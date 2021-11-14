Tennis: Tennis-Medvedev fights back to sink Hurkacz in ATP Finals opener





(Reuters) – World number two Daniil Medvedev came off a set-down to beat ATP Finals debutant Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 and get his title defense off to a winning start to lead in Turin on Sunday. Russian Medvedev, who won the US Open title for his first Grand Slam crown in September, allowed his Polish opponent to take the early advantage at the end of the season after a tight tiebreak, but reacted in style. The 25-year-old fired 15 aces to Hurkacz’s 12 and converted two breakpoints on a fast field to seal victory in the Reds, ahead of potentially tricky challenges against Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini. “It was a very exciting match,” said Medvedev, who in his post-match interview aims to become the first back-to-back ATP Finals winner since Serbian Novak Djokovic won four between 2012-15. “One good shot and the point is over. “I think a lot of games will go like this because the lanes are super fast. The only two games where I had breakpoints I managed to break and that was the key.” Medvedev glimpsed the form that helped him beat Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem en route to the title in London last year, when he prevented 3-0 in the second set after an early break in the second set. He leveled up in the third set to close out the match, hitting over 30 winners and not getting a single breaking point in a clash that lasted just over two hours. Olympic champion Zverev will take on the Italian Berrettini later on Sunday in the second match of the Red Group. (Report by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, edited by Ed Osmond)

