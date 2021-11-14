Sports
No. 8 UMass hockey loses 4-3 to Boston University in overtime
AMHERST The UMass hockey team fought back from a two-goal deficit, but lost 4-3 to Boston University in overtime on Saturday night at the Mullins Center.
The Terriers (4-7-1, 3-4-1 Hockey East) secured a 2-0 lead midway through the second period with a power play goal from Wilmer Skoog. Minutemens’ attack had been shut down by BU at that point in the game.
UMass scored three unanswered, but an overtime goal from Case McCarthy sealed all chances for the Minutemen to make a comeback against a Hockey East rival.
Not happy with the way we started the game, BU won the first period, said Minutemen coach Greg Carvel. Unlucky extra time, we passed the puck there too easily in the zone and gave them too much space.
Valuable scoring opportunities weren’t easy for No. 8 UMass (6-3-1, 4-1-1) in the first period, as the Terriers overtook the Minutemen 12-7.
Eric Faith had replaced injured frontline center Josh Lopina for the past two weekends and had impressed in Friday’s game against the Terriers in the faceoff column, winning 24 of his 28. He got injured early in the first period, forcing Carvel to make line adjustments.
Defender Slava Demin was UMass extra skater, so Carvel had to move one of his blue liners to a forward slot. Ty Farmer was originally paired with Colin Felix for the night, but he was shifted to the third line while Matt Baker was grouped with Captain Bobby Trivigno and Garrett Wait on the first line.
The farmer did a good job, Carvel said. Ty skates well, smart player, so I knew he could come in and I thought he did a good job for a defender.
This is the second consecutive night that a defender has achieved a forward position. Aaron Bohlinger filled in for second-line striker Cal Kiefiuk, who was also injured.
We are now missing three of our top four forwards, which is difficult, said Carvel. I thought the team was regrouping and working hard the last two periods.
Shortly after Skoog scored, the Minutemen began to find an offensive rhythm. Ryan Lautenbach found Matthew Kessel at the top of the left circle to bring UMass back into the fray. Towards the end of the period, Terrier forward Jamie Armstrong was called up for a tripping penalty that resulted in a power play goal from Bobby Trivigno, making the game 2-2.
Physically was showcased by the Minutemen in the second period, most significantly by Trivigno and freshman defenseman Scott Morrow. Trivigno stopped playing after Domenick Fensore was left on the ground after a blow to the senior captain’s boards. Morrow gave Jay OBrien a similar bump later in the period, who also couldn’t straighten up after the blow. Both goals were scored, but no penalties were awarded.
Physical play was a big emphasis, Trivigno said. When they’re moving all over the zone and playing (defense) it’s crucial to get inside your man, pin him down, do whatever. That’s how we always play, and I don’t think we played that in the first, we definitely played harder and more physical in the second and third.
UMass was shorthanded with less than 16 minutes left in the final period when Bobby stole the puck from Fensore to start a breakaway. Ryan Ufko grabbed the puck to continue the breakout and scored to give the Minutemen the 3-2 lead. Fensore was called up for a holding penalty at play to give the Minutemen a power play after the goal.
I hoped that would have been the game winner, said Carvel of Ufkos’ goal. That’s quite a goal to score in this kind of game.
In Faith’s absence, the series of lineup changes led to right-winger Ryan Sullivan going head-to-head with the third line. Like Faith’s performance Friday night, Sullivan was UMass’ most effective player in terms of face-offs, taking 8-of-10 wins.
I challenged Ryan this morning to do more than just keep your head above water, start doing positive things for us with the puck, said Carvel. He has some experience in the middle and I thought he was upping his game tonight. I thought he was holding the pucks. (Sullivan) played better, and we need that.
Ufko and assistant captain Matthew Kessel have established themselves as the best defensive combination for the Minutemen. Both scored a goal on Saturday night, but Kessels’ second period penalty led to BU’s second goal of the evening. Ufko was called up for an interference penalty in the first period.
The goals from Ufko and Kessel are real pluses, but they need to be more responsible defensively, said Carvel. They are our best defense pair, so they should be plus players throughout the game.
A New Hampshire home and home series is the next matchup for UMass. The Wildcats split their weekend streak with Vermont on Friday and Saturday.
