Sports
NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Idles Watch
Who should you start? Who should you sit with? To help you build your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t play, we’ll be posting fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here when NFL teams release their official lists of inactives, usually around 90 minutes before kick-off. All rankings mentioned in this column are from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should start approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Please refresh regularly for the latest information.
1pm ET games
insult
Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Concussion — Active
Impact: He has approved the competition protocol and will play.
Cedrick Wilson, WR, DAL: shoulder — Active
Impact: Note that Michael Gallup was activated via IR.
Greg Zuerlein, K, DAL: COVID-19 — FROM
Impact: Lirim Hajrullahu is the man the Cowboys send out.
Jamaal Williams, RB, DET: Thigh — FROM
Impact: D’Andre Swift should get the bulk of Detroit’s carries.
Austin Seibert, K, DET: Hip — OFF/IR
Impact: Ryan Santoso is expected to perform kicks.
James Robinson, RB, JAX: heel — Active
Impact: He will try to play, but Carlos Hyde can still get some extras.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Concussion — FROM
Impact: Stevenson is about to take over the leadback duties.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Concussion — Active
Impact: Brandon Bolden was still able to see some carries.
N’Keal Harry, WR, NE: Knee — Active
Impact: Kendrick Bourne can pick up some extra looks.
Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: shoulder — Inactive
Impact: Hunter Henry gains a value boost.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Knee — FROM
Impact: Look for Mark Ingram II to carry most of the Saints’ backfield duties.
Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee — Inactive
Impact: Mike White continues to try to impress the Jets coaches enough to keep the track.
Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: hamstring — Active
Impact: He will try to play and split time with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson.
Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Hip — Active
Impact: All expectations were that Davis would play this weekend, so this is no surprise.
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT: COVID-19 — FROM
Impact: Mason Rudolph will start in his place. Najee Harris should get a lot more touches.
Chase Claypool, WR, PIT: Teen — FROM
Impact: James Washington may see additional targets in his place.
Antonio Brown, WR, TB: only — FROM
Impact: Breshad Perriman has been promoted to the active roster.
Chris Godwin, WR, TB: foot — Active
Impact: Tyler Johnson could see a few extra targets if Godwin stumbles.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Back — FROM
Impact: OJ Howard and Cameron Brate to share TE workload.
Julio Jones, WR, TEN: hamstring — OFF/IR
Impact: AJ Brown is also busted, but will play.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WASH: Lies — FROM
Impact: The team is considering placing him on Season Ending IR.
Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Knee — Active
Impact: Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter start alongside Terry McLaurin.
Defense
Steven Means, DE, ATL: Knee — OFF/IR
Jonathan Bullard, DE, ATL: Concussion — Inactive
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: hamstring — FROM
Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: COVID-19 — FROM
DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Back — Active
Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf — FROM
Don’t’a Hightower, LB, NE: only — Active
Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Lies — Active
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Thigh — Active
CJ Gardner-Johnson, CB, NO: foot — OFF/IR
Shaq Lawson, DE, NYJ: hamstring — Active
Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: shoulder — Active
Pie Pie, DT, TEN: Lies — Inactive
David Long Jr., LB, TEN: hamstring — FROM
Rashaan Evans, LB, TEN: only — Inactive
Montez Sweat, DE, WASH: jaw — OFF/IR
4pm ET games
insult
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: only — questionable
Impact: a real game time call; Colt McCoy would start if he can’t go.
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: only — OFF/IR
Impact: James Conner gets the start and majority of the carries.
Jonathan Ward, RB, ARI: Concussion — FROM
Impact: Eno Benjamin could be lining up for some passing work.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: hamstring — questionable
Impact: Also a game time call, but not looking good. Note that AJ Green has been activated from the COVID-19 list.
Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Concussion — questionable
Impact: Yet another game-time call, Christian Kirk would increase in value when seated.
Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Knee — questionable
Impact: He has flex value as he adapts.
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN: Knee — questionable
Impact: Noah Fant returns from the COVID-19 list to confuse the issue.
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quadruple — questionable
Impact: Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III will support Austin Ekeler.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Knee — questionable
Impact: Limited in practice this week, but expected to be fully customizable.
Defense
Budda Baker, S, ARI: Concussion — questionable
Brian Burns, DE, AUTO: only — questionable
Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Illness — questionable
Malik Reed, LB, DEN: Hip — questionable
Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Back — questionable
Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Concussion — questionable
Kenny Clark, DT, GB: Back — questionable
Joey Bosa, DE, LAC: only — questionable
Michael Davis, CB, LAC: hamstring — questionable
Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: only — questionable
Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Elbow — OFF/IR
Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee — FROM
Bashaud Breeland, CB, MIN: Lies — questionable
Josh Sweat, DE, PHI: Concussion — questionable
Al Woods, DT, SEA: in person — questionable
Sunday night game
L’Jarius Sneed, CB, KC: only — questionable
Keisean Nixon, CB, LV: only — questionable
