Lansing for its home opener on Friday, November 12 against Western Michigan (6:30 PM, BTN). The game will be broadcast live on BTN, with Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo summing up all the action. TCF Bank Spartan Media Network’s radio call can be heard on one of its 38 affiliates and on the web at MSUSpartans.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play and Matt Steigenga as the color analyst. The game can also be heard on XM 390 and on channel 980 on the SiriusXM app. About the Spartans The Spartans opened the season with a 87-74 loss to No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. MSU let four players score in double figures, led by sophomore guard AJ Hoggard’s 17 points.

17 points. The Spartans will play five of their first seven games outdoors, including with Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games and three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis Michigan State was 12-3 at home last year, including a 5-0 against non-league teams.

Michigan State recorded a pair of exhibition game victories to kick off the 2021-22 season, beating Ferris State, 92-58, on Oct. 27, followed by an 83-60 win over Grand Valley State on Thursday, Nov. 4.

freshman guard Max Christie averaged 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while connecting with 57.9 percent of his field goals (11-of-19) to lead three players in double digits.

averaged 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while connecting with 57.9 percent of his field goals (11-of-19) to lead three players in double digits. Senior attacker Gabe Brown averaged 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, while making 58.8 percent of his shots (10-of-17), including 54.5 percent from 3-point country (6-of-11).

averaged 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, while making 58.8 percent of his shots (10-of-17), including 54.5 percent from 3-point country (6-of-11). Red Shirt Senior Attacker Joey Hauser added 11.0 points and 7.5 rebounds and senior forward Marcus Bingham Jr. added 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 17.0 minutes.

added 11.0 points and 7.5 rebounds and senior forward added 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 17.0 minutes. The Spartans return nine letter winners from last year’s team that finished 15-13 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten, reaching the NCAA tournament for the 23rd straight season, the second-longest active streak in Division I. About West Michigan Western Michigan opened the 2021-22 season on Wednesday night, recording a 76-58 win over Hope College.

Sophomore Head Coach Clayton Bates, who played in the Florida Final Four team in 1996, welcomes nine players who play for the first time at WMU, four incoming transfers and five real freshmen.

Junior transfer Lamar Norman Jr., who spent three seasons with Duquesne, scored 23 points hitting 9-of-13 shots from the floor, including 5-of-8 from 3-point land to lead the Broncos.

Western Michigan defeated Kalamazoo College 77-47 in an exhibition game on Saturday.

Freshman guard Gus Etchison scored 16 points from the bench to lead the way, while Norman Jr. added 12 points.

Returning for the Broncos is sophomore guard B. Artis White, who scored 19 points and had six rebounds against MSU last year.

Also back is sophomore Titus Wright, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds last year. Last meeting Red shirt junior striker Joey Hauser had his third double-double of the season, scored a career-high 24 points with 10 rebounds, and then-No. 8 Michigan State used a late run to pull out for a 79-61 win over Western Michigan at the Breslin Center on December 6, 2020.

had his third double-double of the season, scored a career-high 24 points with 10 rebounds, and then-No. 8 Michigan State used a late run to pull out for a 79-61 win over Western Michigan at the Breslin Center on December 6, 2020. Forward Aaron Henry finished with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds and guard Rocket Watt Added 10 points and six assists.

finished with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds and guard Added 10 points and six assists. The Spartans led by four points (39-35) at halftime and were still four (52-48) ahead near the middle of the second half before putting on a run of 21-8 over a span of 7: 50, taking them ahead of 73-56 on a three-pointer from Hauser, his third on the run. Series history Friday’s matchup between Michigan State and Western Michigan will be the 39th meeting between the schools.

MSU leads the all-time series with Western Michigan, 27-11, including a 21-7 advantage in games at home.

The Spartans have won their last seven meetings with the Broncos and 10 of their last 11.

Western Michigan’s last win in the series was an 83-79 decision at East Lansing on November 28, 1981.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2021/11/11/m-basketball-mens-basketball-hosts-western-michigan-friday-night-in-home-opener.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos