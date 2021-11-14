HOCKEY | The County Press

LAPEER The Lightning hockey cooperative, which includes athletes from Lapeer, Almont, LakeVille and North Branch, will be at the helm of a new head coach this season as Lance McLean takes over the program.

McLean graduated from Davison in 2015, where he was a member of the Cardinals hockey team. He then attended Ferris State University, where he played for the club hockey team for five years.

Growing up in the area all my life and now coaching a team that was a rival to me in high school is such a crazy feeling, McLean said of taking over the program. In high school I had a lot of friends who played for Lapeer and it was one of the teams I hated. They always played hard and physically, that’s something we want to bring back. We want other teams to respect us.

In his inaugural year as head coach, McLean plans to make numerous changes to the schedule over the years and knows this will be a learning season for his team and the coaching staff. McLean plans to introduce new systems that are more complex, but more effective, and game plans that better match the team’s strengths.

We bring a lot of new ideas to the team. We are also working as a team to play smarter and more and bring a completely new energy. Renewing a program starts at the top, my coaching staff will have to bring a high level of energy every day, added McLean.

McLean has also appointed a new technical support staff to assist in his review of the program. Ryan Running of Lapeer will assist as an assistant coach. Running was a goalkeeper and played in the AAA level, high school and junior levels. Davison’s Josh Hill will show his strength with forwards coach. Hill played hockey at Davison for four years and then played juniors in Nashville. Brandon Orth will work as the defensive coach. Orth played for Kearsley and Davison in high school, AAA hockey in Flint and spent two years as a junior in Nashville and Texas. Lapeer alum Nick McCormick, who played for Lapeer and on the Ferris State club team, will also assist with forwards.

Fans can expect us as a competitive team. We don’t have to be the best or most skilled team, but we will be one of the brightest and our level of effort will be unparalleled. We will also use systems that limit the other teams’ scoring chances and take advantage of their mistakes. We are all young and less experienced than some of the other programs we will be competing against. This doesn’t mean you can’t expect us to win matches. We have high expectations for our team and we intend to deliver on them, concluded McLean.

McLean has a tough job ahead of him, though, as the Lightning suffered numerous losses last season. At the Lightning, seven key players had graduated from last year’s roster, and a few players also chose to play travel hockey instead.

The Lightning will look to a handful of returnees to get into key positions to lead on the ice. Jaxson Walker, junior, will be crucial with the goalkeeper. Kayden Appleton, senior, takes to the ice as team captain and defender. CJ Harris, senior, will also be a team captain and will be looking forward on the ice. Junior striker Liam Nass will be a key part of the team attack. Junior Alex McDowell will play defender but is versatile and can also see time as a striker.

The Lightning has also welcomed newcomers who will also play an important role. Freshman Spencer Orange and sophomore Brennen Collins will both want to make an impact as strikers. Freshman Matthew Schmitt and sophomore Andrew Olson will try to make a name for themselves among defenders.

I think our biggest challenge is our inexperience because of having a young group of players and coaches, said McLean. Another challenge is our schedule, when you play in the Saginaw Valley League you play against some of the top teams in the state every week. We have to play our best hockey every night.

Despite the challenges the Lightning faces this season, McLean described the team as fun, young and patient.

It’s been a rough few years for the program, and some kids lost love for the sport, McLean said. As coaches, we make sure the players want to be here. We are going to turn this program around and have fun with it.

The Lighting co-op kicks off the season on Wednesday with Grand Blanc, which is partnering with Brown City for its second year, with the lone Brown City player in goalkeeper Seth Hiles. Playtime is 6:45 PM at Crystal Fieldhouse in Burton.