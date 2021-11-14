Tennis star disappears days after she accused ex-Chinese Communist Party chief of sexual assault RT Sport News

Campaigners and concerned fans are begging tennis bosses for help after the disappearance of a tennis star who accused the former deputy prime minister of China of forcing her to have sex with him.

In a lengthy, disturbing open letter to the politician published last week on China’s social media network Weibo, former world No. 14 in the world, Peng Shuai, said that Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member Zhang Gaoli has “anxious” when he allegedly took her home, years after she claimed they had had sex for the first time.

The 35-year-old claimed she refused to have sex with the 75-year-old as part of what she believed to be a bizarre, manipulative relationship that left her feeling like a “soulless creature” and “embarrassed”.

Despite Zhang’s concerns that she would use a recording device when they were together, Peng admitted that she had no proof whatsoever of what she said had happened.

Former tennis star Peng Shuai () WTA #1 in doubles, February 2014; #14 in singles, Aug 2011 distributed in a Weibo post on Nov. 2, removed by Weibo in 20 minutes of her complicated relationship with former Deputy Prime Minister / Politburo member Zhang Gaoli () who is married.1/n pic.twitter.com/5AwgPrRdTh — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) Nov 3, 2021

Now her post is gone and the former French Open doubles champion is said to have disappeared.

A campaign is mounting on social media to find out what happened to Peng, with many anxious fans claiming that the WTA, tennis leaders and high profile voices within the sport are not doing enough to track her down.

French player Alize Cornet joined the ‘where’s Peng Shuai?’ hashtag and insisted: “Let’s not shut up.”

In all caps, pro player Kennedy Shaffer asked: “Why aren’t more people talking about Peng Shuai right now? This needs so much more attention.”

A Chinese feminist activist shared a photo from an unverified source that reportedly showed an empty space where a photo of Peng was hung to recognize her achievements at China’s National Tennis Center.

“Peng Shuai’s portrait was removed in less than a week after she denounced the sexual assault of former CCP senior official Zhang Gaoli,” they added. “We are concerned for the safety and well-being of Peng Shuai.”

While the ‘me too’ movement to speak out about sexual abuse is visible in China, reports say this is the first time a senior CCP member has been at the center of such claims.

A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry has reportedly refuted any knowledge of the situation.

MailOnline, which reported that the post containing the allegations was deleted within 20 minutes, said Peng’s profile remained visible in Google, but replies to all her posts were disabled.

The outlet also said that an “relevant law and regulation violation” error message appeared when an attempt was made to post about Peng or Zhang on Weibo.

That thing with Peng Shuai is scary, very scary. I really hope she’s doing well and that she makes her presence known soon. WTA has said absolutely nothing about her disappearance, it seems? #wtatour — Nick Ed (@NickEd82) Nov 14, 2021

if the peng shuai situation is true, and the @WTA doesn’t say anything that I don’t even know. — Jamie Hampton (@Jamie_Hampton) Nov 14, 2021

Peng called himself a “hypocrite” and a “very, very bad woman” in what appears to have been a fiercely self-critical post, according to a translation.

“About three years ago, Vice President of Zhang Gaoli, you retired,” she allegedly wrote, claiming that Zhang asked to play tennis with her in Beijing shortly after.

“After we finished playing tennis, you and your wife, Kang Jie, took me to your house.

‘Then you took me to your room. Like ten years ago in Tianjin, you wanted to have sex with me.

“That afternoon I was very scared. I didn’t expect this to happen… because no one would believe a woman would allow this.

i am aware wta probably cant do much for peng shuai but it feels insane that one of their players can literally disappear and they dont say a word about it — Alice (@butterflierer) Nov 13, 2021

Perhaps a Chinese reader can confirm/disprove it: I’m told that the search term “Peng Shuai” on search engines in China does not reference last week’s explosive accusations…..a terrible situation. a horrible fact pattern for a tour that relies too much on China… — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) Nov 14, 2021

“We had sex about seven years ago. Later, after you were promoted to the Standing Committee of the Beijing Politburo, you never contacted me again.

“That afternoon I disagreed, and I kept crying. I ate with you and… [Kang Jie] together.

“You said the universe is very big. The earth is just a grain of sand in the universe, and we humans are even smaller than a grain of sand.

“You said a lot more than that, and the point was really to get me to let my guard down. After dinner, I still wasn’t willing to have sex.

“You said you hated me. You said you’ve never forgotten me in those seven years, and you’ll treat me well, etc… I was terrified and anxious.

My girlfriend’s Weibo account was suspended today for sending screenshots of #PengShuai story. She sent screenshots, not text, and it’s a private chat group of 6 people, still getting caught. This means that the censorship system can now do OCR. That’s actually quite impressive. pic.twitter.com/mXNC35REXA — Edward Chen (@xuanzhuo85) Nov 10, 2021

“Considering the affection I had for you seven years ago, I agreed… yes, we had sex [at the time].”

Peng said she had “renewed my love” for Zhang after they initially had sex, claiming he was “very well” to her, claiming that he taught her about history, economics, and politics, as well as singing and playing games together, including chess, table tennis, billiards, and tennis.

“We always had endless fun”, she said. “It was like our personalities were a perfect match.

“Inside I am extremely devoid of love. In the midst of it all, I never thought I was a good woman. I hated myself, I hated why I came to this world.

“You told me you loved me very, very much, and you said you hope we can meet in the next life around age 20 or 18.

‘You said you were lonely. You felt sorry for yourself because you were alone. We had endless things to talk about, never without topics. You said in your position that it is impossible to divorce.’

Zhang gradually introduced “so much dishonesty and humiliation” in the relationship, Peng claimed, claiming that his wife “said so many ugly and hurtful things to me.”

“When you were with me, she never said those things,” she wrote. “It’s similar to when we were together.

“When we were alone together you behaved a certain way, but when there were other people around you would behave differently.

“I’ve told you this before, when I heard those things deep down I felt very hurt and humiliated.















“Since the first day I knew you, I have never used a penny of your money, nor have I ever used you to gain benefits for myself, but this thing called reputation is so important.

“Everything that has happened, I deserve it. I brought everything on myself.

“From the beginning to the end, you told me to keep our relationship a secret, and most importantly, I was never allowed to tell your mother that we were having sexual relations.

“There were so many moments when I thought, am I still human? I thought I was a soulless being, pretending every day.

“Who is the real me? I shouldn’t have come to this world, but I don’t have the courage to die.















“You played with me and dumped me when you were done with me. You said there were no transactions between us.

“Yes, it’s true: our affection for each other had nothing to do with money or power. But I’m having a hard time coming to terms with our three-year relationship.

“You were always afraid that I would secretly take a recording device and leave evidence behind.

“That’s right: except for me I have no evidence to prove what happened, no audio recording, no video recording. All I have is the memory of my own screwed up self.

“For someone as prominent as you, I know you said you’re not afraid. But it doesn’t matter if I beat an egg on a stone, or am a moth flying to the flame, I tell the truth about what happened between us.















“With your intelligence and wits, I’m sure you’ll either deny it, or blame me, or you can just do it cool.”

A fan on social media tagged WTA and tennis greats Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova in one plea for help, saying they “surprised” by the icons’ “Silence”.

“Tournaments should be suspended in China and China’s participation in any [competitions] ATP, ITF, WTA event until Peng Shuai appears with life,” they added.

Another said: “This thing with Peng Shuai is scary – very scary. I really hope she’s okay and that she makes her presence known soon. WTA said absolutely nothing about her disappearance, it seems?”

Former number 24 of the world Jamie Hampton wrote: “If the situation in Peng Shuai is true and the WTA doesn’t say anything… then I don’t even know.”