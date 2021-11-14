UConn men’s hockey batted by Providence, 6-4





UConn’s men’s hockey weekend ended with two losses when the Huskies were knocked out by the No. 12 Providence Friars, 6-4. The Huskies drop to 6-5-0 in the season and 4-3-0 in Hockey East. Providence struck first, forcing UConn to chase for the rest of the game. The Huskies went down by a whopping three goals at one point, but scrambled back within one before the Friars cut it down to three in the final period. The six goals are the most that UConn has allowed this season. Goalkeeper Darion Hanson had a rough night, stopping only 30 of the 36 shots he faced, a save rate of 0.833. Providence jumped ahead for just over five minutes when Nick Poissons’ shot deflected and rolled across the fold to Kohen Olischefski, who put the puck into the open net. But as UConns did for most of the season, it reacted quickly. Just over a minute later, Jarrod Gourley fired a shot into the top right corner to make it 1-1. However, it was not long before Gourley returned the favor to the brothers. He went into the penalty area 28 seconds after his goal and the hosts capitalized quickly. While Providence had not scored a power play goal in the last 18 periods, Parker Ford put an end to that. He got the puck between the circles, spun and sent a shot past Hanson to get the Friars back on their feet, 2-1. The Huskies got their first power play opportunity midway through the first period and kept it in the Providences zone for the two minutes, but spent more time passing the ball than actually attempting shots. After conceding goals at the end of the second and third periods on Friday night, UConn continued the trend on Saturday. With 1:13 to go, Matt Koopman tried to pass from behind the net, but the puck hit Hansons’ skate and went in to give the Friars a two-goal lead. The Huskies had a chance to make a comeback in the second period. What started as a power play from Providence eventually turned into a 4-on-3 and 5-on-3 advantage for UConn. While the Huskies got the puck in some dangerous spots, the Friars defense came to a halt every time. Not long after Providence’s final penalty expired, UConns Nick Capone went to the roughing box. Once again, the Friars took advantage when Max Crozier diverted a shot from Poisson through Hansons’ five holes to give his team a 4-1 lead. However, the Huskies did not go down without a fight. Ryan Tverberg scored in his fifth game in a row to get them back in under two minutes going into the second break. UConn came flying out in the third period, eventually breaking through when Hudson Schandor slid a pass across the fold to a wide-open Jonny Evans on the back post, who buried a one-timer. However, the hope did not last long. Providence caught UConn on a 2-on-1 and Jamie Engelbert delivered the dagger, making the gap 5-3. The Friars added another through a power play, their third power play goal of the day, while Capone added a knockout goal to make the final line 6-4. The Huskies finished 0-3 on the power play while Providence went 3-5. Then UConn will try to recover with a weekend series against UMass Lowell. The Huskies will make the trip to the Tsongas Center on Saturday, November 20 for a puck drop at 6:05 PM. goals

