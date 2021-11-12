Sports
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders shows up at practice, doesn’t talk about TCU job
The past three weeks have been anything but normal for Jackson State american football. Trainer Deion Sanders has not been to a game in the past three weeks as he recovered from recent foot surgery.
Despite his absence, interim coach Gary Harrell led the Tigers to three straight wins, including a 41-21 win over Texas Southern last week.
Jackson State (8-1, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has won six games in a row and has a shot at a place in the SWAC Championship game with a road win over Southern (4-5, 3-3) on Saturday (6:00 p.m., ESPN3).
The Tigers got a sense of normalcy in training on Wednesday when Sanders returned to the Jackson State facility for the first time this month. Sanders announced earlier in the day that he… discharged from the hospital and his presence was a welcome sight at training.
Even when he is in the small wheelchair, he still has a lot of energy, senior defensive endJames Houston said Thursday. It was already exciting that he was here. I think it has improved the team a lot all week.
PRIME TIME AT TCU:Why Deion Sanders would take a TCU soccer job would make sense and why not?
JACKSON STATES FOOTBALL:Florida Transfer James Houston’s Tenacity Bags Jackson State Leading FCS
However, Sanders’ return coincided with reports about him job interview for the TCU head coach job on Monday. The Horned Frogs are reportedly looking at Sanders as a candidate following Gary Pattersons’ resignation on Oct. 31, according to the Ft. Worth Star Telegram.
Harrell said Sanders’ interview was not discussed with the team.
We are not tackling it because the players have done an impressive job of not even flinching, Harrell said. There were no conversations about it. The staff has heard of it. We know that Coach Prime was pretty much in the hospital and don’t know how that could happen.
We can’t get caught up in what’s happening on social media. We can’t control those things. The players did a great job with no questions asked. I don’t know if the conversation took place, but as far as we coaches are concerned, it didn’t.
Harrell is unsure if Sanders will attend or coach on Saturday. According to Harrell, the situation is still day to day.
The show must go on, Houston said. It doesn’t stop for one person. Although he is our head coach and our leader.
You just need to block it and focus on what you can control.
JSU MEN’S BASKETBALL:A Look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Jackson State basketball
JACKSON IS HIGH:3 things to know as Jackson State basketball season kicks off
Harrell was impressed with the way the players have stayed together and focused on the Jaguars. Winning the SWAC East was one of the many goals Jackson State set out to achieve this year.
If you look at this team over the past few weeks, especially this week, it’s a tight-knit team, Harrell said. This team really loves each other. It’s a real close-knit family environment. It was seen this week as they went out all week, even this morning in the rain, with so much energy and so much juice all week. It shows the maturity level of where we are.
Sources
2/ https://www.clarionledger.com/story/sports/college/jackson-state/2021/11/11/jackson-state-football-shows-maturity-amongst-reports-deion-sanders-interviewing-tcu-opening/6395128001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
