Sports
Gladstone footballers allege ruthless racist taunts during playoff game in La Grande
After a more than four-hour bus journey to Eastern Oregon University, the Gladstone soccer team took the field last Friday for the 4A playoff game with La Grande. Once the game started, the La Grande players in the trenches also did trash talk.
Then allegedly came the racist statements.
Increased intensity and frequent trash talk is expected in any high school playoff game. But Gladstone football players, coaches and parents say white La Grande players repeatedly used a racist slur on Black Gladstone players during the game, including a particularly aggressive taunt of a La Grande player who used the slur toward the end of the game. .
At that point, Gladiators coach Cam Sommer, who is white, was furious, and he ran onto the field to argue with the umpires for failing to reprimand the opponent, according to parents and players who witnessed the exchange.
It’s been a problem since the game’s very first game, said Gladstone senior receiver and defensive lineman Ricky White, who is biracial. In the beginning there was tension in the play-offs, but it got worse and worse. Our team tried to keep each other under control, because we know that’s not how we play football. They talked back and forth, but they just went way too far.
Every black on our team heard (the taint) the entire game except the one injured in the first quarter, White added.
In the stands, Gladstone parents were already on edge with a lack of holding and face masks during the game and felt their team was not getting a fair shock from the officials, said Heather White, Rickys mother, who identifies as white. When Sommer took the field after the late game’s racial slurs and was penalized by the umpires, White said she heard an umpire yelling “Get that black man off the field in reference to a Gladstone assistant coach.”
Our coach was upset because the umpires failed to recognize what was going on throughout the game, Heather White said. The refs didn’t hold back. They were told it several times and I’m sure they heard it. One of the refs singled out (an assistant coach) and called him not just coach, but that black guy instead. We heard it from the sidelines.
OSAA Director Peter Weber said this week that the governing body has received multiple emails about the alleged incidents at the Gladstone-La Grande match and is investigating the matter in conjunction with the two schools and the official association. He said the schools are reviewing game videos and interviewing athletes and coaches.
The OSAA does not condone the alleged type of behavior and will work directly with the concerned schools and civil servants once they complete their fact-finding to determine next steps, Weber wrote to The Oregonian/OregonLive.
On Thursday afternoon, La Grande athletic director Darren Goodman had not responded to an email request for comment from The Oregonian/OregonLive sent Monday. Sports director Cody Aker of Sommer and Gladstone was also not available for comment.
Heather White said she confronted Goodman after the game and he told her, look at it.
Gladstone’s parents demand serious consequences for La Grande for the alleged racist behavior. After beating Gladstone 34-12, the sixth-ranked Tigers are slated to play it against No. 3 Estacada in the 4A Quarterfinals on Friday night at Sandy High School at Sandy High School.
They shouldn’t be able to keep playing, Heather White said of La Grande. Not that our boys want that place, we understand we lost. But they should be done for what they did. It’s one thing to talk nonsense, but racist things and homophobic things have no place anywhere. It may have been just a few, but if all the other kids and coaches just let it be, they’re responsible too.
Update: After this story was initially published, a football player from La Grande contacted The Oregonian/OregonLive via email to deny Gladstone’s allegations: None of us were racist, nobody said anything like that the whole game, they have that all made up because there is (sic) madness that they lost, he wrote. Our players were respectful throughout the game and played at a high intensity, there was trash talk, but no one was making racist remarks.
Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously stated the identity of the Gladstone coach whose race was allegedly identified by an official.
–Ryan Clarke; [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/highschoolsports/2021/11/gladstone-football-players-allege-relentless-racist-taunts-during-playoff-game-at-la-grande.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]