Football: Dexter Wins Eight-Man Small School Title on Wild Final Game





Bryce Connor rolled to the left, which the game called for. Seeing nothing open, Dexter’s quarterback scrambled to the right, barely dodging a Maranacook tacker and scrambling some more. The last horn went off and Connor finally spotted Avery Gagnon, about 10 yards away at the 5-yard line. Gagnon caught the pass, his only catch of the game, cut to the center of the field and ran into the end zone untouched, giving Dexter a 34-30 win over Maranacook in Saturday’s Eight-Man Small School State Championship game at the Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. That wild final game gave Dexter (7-2) his first state title since winning Class C in 1987. Maranacook ends the season at 5-4. “I just stood there. That’s all I did, really. Bryce broke it. He ran around. Man, it’s unbelievable,” Gagnon said, holding the Gold Ball trophy with the same firm grip that caught the winning touchdown. The final game came in second and 10 out of 15. It was designed to roll Connor to the left, with three receivers coming in from the right, and Gagnon as an outlet. What was Gagnon thinking when he saw Connor improvise and finally toss the ball his way? ‘I have to catch it first. There were about five defenders there, but they looked like they were stuck in the mud,” said Gagnon. “I roll to the left, nothing is open. I’m coming across the field, I have no idea. I didn’t know what I was going to do. Hoping for a miracle, and that’s what happened. It’s just a miracle, man,” Connor said. Maranacook coach Jordan DeMillo watched it all happen in amazement, almost certain that one of his players would knock Connor down and send his team to a victory party. “It was a broken game and they made magic. Tip your cap to them,” DeMillo said. It was a back-and-forth game in which Maranacook never relinquished the lead until the last game. Twice, the Black Bear had a 10-point lead, only to see the Tigers rally. Chris Reid’s 8-yard run with 6:13 left in the third quarter gave Maranacook a 30-20 lead. Dexter answered with an 11-yard touchdown run by Nathan Schobel, who missed the North Finals last week due to an ankle sprain, narrowing his deficit to 30-28 going into the fourth quarter. The Black Bears seemed in good shape as they recovered a Dexter fumble at the Tigers 41 with 7:32 to go but a holding penalty on the fourth and 6 negated a first down and Maranacook lost the ball on downs at the Dexter 44 with 5:30 left. “We felt like we had the better team here, but I felt like if they stayed close it was going to be one of those games that was down to the wire,” said DeMillo. “It’s a hard way to lose, but I’m proud of the way my boys have competed. Sometimes you’d rather lose by 21 than lose like that.” Gagnon said in his post-game comments that Dexter Coach Andrew Shorey told the Tigers that they would have to carry through life the perseverance they showed in Saturday’s game when the going gets tough. “It got tough today, sure,” said Gagnon, “but we persevered.” ” Previous Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale shakes off Freeport in Class D semifinals Next one ” Football: Marshwood upsets Portland, wins another Class B South title

