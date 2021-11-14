Men’s hockey scores 11 goals, dismantles RPI to complete weekend sweep

Having just defeated Union College (3-7-2, 2-3-1 ECAC) 4-1 in their first home conference game on Friday night, no. 13 Cornell tried to continue his undefeated piece at home against Conference and in-state rival RPI.

The Red did not disappoint and put on a dominant show against a decent Engineers squad to keep his undefeated piece at Lynah intact. The Reds’ offensive attack included five Cornell goals in the first period and a four-goal attempt by senior striker Max Andreev en route to an 11-3 victory.

Junior striker Ben Berard, the Reds’ leading goalscorer (5-1, 3-1) headed into the game, opening the scoring just 4:22 in the first period, taking a pass from freshman striker Justin Ertel and shoving him past Engineer (5-5-1, 3-3) goalkeeper Linden Marshall, who was left defenseless on the two-man break, led to the tie.

The Engineers reacted a minute and a half later when center Rory Herrman pushed the puck past freshman goalkeeper Joe Howe on an assist from forward Jack Brackett and defender Simon Kjellberg.

After a frenzied scramble behind the Engineers’ goal, junior striker Zach Tupker and junior defender Sebastian Dirven pushed the puck out of the tangle in front of the goal, where junior striker Ben Tupker waited to tap it in and give the Red the lead with 10 :54 remaining in the first period.

Cornell refused to take his foot off the accelerator, scored another goal and extended the lead to 3-1 just 49 seconds later. Andreev shot the puck past Marshall from the right circle, with freshman defenseman Hank Kempf and junior striker Matt Stienburg taking credit for the assist.

The Red continued to pick up the pace offensively, hitting several hard shots at Marshall.

With 4:50 remaining in the period, Andreev had a one-on-one with an RPI defender and fell when he tried to get past him, drifting the puck to Marshall, who tried to chop the puck and missed it before then tried to grab the puck, which he accidentally hit back into his own goal. The score was credited to freshman forward Ondrej Psenicka, who jabbed the puck into the net as he was about to break the plane.

Now trailing 4-1, the Engineers started playing more physical hockey against the Red, giving them multiple penalties in the final four minutes of the frame. RPI forward Shane Sellar earned himself a cutting penalty with 3:06 remaining, giving the Red their first power play chance of the evening.

The red quickly capitalized 40 seconds into the power play. Captain and senior striker Brenden gave a pass to Stienburg at the goal line, who sent the puck to the ice where Andreev was waiting at the top of the right circle. Andreev lasered a one-timer slapshot into the top left corner of the net, giving the Red a 5-1 lead.

With just under two minutes left in the period, RPI defender Anthony Baxter was awarded a cross-check penalty. The Red was unable to live up to the power play and held onto the 5-1 lead going into the second period.

Remarkably, the second promotional period was just as exciting as the first. Cornell continued to flash his offensive firepower, building on his already four-score lead in the period.

3:04 into the period, Zach Tupker launched a successful shot from center ice to give the Red a 6-1 lead. Tupker’s brother Ben, along with freshman forward Sullivan Mack, were credited for the assist.

Trailing five, the Engineers reacted with 12:43 remaining in the period. Center captain Ture Linden knocked in his team’s second goal, reducing Cornells’ lead to four.

After Harvard and Dartmouth comebacks last weekend, the Red wasn’t too keen on keeping the game within reach for RPI. A minute into Lindens’ goal, Andreev, assisted by junior defender Travis Mitchell and sophomore defender Tim Rego, sent a shot from the center ice past Marshall. This goal put a hat-trick on the line for frontline center Andreev, who had not yet scored this season.

The attack on offense continued eighteen seconds later when Rego scored an unassisted goal from center ice, giving the Reds an 8-2 lead.

While there were no more goals for the remainder of the period, Cornell refused to take the pressure off. With less than a minute to go, Stienburg had a chance to break away, but couldn’t drive the puck past the keeper. Just before the end of the period, Stienburg had another fantastic opportunity, this time narrowly missing the mark on a pass after a 3-on-1 chance.

The third period was more of a back and forth scoring affair. Just 57 seconds into the period, Stienburg scored his first goal of the game off an assist from Andreev and junior defender Sam Malinski.

The Engineers countered Stienburg’s score with an own goal. Forward TJ Walsh slid the puck past Howe for RPI’s third goal of the game. Baxter and striker Justin Addamo were credited with the assist. The Reds’ lead was 9-3 with 16:59 remaining in the final period.

Just over six minutes later, engineer defender Louie Helsen was flagged for hold, giving the Red his third power play chance of the night. RPI successfully killed the penalty and kept Cornell’s lead at six.

With 5:26 left in the game, Andreev scored his fourth goal, putting a pass from Stienburg far behind the right circle, turning quickly and sending a float that landed close to Marshall in the net. With Andreevs’ score, the Reds now had double-digit goals, leading RPI 10-3.

Cornell’s clean play came to an end shortly afterwards and the team earned its first penalty of the game for delaying the throw-in violation with 5:08 remaining. The Red successfully killed the penalty.

The Red added another goal with 1:21 left in the game. Locke passed the puck to Rego, who scored his second score of the game and Cornell’s eleventh overall.

Howe continued his flashy play in goal, finishing the game with a total of 23 saves for the Red. On the other hand, Marshall had 19 total saves for the Engineers on 30 shots on Cornell’s target, which equates to a rescue rate of 0.633.

Cornell will look to continue driving its momentum into the conference slate as it hosts Brown and Yale in Lynah Rink next weekend.