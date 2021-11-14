



Next game: at Northwestern 19-11-2021 | 8 pm CORALVILLE, IA The Maryland volleyball team fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night (26-24, 25-19, 27-25, 25-22). The Terps (18-10, 6-10 Big Ten) were able to take the first set, but were unable to overcome the Hawkeyes’ strong punching power in the next three sets. Rainelle Jones reached the third all-time place in Maryland volleyball history with her 517blocks, with her seventh block of the night in the fourth set. She passed Ashlyn McGregor’s 516. Sam Csire led the Terps with 18 kills and finished defensively with three blocks and three digs. Rainelle Jones had a strong show with nine kills and a team high of seven blocks. Paula Neciporuka ended the game with 16 kills, eight digs and four digs. Sydney Dowler finished with 48 assists and 13 digs, and Milan Gomillion completed with 16 excavations. Abort the action Csire’s Six Murders And… Rainelle Jones’ four kills and two blocks propelled the Terps to a 26-24 win after a heavily contested first frame.

Iowa reacted in set two with a convincing 25-19 and ended with a 3-0 run to tie the game by one point.

The Terps held a 23-20 lead and a 24-22 lead in the third set, but Iowa stormed back to take the set 26-24.

Maryland tried to regain momentum and was lifted by Jones’ milestone block, but Iowa was able to hold onto the race win. block party Rainelle Jones’s team-high seven blocks enabled her to move up the Maryland scoreboard, past Ashlyn McGregor’s 516.

Jones has averaged 1.72 blocks per set this season, leading not only the Big Ten, but the entire country. Next one Maryland will hit the road again on Friday, Nov. 19 for a game against the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois.

The match will be streamed live on B1G+ – Terps –

