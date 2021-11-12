Sports
Tennis centre, ice rink good news for Warren Countians | Our opinion
You could say Warren County was a success with his latest projects.
But that’s a baseball term. And the latest sports and entertainment venues here are certainly geared towards tennis and ice skating.
So with the recent opening of the indoor tennis/multisport facility at Buchanon Park and this week’s scheduled opening of the SoKY Ice Rink in downtown Bowling Green, Warren County has ahem! served a flourishing ace and skated into a new era.
The population of Warren County has risen from 113,781 in 2010 to 134,554 in 2020, according to US Census Bureau statistics, and this paper has praised the county and the city of Bowling Green, as well as local officials have done a good job of addressing recreational needs and wants. of the growing population.
These latest efforts add to the plethora of opportunities for Warren Countians.
Nearly a decade in the making, the $8.2 million, 88,000-square-foot indoor tennis/multisport facility funded by Warren Fiscal Court and built by Scott, Murphy & Daniel Construction meets what tennis enthusiasts have seen as an urgent need since. the Tennis Town indoor facility on Three Springs Road closed about 10 years ago.
This is a great day for Warren County and for the youth and adults this facility will serve, said Martina Fee, a longtime member of the Southern Kentucky Tennis Association, who was almost in tears as she spoke at the grand opening event.
In addition to six indoor tennis courts, the new facility has four racquetball courts, an indoor playground and six outdoor tennis courts, the Daily News reported Don Sergent. It can be reconfigured for basketball, volleyball and even futsal and soccer.
It really is a multi-purpose facility that will provide many community activities, said Chris Kummer, director of Warren County Parks and Recreation. This has been needed for a long time.
Local youth and adult tennis players have been forced to travel to Nashville, Owensboro or other cities to play the sport during the colder months, so the new courts here in Warren County are expected to see full use.
This puts us on par with other cities, Fee said.
In downtown Bowling Green, the SoKY Ice Rink returns after a year-long cancellation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 6,000-square-foot ice rink in the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion is scheduled to open Friday and the season will run through January 9.
The rink, which had grown in both popularity and variety of activities before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be open to the public on Thursdays and Sundays from 1pm-9pm and Friday and Saturdays from 10am-9pm. will be reserved for skillet curling events, Tuesdays will be mainly spent on youth hockey and Wednesdays will be reserved for private events.
Also new this season is the addition of two sleds that can be used by people with disabilities.
Hockey is in high demand, said Nikki Koller, an assistant director of public works in Warren County. But most of the time they had to play after hours. This gives them some designated times to play.
We certainly welcome the return of the ice rinks, but have a question for next season:
Why not extend the schedule?
The current season of the rinks is scheduled to end on January 9, which seems odd to us as most of the winter weather this area receives is from mid-January to March.
Perhaps skaters can enjoy this rink next season when snow falls outside the pavilion.
Our opinion pieces in the Bowling Green Daily News represent only the views of the majority of the newspapers’ editorial board and do not necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of other Daily News employees.
