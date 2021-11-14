Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt – Game Recap – November 13, 2021





NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for 114 yards and a touchdown, Will Levis threw for two scores and Kentucky used a quick start to defeat Vanderbilt 34-17 in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday night. The Wildcats (7-3, 5-3) ended a three-game losing streak, winning their last six games against Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6). The Commodores have lost five in a row and 19 consecutive SEC games. Kentucky scored on the first four possessions. We played more free football in the first half than we have in a while, said Kentucky coach Mark Stoops. We did what we had to do to win. You know this was big for us to hit the road and get another SEC East win. Levis hit Wandale Robinson in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown and Izayah Cummings for a 22-yard score. Jalen Geiger returned an interception 31 yards into the end zone. Rodriguez, who has rushed over 100 yards five times this season, added a 5-yard touchdown run that extended the Wildcats lead to 28-3 with 10:43 left in the second quarter. Mike Wright took over from Vanderbilt starting quarterback Ken Seals to start the second half, throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Chris Pierce Jr. with 5:53 left in the third quarter. Wright later capped off a 75-yard drive with an 8-yard TD pass to Amir Abdur-Rahman with 7:33 left. Ken was hurt in the first half, said Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea. We will have to wait and see the extent of his injury. We were satisfied with what Mike did in the second half. He knew during the first defensive run that he would come in. He was ready. I think he made good decisions. We have a lot to build on. The Wildcats attack was halted for most of the second half. Matt Ruffolos 32-yard field goal with 13:26 left in the game broke the drought. In the second half we got a little off balance defensively,” said Stoops. “I wish we had made some better stops defensively in the second half. I thought that would have captivated our transgression. THE TAKE OUT Kentucky: The Wildcats defense kept the Vanderbilts attack in check. The Commodores failed to reach the red zone in the first half and a 48-yard field goal from Joseph Bulovas was their only score. … The Wildcats have held Vanderbilt to 22 points or less in seven of their last eight encounters. Vanderbilt: Seals was back as the starting quarterback for the Commodores after missing the last three games with an injured finger. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 87 yards. He threw one interception, which was returned for a touchdown, and was fired three times. … Wright completed seven of 11 passes for 58 yards, added 20 yards rushing and threw no interception. FLU HAS COMMODORES Twelve Vanderbilt players had to deal with the flu in the past week. There’s a certain toughness we’re proud of, Lea said. They fought through it. NEXT ONE Kentucky: Hosts New Mexico State in a non-conference game on Saturday. Vanderbilt: The Commodores are on their way on Saturday for an SEC game against No. 12 Mississippi. ——

