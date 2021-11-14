NFL Week 10 Sunday Schedule: Chiefs and Raiders Compete for AFC West Position





Of all the NFL games taking place in the first two timeslots today, no other game has a bigger television footprint than Green Bay Packers’ matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. This match, the first between the two teams since the 2019 postseason, will be widely spread across most of the country, with only the primary markets for the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos being denied the match on their local televisions. But there are plenty of other good games to watch in the early timeslot, plus an intriguing prime-time AFC West matchup tonight. Up early, the browns-Patriots game should be a big game to determine Wild Card positioning in the AFC while the Falcons-Cowboys game will cause some intrigue as Atlanta is currently making its way to the 7th and final playoff position in the NFC. After Green Bay and Seattle take center stage in the afternoon, the AFC West gets some time to shine on Sunday Night Football. The Las Vegas Raiders, co-leaders of that division with a 5-3 record, will attempt the Kansas City Chiefs, who lean back a match at 5-4. All four teams in the AFC West are 5-3 or 5-4, while the AFC North also has four teams with five or more wins. It’s certainly a strange situation, but one that should resolve itself with some more matches within the division in the coming weeks, including the evenings in Las Vegas. Join us all day long as we discuss and comment on all the NFL action from around the league. NFL week 10 Sunday Visiting team home team Event location City, State Time (CT) TV network Visiting team home team Event location City, State Time (CT) TV network Cleveland Browns New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Massachusetts 12:00 o’clock CBS New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tennessee 12:00 o’clock CBS Buffalo Bills New York Jets MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey 12:00 o’clock CBS Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN 12:00 o’clock CBS Atlanta Falcons Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas 12:00 o’clock FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers Washington soccer team FedEx Field Landover, Maryland 12:00 o’clock FOX Detroit Lions Pittsburgh Steelers Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 12:00 o’clock FOX Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California 15:05 FOX Carolina Panthers Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona 15:05 FOX Green Bay Packers Seattle Seahawks Lumen field Seattle, WA 15:25 CBS Philadelphia Eagles Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colorado 15:25 CBS Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada 7:20 p.m. NBC

