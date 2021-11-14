Lowe’s leadership deserves the Hockey Hall of Fame, Gretzky says:

Despite everything, the two have remained best friends, and no one was happier to learn that Lowe was part of the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame induction class than Gretzky. “So deserved,” Gretzky said. “Nobody was more competitive than Kevin. Nobody.” Here, Gretzky shares his thoughts on Lowe, who will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame as a player on Monday, in a special testimonial for NHL.com:

In 1979, Kevin Lowe was a defenseman who attended his first NHL training camp with the Edmonton Oilers. One of the first players he met there was Wayne Gretzky, who had played two seasons in the World Hockey Association and was about to enter his first NHL season of a 20-year career in which he became the NHL leader of all. times would be in goals (894), assists (1,963) and points (2,857). Gretzky suggested to Lowe that the two get an apartment together, and the 20-year-old quickly agreed. The two won four Stanley Cups along with the Oilers (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988) before Gretzky was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on August 9, 1988. Lowe, the 21st pick in the 1979 NHL Draft, won two more Cups (1990 Oilers, 1994 New York Rangers).

The satisfaction I get from seeing my friend Kevin Lowe enter the Hockey Hall of Fame goes deeper than just friendship. It is also an indication that a player’s legacy and value goes beyond stats.

I say this all the time: the Mario Lemieuxs and the Gordie Howes and the Bobby Orrs, those guys are very few, statistically and for what they’ve done and accomplished and all that goes with it. That’s part of the makeup of the Hockey Hall of Fame, which kids dream of one day matching those players. But the reality is, those guys don’t come around very often.

Enter a man like Kevin.

Hard work, team leadership, dedication, selflessness, these are things that every player strives for. So it’s great to see they put a man in the Hockey Hall of Fame where goals and assists and points are not the benchmark. The reality is that being a team leader and being selfless and of course being a champion counts for something very special. A lot of kids can look up to that and follow that and have the same dream of being in the Hall of Fame like everyone else does.

So I think this is a great moment not only for the Oilers and Kevin, but also for the Hockey Hall of Fame. I think this is a great moment for everyone.

Kevin scored 431 points (84 goals, 347 assists) in 1,254 games for the Oilers and Rangers. He is the Oilers’ all-time leader in regular-season (1,037) games.

But what made Kevin so special was his competitiveness.

I don’t know if anyone took losing harder than Kevin. It was almost life and death for him. And I think that was very contagious in the whole locker room and the group was always on duty.

From day 1 it was not his responsibility to score 50 goals or reach 100 points. But he would do everything he could to contribute to the team in the right way, in a way that would help us become champions. And I think the whole group enjoyed that every day.

So here’s a story I don’t think has been told before that underscores Kevin’s leadership and competitiveness. I think this is the only Kevin Lowe story that stands out to me.

It was the Stanley Cup final in 1984. We lost to the New York Islanders last year and now we met them again. We won the first game 1-0 when Grant Fuhr, our goalkeeper, stood on his head. Game 2 wasn’t nearly as successful; we were fired at 6-1 and went back to Edmonton tied at 1-1.

I remember you didn’t always take direct charters back then. We went from New York to Chicago to Edmonton where we went to the arena to practice. It was a bit of a grueling workout the first few minutes. Everyone was down and by the end of the playoffs you are tired after a trip back from New York. So it all ended in a sloppy exercise.

Then Kevin intervened. He more or less took over the practice that day. Some exercises were quite intense. And that kind of ran through the hockey club for the first 10 minutes. Everyone has pretty much picked it up there. And then we won the next three games and won our first Stanley Cup.

Just one more example of the enormous impact he always had within the hockey club.

When you grow up together, it’s a bond that doesn’t replace you. So with guys like Kevin and Mark Messier and Paul Coffey, the list goes on. We are all still very good friends and have been when we were no longer teammates.

With Kevin, I’ve never forgotten how much he wanted to win and compete. So when I was offered the job as Team Canada Executive Director en route to the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, the only requirement I had was that I wanted Kevin to be next to me. He’s a man who wouldn’t hesitate to tell me if he thought I was doing something wrong or not going in the right direction. On the one hand, there was the consolation that we felt the same way. On the other hand, if he didn’t think something was wrong, he would let me know to improve the team.

Canada won an Olympic gold medal for the first time in 50 years. And I was glad Kevin was there to share in it.

Just like me now that he is officially a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.