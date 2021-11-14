Sister Combos Lead Sewickley Academy Girls Tennis To Championship Season

Through:



Sunday 14 November 2021 | 11:01 am

Ashley (left) and Kirsten Close of Sewickley Academy pose with the PIAA runner-up trophy after their team competed in Hershey on October 30, 2021.

The Close sisters aren’t just close. The athletes of the Sewickley Academy are best friends.

“Kirsten is my best friend and my biggest competitor,” Ashley said, “and I’m so grateful she was able to play with me this season.”

Ashley, a 16-year-old sophomore, played No. 1 in singles for the SA girls’ tennis team, finishing as the WPIAL Class 2A champion and PIAA runner-up. She rolled through the 2021 campaign undefeated until she reached the state finals.

Ashley’s freshman sister Kirsten led off on the third basehit for the Panthers.

“Last year Kirsten was super excited to be part of the team because she would always show up at all my games, waiting for her turn to be part of the team,” said Ashley. “She has had a positive experience as a key part of the team and she is grateful for the opportunity to experience the bond we have shared with the rest of the players on the team this season.”

Kirsten, 14, quickly impressed the SA tennis program. And Ashley was a big influence on her.

“Ashley is one of the smartest players I know on the pitch. She can pick (an opponent) after the second game,” Kirsten said. “Ashley always knows where and when to hit a ball. I feel like this season was Ashley’s season.While she wasn’t captain, she was definitely the star of the team.

“My sister and I are best friends. We do everything together and always have a good time. We didn’t necessarily get along when we were younger, but as we’ve gotten older, our relationship has grown stronger.”

Ashley won the WPIAL Class 2A singles championship this year, beating Knoch’s Ally Bauer on September 24 in North Allegheny. Due to an injury, she was unable to participate in the WPIAL singles event in 2020.

The sophomore star, who like her sister competes for the Pittsburgh Premier Lacrosse Club and the Fox Chapel girls’ lacrosse team, defeated senior teammate Stella Dobrovolska-Ivanova on Sept. 17 in the section title match.

One of the Close girls’ favorite pastimes is playing tennis and practicing.

“My sister and I always play tennis together,” Ashley said. “Kirsten’s greatest strength is her fierceness on the pitch. She is never afraid to go for the big winner and never gives up.”

Kirsten, who does a lot of service work with her mother, friends and sometimes her sister, believes she was part of the growth process the Panthers showed this fall.

“I feel like we’ve gotten better as a team throughout the season,” she said. “Everyone had a crucial role, even if they weren’t in the starting line-up.

“I loved being on the team because everyone made you feel like you were part of a family. Off the track, I talk to my teammates during class changes and other breaks. With the older girls, I look up to them and go to them for advice. I enjoyed getting to know everyone on the team and making friends, and it really helped me feel more at ease when I was new to high school.”

There were actually two sets of sisters on SA’s team this year. The only senior in the group is Roshni Thakkar, who was number 2 in doubles this year along with junior Maria Silvaggio.

Roshni is Rayna’s older sister, who competed with sophomore Anjali Shah for No. 1 in doubles.

Rayna and I have been playing tennis together since childhood. We train at the Pennsylvania Tennis Academy,” Roshni said. Rayna’s strengths are her technique, perseverance and determination. She uses her skills to take control of matches. It’s always interesting when we play against each other.

“It’s very competitive to earn a position on Sewickley’s varsity team. Earning a spot as a starter as a freshman says a lot about Rayna’s character and tennis game. She had a great season with more growth ahead. Her explosive play and great sportsmanship motivated the whole team.”

Roshni (17) said it was an unforgettable experience to have her younger sister as a teammate.

“My sister and I have always been very close,” said Roshni, “and we have become even closer this tennis season. I am grateful that we had the opportunity to play for the team together. It is an experience that I remember the most. will remember for the rest of my life.”

For 14-year-old Rayna, who has been taking classical Indian and Bollywood dance lessons since she was five, having her older sister as a teammate was something to cherish for at least one season.

“My sister and I play tennis together a lot,” Rayna said. “Roshni is a very versatile player. Her volleys are her secret weapon. Even when faced with a challenging shot, she can react quickly to deflect it and get the ball back into play.

“Roshni had an incredible season. She is a true leader and I couldn’t be more proud of her. She and I have always been incredibly close. She taught me so many important lessons that only sisters can. One of them is to breathe and even smile when things get stressful. I’m so glad we got the chance to play together this season. She went out of her way to support me and I’m really going to miss her next year.”

Sewickley, one of the district’s premier programs, enjoyed a banner season in 2021.

The SA girls stormed through their schedule until they lost a 3-2 decision to Wyoming Seminary in the PIAA Class 2A Finals on October 30 at Hershey Racquet Club.

No. 2-seeded SA captured the WPIAL Championship by beating No. 1 seed and playoff rival Knoch 4-1 on October 20.

At the WPIAL final, the Close sisters won in singles and SA swept doubles behind Shah, Silvaggio and the Thakkar sisters.

The Panthers also rode to first place in Section 5 this season.

Sewickley finished his team schedule with a 15-1 record, 14th consecutive section title, eighth WPIAL championship in school history, and second in state.

“I feel like my team has done a great job this year,” said Ashley. “We’ve all put in a tremendous amount of work and dramatically improved our game. Getting second in the state is so important to all of us, especially since we’ve put so much effort and time into getting there.”

Credit veteran coach Whitney Snyder has a strong voice in the team’s success in his 30th year with the program.

“I was extremely proud to be part of our team,” said Roshni. “We worked very hard and every member played exceptionally all season. Coach Whitney prepared us well. He really knows how to help us bring out our strengths.”

Rayna said Snyder was a motivating force for the team and the individuals on the team.

“Coach Whitney has been a great support to me,” she said, “and his belief in me inspired me to play even harder. Securing the WPIAL title and being a state finalist shows our dedication to our team. Our performance was incredible . We played our hearts out and became really close.”

All four sisters believe that despite losing five seniors to graduation, next year’s team will be strong again.

“I have a feeling we’ll still have a lot of talent and remain a tough competitor,” Ashley said.

Kirsten said next year’s team dynamics will change slightly with only two starting spots open.

“I have a feeling that our team will still perform well because we have so much young talent,” she said.

As a senior, Roshni will be the only one of the four girls not to be back next season. She plans to study pre-med and global health in college and hopes to play on a club tennis team.

“I expect next year’s team to have another long run for WPIAL and state championships,” she said. “The team has a lot of young talent.”

Rayna strongly believes in the Panthers’ chances in 2022 and beyond.

“I believe our team will be very strong and solid in the coming years,” she said. “We have talented players from JV and high school.”

