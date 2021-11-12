Gladstone footballers allege ruthless racist taunts during playoff game in La Grande

After a more than four-hour bus journey to Eastern Oregon University, the Gladstone soccer team took the field last Friday for the 4A playoff game with La Grande. Once the game started, the La Grande players in the trenches also did trash talk.

Then allegedly came the racist statements.

Increased intensity and frequent trash talk is expected in any high school playoff game. But Gladstone football players, coaches and parents say white La Grande players repeatedly used a racist slur on Black Gladstone players during the game, including a particularly aggressive taunt of a La Grande player who used the slur toward the end of the game. .

At that point, Gladiators coach Cam Sommer, who is white, was furious, and he ran onto the field to argue with the umpires for failing to reprimand the opponent, according to parents and players who witnessed the exchange.

It’s been a problem since the game’s very first game, said Gladstone senior receiver and defensive lineman Ricky White, who is biracial. In the beginning there was tension in the play-offs, but it got worse and worse. Our team tried to keep each other under control, because we know that’s not how we play football. They talked back and forth, but they just went way too far.

Every black on our team heard (the taint) the entire game except the one injured in the first quarter, White added.

In the stands, Gladstone parents were already on edge with a lack of holding and face masks during the game and felt their team was not getting a fair shock from the officials, said Heather White, Rickys mother, who identifies as white. When Sommer took the field after the late game’s racial slurs and was penalized by the umpires, White said she heard an umpire yelling “Get that black man off the field in reference to a Gladstone assistant coach.”

Our coach was upset because the umpires failed to recognize what was going on throughout the game, Heather White said. The refs didn’t hold back. They were told it several times and I’m sure they heard it. One of the refs singled out (an assistant coach) and called him not just coach, but that black guy instead. We heard it from the sidelines.

OSAA Director Peter Weber said this week that the governing body has received multiple emails about the alleged incidents at the Gladstone-La Grande match and is investigating the matter in conjunction with the two schools and the official association. He said the schools are reviewing game videos and interviewing athletes and coaches.

The OSAA does not condone the alleged type of behavior and will work directly with the concerned schools and civil servants once they complete their fact-finding to determine next steps, Weber wrote to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

On Thursday afternoon, La Grande athletic director Darren Goodman had not responded to an email request for comment from The Oregonian/OregonLive sent Monday. Sports director Cody Aker of Sommer and Gladstone was also not available for comment.

Heather White said she confronted Goodman after the game and he told her, look at it.

Gladstone’s parents demand serious consequences for La Grande for the alleged racist behavior. After beating Gladstone 34-12, the sixth-ranked Tigers are slated to play it against No. 3 Estacada in the 4A Quarterfinals on Friday night at Sandy High School at Sandy High School.

They shouldn’t be able to keep playing, Heather White said of La Grande. Not that our boys want that place, we understand we lost. But they should be done for what they did. It’s one thing to talk nonsense, but racist things and homophobic things have no place anywhere. It may have been just a few, but if all the other kids and coaches just let it be, they’re responsible too.

Update: After this story was initially published, a football player from La Grande contacted The Oregonian/OregonLive via email to deny Gladstone’s allegations: None of us were racist, nobody said anything like that the whole game, they have that all made up because there is (sic) madness that they lost, he wrote. Our players were respectful throughout the game and played at a high intensity, there was trash talk, but no one was making racist remarks.

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously stated the identity of the Gladstone coach whose race was allegedly identified by an official.

–Ryan Clarke; [email protected]