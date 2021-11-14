Fantasy football impact of Robert Woods injury





The news from Los Angeles is not good. Robert Woods tore his ACL in practice on Friday and is expected to miss the rest of the season, sources have told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini.

1 Related Over the past five games, 29-year-old Woods has become a trend in his fifth season with the Rams. He averaged 9.0 goals, 76.8 receiving yards, and 18.2 fantasy points per game from weeks 5-9. It was an increase from his average of 6.2 goals, 43.0 receiving yards and 10.0 fantasy points in the first four weeks of the season. When Matthew Stafford targeted Woods this season, 49% of those attempts resulted in first downs. With a minimum of 45 goals this season, that percentage ranks fourth among the QB-WR combinations. Both Woods and Cooper Kupp have excelled since the start of the 2020 season. One area in which this duo excelled was in yards after the catch. Kupp (960) and Woods (698) are in first and fourth place respectively over the last 25 games. With Woods out this season, fantasy managers may be wondering how it will affect the Rams’ passing game. Sure, the team’s overall pass attack will take a hit, but the situation isn’t as dire as you might think. Kupp remains an elite WR1. This season, he has averaged 11.6 goals, 113.2 receiving yards and 25.5 points per game. While head coach Sean McVay is known for spreading goals and opportunities among his attacking playmakers, Kupp’s stats should continue to climb. Free to play! Pick NFL winners directly or at the spread and compete to win over $14,400 in prizes! Play now In what is now a very accidental move, the Los Angeles Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr. just one day before the unfortunate news of Woods’ injury broke. Fantasy managers may be assuming that Beckham will immediately take over the number 2 receiver role with the Rams, but I don’t think so. Former second-round voter Van Jefferson has a chance to get even more fantasy-relevant with this shot. He has already become Rams’ number 3 recipient this season after replacing Josh Reynolds. As someone already familiar with the Rams offense, Jefferson is well positioned to become an even bigger piece of the puzzle given his ability to attack defenses along the field. He is available in about 65% of ESPN leagues and this Rams offense leads the NFL in 3-WR sets. As such, he’s firmly on the WR2 radar this week against the San Francisco 49ers, and there’s a chance the success will continue for the rest of the season. Beckham for his part should also be valuable against the 49ers secondary, but only as a WR3. You should feel comfortable starting it. Woods’ absence also opens the door for TE Tyler Higbee, to finish the season as an elite TE1. He has amassed 21 goals in the past three games and tied with Woods for the fourth most goals this season (7) within the 10-yard line.

