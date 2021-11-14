NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Idles Watch

Who should you start? Who should you sit with? To help you build your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t play, we’ll be posting fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here when NFL teams release their official lists of inactives, usually around 90 minutes before kick-off. All rankings mentioned in this column are from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should start approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Please refresh regularly for the latest information.

1pm ET games

insult



1 Related

Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Concussion — Active

Impact: He has approved the competition protocol and will play.

Cedrick Wilson, WR, DAL: shoulder — Active

Impact: Note that Michael Gallup was activated via IR.

Greg Zuerlein, K, DAL: COVID-19 — FROM

Impact: Lirim Hajrullahu is the man the Cowboys send out.

Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Thigh — FROM

Impact: D’Andre Swift should get the bulk of Detroit’s carries.

Austin Seibert, K, DET: Hip — OFF/IR

Impact: Ryan Santoso is expected to perform kicks.

James Robinson, RB, JAX: heel — Active

Impact: He will try to play, but Carlos Hyde can still get some extras.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Concussion — FROM

Impact: Stevenson is about to take over the leadback duties.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Concussion — Active

Impact: Brandon Bolden was still able to see some carries.

N’Keal Harry, WR, NE: Knee — Active

Impact: Kendrick Bourne can pick up some extra looks.

Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: shoulder — Inactive

Impact: Hunter Henry gains a value boost.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Knee — FROM

Impact: Look for Mark Ingram II to carry most of the Saints’ backfield duties.

Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee — Inactive

Impact: Mike White continues to try to impress the Jets coaches enough to keep the track.

Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: hamstring — Active

Impact: He will try to play and split time with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Hip — Active

Impact: All expectations were that Davis would play this weekend, so this is no surprise.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT: COVID-19 — FROM

Impact: Mason Rudolph will start in his place. Najee Harris should get a lot more touches.

Chase Claypool, WR, PIT: Teen — FROM

Impact: James Washington may see additional targets in his place.

Antonio Brown, WR, TB: only — FROM

Impact: Breshad Perriman has been promoted to the active roster.

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: foot — Active

Impact: Tyler Johnson could see a few extra targets if Godwin stumbles.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Back — FROM

Impact: OJ Howard and Cameron Brate to share TE workload.

Julio Jones, WR, TEN: hamstring — OFF/IR

Impact: AJ Brown is also busted, but will play.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WASH: Lies — FROM

Impact: The team is considering placing him on Season Ending IR.

Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee — Active

Impact: Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter start alongside Terry McLaurin.

Defense

Steven Means, DE, ATL: Knee — OFF/IR

Jonathan Bullard, DE, ATL: Concussion — Inactive

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: hamstring — FROM

Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: COVID-19 — FROM

DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Back — Active

Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf — FROM

Don’t’a Hightower, LB, NE: only — Active

Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Lies — Active

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Thigh — Active

CJ Gardner-Johnson, CB, NO: foot — OFF/IR

Shaq Lawson, DE, NYJ: hamstring — Active

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: shoulder — Active

Pie Pie, DT, TEN: Lies — Inactive

David Long Jr., LB, TEN: hamstring — FROM

Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: only — Inactive

Montez Sweat, DE, WASH: jaw — OFF/IR

4pm ET games

insult

Compete for up to $180,000 in prizes, including $10K every week! Free to play! Make your choices

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: only — questionable

Impact: a real game time call; Colt McCoy would start if he can’t go.

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: only — OFF/IR

Impact: James Conner gets the start and majority of the carries.

Jonathan Ward, RB, ARI: Concussion — FROM

Impact: Eno Benjamin could be lining up for some passing work.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: hamstring — questionable

Impact: Also a game time call, but not looking good. Note that AJ Green has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Concussion — questionable

Impact: Yet another game-time call, Christian Kirk would increase in value when seated.

Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Knee — questionable

Impact: He has flex value as he adapts.

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN: Knee — questionable

Impact: Noah Fant returns from the COVID-19 list to confuse the issue.

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quadruple — questionable

Impact: Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III will support Austin Ekeler.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Knee — questionable

Impact: Limited in practice this week, but expected to be fully customizable.

Defense

Budda Baker, S, ARI: Concussion — questionable

Brian Burns, DE, AUTO: only — questionable

Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Illness — questionable

Malik Reed, LB, DEN: Hip — questionable

Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Back — questionable

Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Concussion — questionable

Kenny Clark, DT, GB: Back — questionable

Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: only — questionable

Michael Davis, CB, LAC: hamstring — questionable

Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: only — questionable

Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow — OFF/IR

Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee — FROM

Bashaud Breeland, CB, MIN: Lies — questionable

Josh Sweat, DE, PHI: Concussion — questionable

Al Woods, DT, SEA: in person — questionable

Sunday night game

L’Jarius Sneed, CB, KC: only — questionable

Keisean Nixon, CB, LV: only — questionable