Sports
Marsh and Warner bring Australia to T20 World Cup glory
Australia won the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner went through half a century to easily chase 173 at the Dubai International Stadium.
The brilliant hits from Marsh and Warners came after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson reacted to losing the toss with a classy innings of his own, with his 85 out of 45 helping the Black Caps to 172/4.
At the time, it was the highest score a team had achieved in a Men’s T20 World Cup Final.
But Australia got off to a good start, rarely taking the foot off the gas as they raced to the World Cup title with eight wickets and seven balls left, leading to cheering celebrations in the UAE.
Warner and Marsh build the platform
Australia had lost skipper Aaron Finch early on when he took Trent Boult to Daryl Mitchell in the deep.
But the in-form Warner got off to a good start, while it was Marsh who ramped up the pace most spectacularly early on, crushing 14 runs from the first three deliveries he faced.
With Warner and Marsh still close, Australia reached 43/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
And the pair went through the gears as the spinners came up, adding 39 runs in the next four overs, taking them 91 out of 60 to win the T20 World Cup halfway through the answer.
Defining contributions
Ahead of the competition, it was said by New Zealand skipper Williamson that the final would come down to individual contributions, and it showed, with two of Australia’s top four performing on the biggest podium in the run-chase.
First it was the unstoppable Warner who smoked Jimmy Neesham for six in the 11e about to reach his half-century at just 34 balls.
Boult was brought back to try and break the partnership when it moved to a century mark, and the left-armer did it, bowling Warner for 53.
But Marsh made sure the pace of the innings didn’t slip after Warners’ departure, making a defining contribution of his own.
Marsh made his three half-century deliveries faster than his teammate to set a new record for fastest 50 in a T20 World Cup final, finishing in 77 of 50.
And Glenn Maxwell saw him cross the line for Australia, when he knocked Tim Southee back for four to send a stream of teammates in yellow shirts pouring onto the field and joining in on the huge celebrations.
New Zealand innings
Previously, Martin Guptill and Mitchell had brought the Black Caps to a first flier. Starc struggled to find swing with the new ball in the gap left, while Guptill cleared a cut for four of the second throw to set up a nine-point gap.
And an eventful third over, the first to Glenn Maxwell, saw Mitchell smoke the all-rounder for a six on the first pass before Matthew Wade failed to cling to a bottom rim of Guptill to give the Black Caps opener an early late. from.
But the Australians didn’t have long to wait for their first wicket, as Hazlewood found Mitchell’s outside edge for 11.
And Hazlewood’s relentless line and length brought the Powerplay back under control for Australia as the Kiwis reached 32/1 after six hours.
Zampa does its thing
The Kiwis found their flow right after the drinks break, with Starc going for 19 in the 11e about when Hazlewood’s fine evening took a turn when he failed to take a catch in the deep end to fire Williamson.
But the turbulent nature of the match continued just as New Zealand seemed to be going wild, with Zampa luring Guptill into a misguided film held at the deep end by Marcus Stoinis to send the opener back for an unusually slow 28 out of 35.
And Zampa threw his full set of four overs down the middle, finishing with frugal numbers of 1/26 to end his impressive tournament with the ball high.
The big finish
Looking good, Williamson raced to 51 from 33 balls as he crushed Maxwell for back-to-back sixes to reach his milestone.
And the New Zealand captains who took down Starc made sure New Zealand took the lead brilliantly, reaching the kind of total that had seemed a long way off after ten overs.
But Williamson’s efforts were ultimately in vain, with Marsh and Warner bouncing the chase to take an eight-wicket win for Australia on the biggest podium.
