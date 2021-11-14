Community: Baton Rouge Wheelchair Tennis Tournament Raises Over $34,000 | Entertainment/Life

The Baton Rouge Wheelchair Tennis Association has raised a record $34,556.24 to support the 2022 Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament, board members learned at the association’s board dinner on Nov. 2.

BRWTA members raised the money through the annual Edward Jones Investments/Tex Morris Hallowheel charity tennis and pickleball tournament, held October 22-24 at BRECs Highland Park Tennis Center. Hallowheel’s previous record for fundraisers was $23,687 in 2019.

This year’s tournament attracted nearly 400 players from the Baton Rouge area and even Michigan, who competed in men’s and women’s doubles (tennis and pickleball) and mixed doubles (pickleball). Hallowheel also included a separate Up-Down draw where wheelchair players from Louisiana and Mississippi were matched with able-bodied players for a tennis doubles match all weekend.

Since 2015, the Hallowheel tournament has raised $120,500 for the Cajun Classic, held in March at the Paula G. Manship YMCA. The Hallowheel benefit tennis tournament was founded in 2015 by Emily Greene and Rusty Jabour, who is co-chairing the event. Tex and Cindy Morris co-chair of the pickleball league, which became part of Hallowheel in 2017.

Desk and Derrick Club tours exhibitions

The Desk and Derrick Club of Baton Rouge toured the Green Book exhibit and the Mardi Gras Shipwreck exhibit at the Capitol Park Museum on Oct. 30.

candacy taylor, one of the leading Green Book scholars and curator of the exhibition, gave a virtual presentation, including the role played by ExxonMobil’s predecessor, Standard Oil Co. from New Jersey, played a role in distributing the book through their network of Esso stations.

The club is a member of the Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, which promotes the training of individuals working in the petroleum, energy and related industries, as well as those interested in these industries.

Red Stick Kiwanis Install Officers, Board

Red Stick’s Kiwanis Club installed its officers and board of directors for 2021-22 and introduced five new members at its 62nd Annual Anniversary Gala on Oct. 6 at Drusilla Place.

LAMISSTENN District Gov. Rick Latiolais, from Lafayette, installed Matt Robinson, chair; Don Wiseman, President-elect; Philip Divincenti, secretary; Dee Green, treasurer; Gary LaBauve, previous president; board members Tommy Darensbourg, Wayne Jamieson and Jennifer Villaume, up to a year; and Cherryl Matthews, Carolyn Robinson and Warren Mayeux to terms of two years.

Lieutenant Government 8W Laura Gilliland new members inducted Sarah Booth, Nick Desselle, Jennifer Richardson, Oni Watson and Mayeux.

Red Sticks Sponsored Key Club at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Led by Faculty Advisor Kim Denson, issued reports on their 2020-21 operations, including the delivery of truckloads of food, water, supplies and other necessities to people affected by Hurricane Laura in 2020. Amani Veal, Abigail Peck, Maria Leal and Imani George. Joy Hammatt of the Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge announced that Denson was named Kiwanis District Teacher of the Year.

Also in attendance were District Gov.-elect Bruce Hammatt and district director Charlie Ford and his wife, Sharon.

For information on Red Stick Kiwanis, contact Darensbourg via text at (225) 205-7185 or email [email protected] The club will meet Friday at noon at the Piccadilly Cafeteria on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Herb Society Honors Founding Member

The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America honored one of its founders, member Sarah Liberta, a noted herbalist and teacher in Baton Rouge, when it celebrated its 30th birthday on October 6.

Member Ruby Homayssic showed which plants repel hungry insects and how and where to plant the protective herbs in the garden. Homayssi gardens in buckets so she can share her extra plants with visitors and move them around to protect them from predators. She distributed information so members can monitor these practices.

Applications are being made for the 2022 Garden Intern, which will involve a stipend of $1,500 and membership in the Herb Society. Information has run out hsabr.org.

Krewe van Iduna welcomes new members

The Krewe of Iduna welcomed its newest members October 3rd at Martha Rosendahl’s House. Due to COVID-19, members who joined in 2020 are welcome, as well as members who joined in 2021.

The members learned about the history of the krewe, the annual ball and the parade, along with the theme for the ball and its dance groups.

New members are Jackie Heroman Auten, Rachel McClure, Kolin Mahan, Shannon Walsh, Stephanie Ezell, Samantha Baldridge, Skylar Baldridge, Mary Carleton, Tabitha Raggio and Gena Smith.

Board members for the krewe, which started in 1961, areJessica Leger, captain of the ball 2021 and 2022; Cindy Dolan, chair; dr. Jennifer Burtch, first vice president and presiding judge; Britney Ford, second vice president and krewe chairman; Susan Lindrew, secretary; Beth Browder, treasurer; Megan Gwatney, decoration chair and auditor; Jenny Heroman Koenig, parliamentarian and PR chairman; dr. Jayme Loopermember-at-Large; and Charlotte McDaniel, past ball captain 2020. For more information about the krewe, visit kweofiduna.com or facebook.com/Krewe.of.Iduna.

Torchbearer Beta hears about hummingbirds

Michele RoachPresident of the Baton Rouge Beta Sigma Phi City Council and a member of Xi Delta Chi, was the guest when the Torchbearer Beta Chapter of International Beta Sigma Phi met on Nov. 2 toVerlyne LeBlanc’sHouse.

Virginia Huffmanpresented a program about hummingbirds. She said there are 350 species around the world and 100 species in the United States. The movement of hummingbirds’ wings actually creates the infinity symbol, or a number eight. Hummingbirds can stop on a dime mid-flight, soar, backward, and fly side to side.

On October 22, Roach hosted a Harvest Moon cookout at her home, where guests enjoyed a haystack ride and received a gift basket of goodies from Xi Delta Chi members. Members discussed a fundraiser for a service project that sold linens as Christmas gifts to family and friends.

BRCWRT learns about little-known general

Steve Mayeux spoke at the Oct. 21 meeting of the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table: Joseph Lancaster Brent, who was a lawyer, warrior and prophet of tank warfare.

Born in Maryland, Brent studied law at Georgetown University and, after law school in Louisiana, moved to California in 1850. When war broke out, he joined the Confederacy and became an artillery officer under Gen. John Magruder and was transferred to Gen. Richard TaylorLouisiana’s command as chief of artillery and ammunition. He led an expedition across the Mississippi River to capture the Union’s ironclad Indianola, ending the Union’s attempt to blockade the Red River. Brent was promoted to the rank of brigadier general.

Towards the end of the war, he observed a highly armored Confederate gun on a railroad car and predicted that future wars would benefit from the idea of ​​armored and mobile artillery (modern tanks).

After the war, he returned to Baltimore to practice law and married the daughter of a Louisiana sugar plantation owner, Congresswoman Duncan Farrar Kenner. After Kenner’s death, Brent and his wife moved to Louisiana to manage his father-in-law’s plantations in Ascension Parish. He spent the last years of his life in Baltimore as a lawyer and writing his war memoirs.