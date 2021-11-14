Sabalenka comes to life and raises Swiatek in Guadalajara. on

By Chris Oddo | @TheFanChild | Saturday, November 13, 2021

Aryna Sabalenka flipped a switch to get past Iga Swiatek during the WTA final in Guadalajara and set up a showdown with Maria Sakkari on Monday for a spot in the semi-finals. Photo source: Getty

Not looking good after dropping the opening set against Iga Swiatek on Saturday night in Guadalajara, Aryna Sabalenka flipped a switch, turned on the Mexican fans and roared to a thrilling 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory to keep her hopes alive at the Akron WTA Finals.

“I felt great with the audience,” she said. “I just enjoy every second on the pitch. I mean, I’ve never felt this support before.”

Sabalenka will face Maria Sakkari on Monday in the final round robin match for both players, with the winner qualifying for the semi-finals.

For now, she can celebrate a hard-fought and inspiring victory.

Fortified by the Guadalajara

audience, Aryna Sabalenka wins her first match of her WTA Finals debut, beating Iga Swiatek 26 62 75. “Honestly, I think this victory has only come because of you. You gave me this energy, you gave me this motivation, to win, to keep fighting.”#AKRONWTAFinals pic.twitter.com/t7yyZpDoBN — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) Nov 14, 2021

The top-ranked 23-year-old completed a stunning transformation from a confused player who couldn’t find the field to a focused fighter who routinely took the racket out of Swiatek’s hands, finishing her first career encounter against the Pole with a late break in set three, followed by a confident service hold to close business in two hours and 18 minutes.

For those who tuned in on the opening set and watched Swiatek barely put a foot wrong as Sabalenka struggled to put one foot in front of the other, the end result may have come as a shock. But Sabalenka’s comeback was long in the making and the Belarusian came neck-and-neck in the late stages of the third set with Swiatek, who had seen her level plummet in the middle set but was now in full swing in the third. set.

It was a dreamy first meeting between two players who have a lot to tell at the game’s most important events over the next decade. While neither played perfectly — the mile-high elevation made that nearly impossible this week in Guadalajara — both showed their adaptability and athleticism with regularity along the stretch.

Swiatek’s loss eliminates her from the semifinals, but she has a lot to be proud of after coming back from a rough opening match against Maria Sakkari that left her in tears. On Saturday, she played with poise and faith, hanging on to the bitter end with red-lined Sabalenka.

As for Sabalenka, she has presented herself as a potential threat to win the title. Facing adversity and on the cusp of going down without a quibble on Saturday, she produced untouchable tennis and somehow battled through all the doubts that had plagued her during her first three sets in Guadalajara.

“I was really crazy. I couldn’t stop myself and put myself back in the game. So whatever…” she said after dropping the last ten games of her game to Paula Badosa, and a 4-2 lead in the opening set soon turned into a lopsided blow to confidence.

After her win on Saturday, Sabalenka admitted that she had “gave up” against Badosa, and her biggest hurdle against Swiatek was to keep fighting to find her best tennis despite the circumstances.

“I think I needed a little more time to adjust to these conditions,” she said. “After the first set, I kept saying to myself: you have to take on this challenge, you have to take on this challenge, over and over again. I just said you have to fight, you can’t give up like you did in the first game.”

She had lost 16 out of 18 games prior to the second set with Swiatek today, and looked like she was gaining momentum, but somehow Sabalenka found her footing and her game instantly fell into place. She drove the winners into the corners, raised her arms and asked the crowd to come after her – and they did. This process was repeated until the match was won, Sabalenka asked for support and got it, and her game rose to high tide.

Take a page out of the Leylah Fernandez Playbook?

After the match, WTA Insider Courtney Nguyen asked Sabalenka if she had learned from her loss to Leylah Fernandez in the US Open semifinals. In that match, it was the young Canadian who urged the crowd to rally behind her as she took an epic win.

Sabalenka says the competition made her realize it’s okay to ask the public for a little help.

“I remember that game against Leylah, close to the end of the game, I was really not that disappointed, but I was really sad about the atmosphere,” she said. “It’s not against me, they just supported her. I was kind of like asking them to support. After that I felt like maybe sometimes you just have to ask for support, it’s nothing bad.”

Thanks to the crowd – and her ability to use them, the top seed is still in the mix in Guadalajara.

“This is very important to me,” concluded Sabalenka as she looked ahead to Monday’s critical match against Sakkari. “I’m really happy to have this opportunity to get through this group.

“Maria is a tough opponent. She’s a great fighter. There are always great matches against her. It’s always big fights. I’m just really looking forward to it. I am very happy to have this opportunity. I’ll just do my best. I’m just taking everything I have to court. Whatever happens, I will fight. I will not make the same mistake as in the first game. This time I will never give up.”