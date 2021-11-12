Free 2021 MLB Agency: Giants Major Player Class Investigation

Throughout the Farhan Zaidi Era in Oracle Park, an arrow is aimed at the winter of 2021.

Years ago, the plan was to seek flexibility in payroll for this off-season and ideally complement a growing team, but something funny happened on the way to this point. The Giants won 107 games and competed for a World Series title sooner than most expected, and they also ended up with some excellent in-house free agents that they were eager to keep.

Zaidi, Scott Harris and the rest of the front office aren’t just trying to replenish their core. They try to keep it together. Kevin Gausman is one of the best pitchers available and Brandon Belt is near the top of the batting list, along with Kris Bryant, a mid-season asset who has expressed interest in returning.

Led by those three, the Giants are one of five teams with double-digit free agents. Here’s a rundown of the list and a look at who might be returning:

brandon belt

The only NL players with a higher wRC+ than Belt in the last two seasons: Juan Soto and Bryce Harper. And here’s a complete list of Giants with more home runs than Belt in the past two seasons: _____. Despite what you may have heard during the Belt Wars, he was very, very good while healthy.

Numbers aside, Belt stands for just about everything this organization now preaches, from the major leagues to rookieball. Be passive in places you can’t drive, try to do damage in places you can. He plays Gold Glove-caliber defense, helped keep the clubhouse light with his turn as the captain, and is a homegrown player. Add to that the fact that the Giants really missed him in the NLDS and this is a no-brainer.

“You could talk about his worth, both in the way he played the whole series and how much we missed him once he went down,” Zaidi said after the season. “So he’s a very, very important part of this team.”

The Giants have made Belt a qualifying offer of $18.4 million and will seek to secure a multi-year deal as they did with the other Brandon. They had conversations during the season, but Belt caught fire, which certainly helps his case. He likes being a giant and wants to return, but he’s never been a free agent either. For years, other teams tried to trade for Belt. It will be interesting to see what the 33-year-old’s market looks like.

Kris Bryant

Bryant’s free agency has essentially been discussed since he was called up to the major leagues — late enough that the Cubs got an extra year of service. It’s finally here, and as a former MVP who is versatile, just turned 30 and a client of Scott Boras, he thinks he’s getting one of the bigger deals this winter.

Bryant said the right things after his arrival, but his numbers only jumped off the page on the NLDS. He’s a good fit for him, but the Giants aren’t about to wait if Boras sticks to his usual approach.

“We recognize that he is a superstar talent and that it is going to be a very competitive market for his services,” Zaidi said. “I’m sure we’ll have talks there, but he’ll have a long line of suitors, so we’ll have to see how that develops.”

Bryant should be one of the more popular players on the market. He would make a lot of sense for the Mets and he certainly left the door open for a return to Chicago. The rival Dodgers could be fit if they lose Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, or maybe an up and coming team sees Bryant as the piece that puts them over the top.

Kevin Gausman

Gausman was almost at good for the Giants after accepting the qualifier offer last November. The sides discussed a longer deal last season but never came to an agreement, and Gausman then went out and made his first All-Star team.

Gausman is only 30 years old, has a mix of two pitches that is almost unattainable on good days, is durable, athletic enough to age well and is a good clubhouse presence. Basically, Gausman, who comes from a 2.81 strikeout ERA of 227, would fit at the top of any rotation.

The Giants will try to keep him in San Francisco and pair him up with a good friend Logan Webb long term, but there will be a lot of competition. Gausman loves San Francisco and would love to stay, but chances are he’ll get the biggest deal of any free agent pitcher. Will the Giants pay after so much success with one-year contracts?

Alex Wood

The southpaw has only made nine starts in the past two seasons, but his previous connection with Zaidi helped him with the Giants. He was everything they could have asked for. Wood had a 3.83 ERA and 3.48 FIP in 26 starts and had a strong start in Game 3 of the NLDS. It would make a lot of sense to bring him back no matter what the Giants do to Gausman.

Wood will turn 31 in January, but this time he will not accept a one-year contract. He rebuilt his worth with the Giants and will do much better than the $3 million (plus incentives) he got in January.

Anthony DeSclafanic

The right-hander had a tough 2020, finishing the season in the Reds bullpen, but betting on himself in free agency, betting on the Giants’ pitching infrastructure. The $6 million one-year deal was a win-win.

DeSclafani posted a 3.17 ERA in 26 starts and probably would have been an All-Star had you taken his Dodgers games out of the picture. Of course, the Giants can’t do that in this division, and they’ll have to account at least in part for those fights in the season and five out performances in Game 4 of the NLDS.

DeSclafani was a workhorse and has the raw material to get even better, but he’s also now lining up for a big multi-year deal.

Johnny cueto

One of the easiest off-season decisions was to decline Cueto’s $22 million option for 2022 and pay him a $5 million buyout, ending a six-year period that began with a All-Star start and Cy Young votes in 2016, but includes Tommy John surgery and some lesser seasons.

Cueto last season had a 4.08 ERA and 4.05 FIP in 22 appearances — including 21 starts — which is great for the backend of a rotation. He’ll be 36 next spring, but given the teams desperate to pitch, he should have a good shot at a runway somewhere.

Donovan Solano

One of Zaidi’s best success stories, he came over from the Dodgers minor league system and became a Silver Slugger Award winner for the Giants at second base. Solano’s numbers fell in 2021, when he posted a .748 OPS.

It’s hard to see Solano back for a fourth season, although that’s no knock on Donnie Barrels, a very popular teammate. The Giants already have Tommy La Stella and Wilmer Flores in the mix at second base and they want to — and need to — give Thairo Estrada a real shot. Mauricio Dubon is still on their 40-man roster and Will Wilson is not far off. A reunion doesn’t really make sense for either side.

Tony Watson

If the Giants made it to the NLCS, Watson would be ready to return from a shoulder injury. He would also have thrown back in high leverage spots. Watson was taken over on deadline day and went straight to hitting big outs again for Kapler, who had put him in eighth and ninth the season before. He had a 2.96 ERA and 2.64 FIP in 26 appearances after the trade.

Watson will be 37 next season and did not receive much interest last season. He signed a minor league deal with the Phillies and left at the end of camp to join the Angels. However, if he wants to keep pitching, there’s a place for him in the major leagues. The Giants love him, but with Jake McGee, Jarlin Garcia, Jose Alvarez, Caleb Baragar and Sammy Long already on the 40-man roster, they probably won’t want to guarantee a spot for another lefty.

The rest

Here we must stop and salute Mike Tauchman for his two game-saving catches, including the one at Dodger Stadium that could have been the difference in the NL West race. Good luck on your next stop, Mike.

Reyes Moronta, like Tauchman, chose to become a free agent after the minor league season. He never regained his old form after a serious shoulder injury. Trevor Gott opted for free agency and quickly signed with the Brewers, who do magic with just about any reliever they add. Tyler Chatwood finished the season technically in the organization meaning he will be listed between Bryant and Cueto on the MLB Network bottomline offseason.

Scott Kazmir and Jose Quintana each played five times for the Giants, and both might make sense as a non-roster invitee to spring training, as the Giants are likely to bring in a slew of pitching options again. But maybe they prefer firmer odds.

