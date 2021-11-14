Michigan State drops to No. 15 Penn State in four sets





Next game: in Wisconsin 19-11-2021 | 9pm ET / 8pm CT Michigan State dropped a four-set game against Penn State No. 15, 3-1 (17-25, 25-21, 24-26, 13-25), in Big Ten volleyball action Saturday night at Jenison Field House. Penn State used a 5-2 run midway through the first frame to take a 19-11 lead en route to a 25-17 win. Michigan State responded by taking an early lead in the second stanza and holding it for a 25-21 win. The Spartans took an early lead in the third set and there were three draws halfway through the game before Penn State used a 4-0 run to take a 20-16 lead. The Spartans narrowed the lead to 22-21 and tied the game at 24, before the Nittany Lions won the last two points to take the set, 26-24. In the fourth game, Penn State took an early 7-1 lead before MSU used a 7-3 run to come in 10-8. The Nittany Lions scored the next three runs and used an 8-2 run to take an 18-10 lead before finishing it off 25-13. sophomore Sarah Franklin had 14 kills and 11 digs to lead the Spartans, while junior Biamba Kabengele Added 11 kills, eight digs and four blocks. Penn State’s Adanna Rollins had 16 kills and 10 digs, while Kaitlyn Hord had 14 kills and five blocks and Jonni Parker and Allie Holland had 10 kills each. The Nittany Lions had the advantage in kills (60-40), digs (62-51) and hit rates (0.243 to 0.143), while the Spartans had an 11-9 lead in blocks. The Spartans travel to play in Wisconsin on Friday, November 15. That match is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. PLAYER HEIGHT Sarah Franklin accelerated MSU by 14 kills and also split the squad leader with 11 digs and two aces.

Free Lauryn Gibbs also had 11 digs and also recorded four assists.

Rebecca Poljan led the Spartans with six blocks high in the season and matched them high in her career with two service aces.

Split tasks at setter, Celia Cullen finished with 18 assists and Julia Bishop tacked on 16 assists. STATISTICS AND STORYLINES Penn State wipes out the regular season series with MSU and now has a 52-7 lead in all-time series history.

Kabengele registered double-digit kills for the fourth straight game.

Franklin had her ninth double-double of the season. SET SYNOPSIS SET ONE:The teams went back and forth in the early moments and MSU tied the set to 7-all on a kill by Adanna Rollins. Penn State would win seven of the next nine points to take a 14-9 lead, forcing the Spartans to time out. The NIttany Lions used a 5-2 run to take a 19-11 lead when MSU called another timeout. As a result, the Spartans won the first two points on a serve by Erika Pritchard and an attacking foul by Gabby Blossom. Penn State extended its lead to 23-14 before closing the first frame, 25-17. . TWO SETTINGS:The Spartans won the first two points of the set behind kills from Biamba Kabengele and Sarah Franklin and took an early 7-2 lead. Penn State came in 8-6, but MSU scored the next three to take an 11-6 lead on a block of Rebecka Poljan , forcing the NIttany Lions to call a time-out. MSU’s lead was narrowed to 13-11, but the Spartans won three straight runs on a kill from Franklin, an ace from Poljan and Molly Johnson kill to narrow the lead to five points, 16-11. The Nittany Lions drew in 22-19, but a kill from Johnson and a block of Naya Gros closed the set 25-21, as the Spartans tied the game at one. SET THREE: As in the second set, the Spartans jumped out to an early lead, using a few kills from Sarah Franklin and an ace of Rebecka Poljan to take a 7-3 lead. Penn State withdrew to tie the game at 8-8, but the Spartans used a service foul, a block from Biamba Kabengele and an ace of Sarah Franklin to take a 12-9 lead. Penn State rallied to tie the game 13-all and there were three more draws before the NIttany Lions used a 4-0 run to take a 20-16 lead. A block from Poljan and Kabengele narrowed the deficit to 22-21 and a kill from Poljan sent the game to extra points before Penn State won the final two points and took the third set, 26-24. FOUR SETTINGS: Penn State took an early 7-1 lead, but Michigan State rallied for two points, first at 8-6 on a kill by Biamba Kabengele and then at 10-8 on a service ace of Sarah Franklin . The Nittany Lions got a kill from Erika Pritchard and two more from Adanna Rollins to take a 13-8 lead and force MSU to give a timeout. The Spartans won the next run on a kill from Kabengele to make it 13-9, but the Nittany Lions used an 8-1 burst to take a 21-10 lead before capping it off, 25-13.

