TABLE TENNIS: Le Creusot beats Metz to face the mountain in final clash against Fauquelmont





Uncompromisingly, red and black are again largely impossible. An ideal preparation for the final confrontation against Faulquemont. The rotation continues for the 5 representatives of the first team and this week it is Lo Rozier who remains on the bench. We therefore find in displacement Metz, Paul Verdier (N477), Alexandre Molenda (N678), Valentin Commeau (18) and Wendy Belhaire (17 / N174).

No surprise for them with the brothers Prziluski, Loc (18) and Lilian (16), accompanied by Rgis Ducreuzet (18) and Jrmy Schoeb (16).

A meeting that is unbalanced on paper and will not be much less at the table.

The Blacksmiths will leave a point among their hosts for the day with Valentin’s defeat to Loc Przyluski and this will be the only point recorded by the Messins. Indeed, serious, focused, never let go, the blacksmiths and the blacksmith will then simulate the chain victories, Paul , Alexandre and Wendy 3-0 in their first meeting to bring the score 3-1 for another wave of almost identical success. Valentin sets the record straight and, like Alexandre and Paul, wins 3-0. Still a bit of an exciting game for Wendy, who is in trouble during her second game against Schoeb, leading 2-0 and then 2-1 / 10-8, she will eventually turn the situation in her favor, confirming that she is little regain trust. who had been running away from her since September. Mass was on the agenda at 7-1, so it makes sense that the two doubles Paul/Valentin and Alexandre/Wendy will finish the job with varying degrees of difficulty.

An expected 8-1 success but which has yet to be validated to continue a march forward that seems nothing can stop. A way almost cleared to a return to the national, the last obstacle to be removed is therefore called Faulquemont, who will come to Le Creusot on November 27 at 5 pm as an outsider to compete in a final for the ascent in a cauldron that promises golden brown are and are already boiling. ! The competition sheet: UPCV 1: Paul Verdier (N477), Alexandre Molenda (N678), Valentin Commeau (18), Wendy Belhaire (17/N174)

Metz 4: Loc Przyluski (18), Rgis Ducreuzet (18), Jrmy Schoeb (16), Lilian Przyluski (16)

Paul Verdier beat Lilian Przyluski 3-0 and Loc Przyluski 3-0.

Alexandre Molenda defeated Jrmy Schoeb 3-0 and Rgis Ducreuzet 3-0.

Valentin Commeau clubs Lilian Przyluski 3-0, perd Loc Przyluski 3-1.

Wendy Belhaire bats Rgis Ducreuzet 3-0 and Jrmy Schoeb 3-2.

Wendy Belhaire / Alexandre Molenda defeated Lilian Przyluki / Ducreuzet 3-0.

Paul Verdier/Valentin Commeau lat Loc Przyluski/Schoeb 3-2. Hen ranking

1st UPCV 1 15 points

1st Faulquemont 1 15 points

3me Seloncourt 1 11 points

4me Troyes 1 9 points

4me Bergheim 1 9 pts

6th Metz 4 7 points

6th Reims 2 7 points

8th Schiltigheim 1 6 points



