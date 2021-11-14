Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai ‘disappears’ after sexual abuse allegations against former politician





A Chinese tennis player has reportedly gone missing and her social media posts have been removed after she accused the former Beijing Deputy Prime Minister of sexual abuse. Peng Shuai last week posted allegations that she was abused by Zhang Gaoli on the Chinese social media site Weibo, known as China’s Facebook. The post, which alleged that Zhang forced the 35-year-old into sex, was taken down shortly after, and the word wangqiu, tennis in Chinese, was reportedly censored on the site even some time after. Peng Shuai will play in the Australian Open in 2020. Image: PA Images Zhang, who is now 75 years old and a high-ranking member of the Communist Party, was accused of having an affair with the doubles champion of the 2014 French Open. Peng then claimed he revived things in 2018, after inviting her to dinner and then pressuring her to have sex, which she refused before finally relenting. According to the Daily mail, the former world number one doubles player hasn’t been seen since the allegations and that the deleted post isn’t the only thing happening to her profile. The message that has since been deleted. Image: Weibo The post disappeared after just 20 minutes from Weibo, which is reportedly heavily controlled by the Chinese government, and the rest of her profile soon followed. Peng’s profile was initially disabled and she couldn’t be found through a search, but it has since been found and does show up in a Google search. The English newspaper reports that all comments to her post have been disabled and that posting about the accuser or the accused, even if it is not about the story, will result in an error. The player admitted that she had no evidence of their previous affair, or of the sexual abuse she believes are taking place, because the politician wanted to keep the whole thing a secret. Peng Shuai is a former Roland Garros clay champion. Image: PA Images It’s not known why she chose the timing of her recent message, but it did say, “You said you’re not afraid. “But even like an egg tossed to a rock, a moth to a flame for self-destruction, I’ll tell you the truth.” A Beijing Foreign Ministry spokesman was asked about the allegations earlier this month, but they declined to answer the questions. Instead, they just said, “I’ve never heard of it and it’s not a diplomatic matter.”

