Maryland football defense falters again in 40-21 loss to No. 8 Michigan State

Maryland football held on to its comeback hopes 34-21 in the third quarter against No. 8 Michigan State and it drove off the field after defensive lineman Ami Finau snapped a brilliant move a few shots earlier.

Finau forced a fumble, which was recovered by sophomore cornerback Tarheeb Still, and then Maryland was desperate to put points on the board. The turnover placed the Terps near scoring territory and they quickly made their way into the Spartans’ end zone.

Maryland had a first-and-goal from the two-yard line, but the Terps failed to score a touchdown. An intentional ground flag at third base pushed Maryland back, then missed the field goal to leave it empty on the drive.

Marylands’ inability to fill its third quarter deficit led to an eventual loss when it fell 40-21 on Saturday night in East Lansing, Michigan. Maryland drops to 5-5 in the season and 1-3 on the road, while Michigan State improves to 9-1 in the season.

Credit there to Mel [Tucker] and Michigan State, who deserved the win, said head coach Michael Locksley. As I told our team proud of the effort but clearly disappointed with some of the attention to detail… were very close but to win from a quality opponent like we had today there is very little margin of error for us .

With the loss, the Terps are officially running out of time to take their sixth win of the season, qualifying them for a bowling match. Maryland has only two games left, with matchups against Michigan next week and against Rutgers on November 27. The 5-5 Terps will need one more win to qualify for bowl for the first time since 2016.

The Spartans pulled a rabbit out of their hat to get the action going in the first quarter of an hour.

Quarterback Payton Thorne passed the ball to a back-on first-down, then got a flea flicker with the clear intention of taking a deep shot against a vulnerable secondary. Thorne did just that, blasting the ball into the field, and it eventually fell into the arms of wide receiver Montorie Foster, who completed the 52-yard pass by tumbling into the end zone.

The Spartans were just a minute and 17 seconds ahead of the game, taking 82 yards on their opening drive in just three games to lead 7-0.

Marylands ineffectiveness in violation opened the door for the state of Michigan to extend its lead in the first quarter. Junior running back Kenneth Walker III, who came into play with 1,330 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, rattled some big runs to bring Michigan State into business. Shortly afterwards, Thorne connected with Jayden Reed for his second touchdown of the day from 29 yards to take the Spartans advantage to 13-0 after a missed extra run.

The Terps had no runs on their first three drives, while Michigan State scored two touchdowns on their first three possessions.

The violations’ inability to put points on the board halted Marylands’ first-quarter success, but that changed late. Jarrett returned to the field and converted on a great passing play, which was followed by a 45-yard run on a massive third down play from Tagovailoa. Boone then got the call at the four-yard line and batted it in to narrow Marylands’ lead on the scoreboard to 13-7.

Michigan State then took advantage of its next drive to counter the Marylands comeback effort. The Spartans chewed on the clock and used 10 plays to get into the red zone, then Thorne broke through the middle on a quarterback—sneaking on a fourth-and-one to keep the chains moving around the Marylands three-yard line . Thorne then threw his third touchdown of the day on a play-action fake to Walker, which eventually went into the hands of tight end Connor Heyward.

Maryland quickly trailed 20-7 in the second quarter after Heywards touchdown.

Thorne was on fire for the Spartans, tearing through Marylands secondary, just like a few other Big Ten quarterbacks had done the month before. He had 123 passing yards and three touchdowns with just over eight minutes left in the second frame. Walker hadn’t really been a factor until then, but Thornes’ excellence gave Michigan State a big advantage on the scoreboard.

Michigan State was offensively relentless when a one-yard touchdown from Walker made the score 27-7 in favor of Spartans with less than two minutes left in the top half.

Maryland, however, showed some life after giving up four touchdowns in the first two quarters. Tagovailoa linked through deep passes with freshman Marcus Fleming and then senior Carlos Carriere to put the Terps in good field position. Tagovailoa then threw a dart to end Chigoziem Okonkwo tight for a 32-yard touchdown to end the first half.

The Terps gave the Spartans nearly 300 yards of attack, but they trailed by just 13 at the break.

Maryland got the first possession that came from half-time and it looked like the Terps could crawl back into the game. Tagovailoa masterfully dodged a pair of defenders as he ran out of the bag and fired a bullet at Jarrett for 26 yards to enter Spartans territory, but Tagovailoas’ precious interception gave the ball straight back to Michigan state early in the third quarter. .

This is a second week in a row where I thought the second half where we had some chances to narrow it down to a one ball possession game and keep it there in the hip pocket to give ourselves a shot late in the game, Locksley said .

Michigan State took the momentum of sales and turned it into even more magic on the offensive. The Spartans went the length of the field in just over three minutes, and their drive was capped by Thornes’ fourth passing touchdown of the evening. Thorne found Reed again ten feet away when Michigan state increased his lead to 34-14.

One of the bright spots for Maryland, Okonkwo built on his brilliant 12-catch, 85-yard last game performance after adding highlight reel play for Maryland later in the third quarter. The tight end jumped over a Spartan en route to his acrobatic 32-yard touchdown, his second touchdown of the day from the same distance.

Finau then made a huge play for Maryland in the ensuing drive.

The senior undressed a Spartan running back and handed the ball back to the Terps in a favorable field position. However, despite the sudden spark, Maryland was unable to add up to the point total and hand the ball back to Michigan State, trailing 34-21 in the middle of the third quarter.

Maryland turned the ball around with downs early in the fourth quarter, while still dealing with a 13-point deficit. A mix of drops and moderately offensive line play, which haunted Maryland all evening, hampered the Terps drive again.

Walker scored his second touchdown of the game on a three-yard rush with just over 10 minutes into the fourth quarter. Michigan State hit the 40-point mark at the time, the third time this season Maryland has conceded at least that many in a single game.

Marylands offense would not find the end zone the rest of the way, eventually falling 40-21 on the road for the schedule’s fifth loss of the season.

Props to them, but… we really feel like we beat ourselves at the end and it’s a sick feeling, Okonkwo said.

Three things to know

1. The Terps defense again conceded over 30 points. The Marylands defense has been torn apart by high-quality Big Ten opponents this season and this game with the Spartans was no different. Maryland gave up 51 to Iowa, 66 to Ohio State, 34 to Minnesota, 35 to Indiana and 31 to Penn State. It’s been a season of injuries and defensive blunders for this Maryland team, and the Michigan state attack presented a new challenge for this defense. Michigan State finished the game with 40 points, the third-highest point total the Terps have handed in this season

2. Jarrett and Okonkwo ran through Marylands pass catchers. After a few weeks of rotating over who led the Marylands pass catchers, this time it was Jarrett who received the bulk of the workload’s revenue. The sophomore wide receiver finished with a team-high 10 catches for 105 yards on the night. He amassed a team-high 14 goals in the loss. Okonkwo was just behind Jarrett and bagged eight receptions for an even bigger 112 yards, along with two touchdowns.

3. Marylands battle against ranked opponents continues. Just like in the games against then-No. 5 Iowa and Then-No. 7 Ohio State, Maryland fell behind early and was unable to recover. The loss marked Terps’ fourth straight loss to ranked opponents in 2021. The Terps have now lost to Iowa, Ohio State, then No. 22 Penn State and Michigan State. It’s been a tough season for the Terps against the elite teams in the Big Ten, and that battle has a good chance of continuing next week when Maryland faces another talented ranked opponent in Michigan. It’s starting to look like it’s going to be a battle of the five-win programs when Maryland travels to Rutgers on November 27.

“We’re trying to steer all our seniors in the right direction, we need to get this sixth win in the next two weeks,” said Defense Line graduate student Sam Okuayinonu.