Live Cricket Score – New Zealand vs Australia, Final, 2021 ICC T20 World Cup

Live Score Updates New Zealand 140-2 (16.3 Obs) Kane Williamson 78 (43) Australia Pat Cummins 2.3-0-10-0

Who will take home their team’s first T20 World Cup title tonight? © Getty

Williamson vs Starc in the 16th over: 4 4 6 0 4 4

Williamson had the rub off the green on the first two balls with two striped perimeter borders through and over the third man, but the next three borders were just beautiful. Williamson hit a slower ball over a deep square leg and showed his batting arc by lifting one over the back point and then beating the short third man as Finch moved his fielders everywhere without success. New Zealand have 136/2 in 16 overs and look forward to hitting a winnable total from here.

The removal of Zampa

Glenn Phillips takes the toughest job of the evening and takes it casually. He welcomes Zampa into his last over with a straight six, then gets the fifth ball over extra cover for a four. 12 runs in the over messes with Zampa’s bowling figures (26/1 in 4 overs) and takes NZ to 114/2 in 15 overs. They doubled their score halfway through (57/1 in 10 overs). Surely they can now aim for 160?

This also brings an end to Zampa’s exceptional World Cup campaign.

27 overs | 13 wickets | ER 5.81 | SR 12.4

Williamson is at the wheel!

A one-handed six over deep square leg and a stylish shot over deep midwicket to make half a century of 32 balls – the fastest ever in a men’s T20 World Cup final. The skipper is now in the mood and in full charge of these innings. Can he push them to that 150-160 mark? There’s only one way to find out…

Guptil goes

Zampa had to be hired and Guptill swapped the role of the aggressor with Williamson. He told me to try and get the spinner out of the ground. But the first attempt ended up being his last, and a failed one. The slog went straight to Stoinis at deep midwicket. Maybe Guptill’s departure isn’t so bad for NZ – hear me out! He had gotten into a rut, and this opens the way for the more explosive mid-range options like Glenn Phillips and James Neesham.

An eventful Starc about

Oh, now it’s getting hot. Guptill and Williamson looked into a hole after the PowerPlay, but at some point the penny had to drop. It did it over in Starc’s in the 11th. The New Zealand captain seems to be raising his hand to say I will deserve the switch, but in reality it shouldn’t have lasted all the time. He went into the air behind square, but it looked like he had found the fielder, until the fielder couldn’t quite find his foot. That ended in a four, and was followed by two more, including one from a wayward mid-range no-ball. A run over of 19 gives NZ the push they need here. Now reach for that popcorn tub people!

Squeezing Middleovers and the Release Point

Maxwell dove in right after PowerPlay and slipped into more than five singles, with Adam Zampa also not to be messed with. He threw two overs from nine singles and three dots. But Mitchell Marsh’s easy, medium pace was the moment of letting go. Williamson skipped back to back fours in an 11 run. Therefore they managed to drag NZ to 57 for 1 half way through. It’s safe to say they need at least 100 more runs to make a match of this final.

The match to watch?

Stingy Hazlewood completes PowerPlay

Exceptional from Hazlewood. He had a terrible time against Pakistan a few days ago, but Aaron Finch put one of his best bowlers to good use here. 14 of the 18 balls he threw into the PowerPlay are dots, as NZ only has 32/1 at this stage, their lowest in the tournament. Uphill battle ahead for the batting side from here.

Cummins intervenes

It is still early days, but it is clear that cutters already have a way to go. Hazlewood’s wicket came from such a subtle variation and Cummins also starts with a few substitutions. He also got off to a good start.

VAT statistics: Williamson has six single-digit scores in 9 T20I outings against Australia

First blood to Josh

He lets Daryll Mitchell nick a slightly slower ball—at the same, nagging length—to Wade behind, who caught it well in front of him. Hazlewood ran his finger through the seam, hence the drop in speed, and Mitchell wanted to exploit the field by dabbing that to the third man, but there wasn’t enough speed on the ball to make it go the way he’d have liked. Instead, it went to Wade, and this time he made no mistake. No heroism for the impromptu opener tonight as it leaves the scene at 11 out of 8.

Welcome to the final, Glenn

Australia sticks to their bowling patterns – Starc, Hazlewood and then Glenn Maxwell. No one is more pleased than Daryll Mitchell, who welcomes the offspinner with a big straight six to the ground. Unfavorable match-up against two righthanders for Maxwell, but he recovers well to give up only 4 more hits in the over. There was, in fact, also a very difficult catch that Wade couldn’t hold.

Death, Taxes and Hazlewood Lengths?

Almost… just one short ball that could lead Guptill to the fine leg line. On either, five balls at length that the NZ opener could only hit to the ringfielders.

Here we go!

A little early breadth from Starc to Guptill and a four by offside. No Yorker to take out NZ’s strike threat in the first over in this final. Daryll Mitchell seems to be sure to run into the left arm a bit too, as there’s no swing. 9 runs to kick off the final.

TOSS: Australia chooses to bowl (and get closer to that elusive title?). They are unchanged. A forced change for New Zealand – Tim Seifert for the injured Devon Conway.

Lineups:

Australia:David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand:Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Statistics That Matter, via Deepu:

– Kane Williamson has a bad record vs Australia in T20Is – 124 runs in 9 innings with an average of 13.78 and a SR of 104.20. In those 9 innings, there are six single-digit returns for the Kiwi skipper

– The PowerPlay Battle: Australia has picked 11 wickets and conceded runs with an ER of 7.72. New Zealand has picked 8 at this stage, but is the only side with an ER under six (5.89).

– David Warner vs spin on the T20 WC: 116 runs | 74 balls | 1 layoff

– The Middle Overs Game: Adam Zampa has 12 wickets in 21 overs at this stage; Ish Sodhi has 8 out of 16.

Before the game starts, here’s some essential reading to whet your appetite…

– Pratyush and Bharat have the game of the . set up two unlikely finalists and a girl’s crown

– Deepu Narayanan dives into the numbers and strategies to find out where this game will be won and lost

– Bharat on Daryll Mitchell, Marcus Stoinis and the perth connection.

– Pratyush on what’s going on Kane Williamson’s calendar before the big clash

The last time New Zealand won an ICC trophy (just a few months ago)…

Coming up… a new champion!

No India. Not Pakistani. No England… but no problem. We are a few hours away from a first winner of the T20 World Cup. Correct. Australia and New Zealand, two sides that have yet to get their hands on the T20 World Cup trophy in their short history, have somehow found their way to the top.

New Zealand ditched pre-tournament favorites England and Australia got the better of the best side in the Super 12s Pakistan to get there, so you can say we’re in for a great Sunday night. Oh and also, there is history and rivalry between these two sides.

Australia and T20 cricket have often looked like a mismatch. This is a group that has barely played the format together, and even when they did, they didn’t look very good. But that effort by Marcus Stoinis-Matthew Wade in the semi-finals was exceptional and adds so much to the tournament story. The T20 World Cup is the only trophy that hasn’t made its way onto Australia’s packed trophy cabinet. Tonight maybe?

New Zealand’s performance was also phenomenal. The win over England was very similar to Australia’s, except their impromptu opener Daryll Mitchell led the way rather than the finishers. They were one of the tightest teams in the tournament and could now walk away with their second ICC title in just four months.

