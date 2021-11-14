Final result 2021 T20 World Cup cricket: Australia beats New Zealand as Mitch Marsh explodes

Aaron Finch’s talented Australian outfit has defied the odds to become T20 World Champion, a feat 14 years in the making.

The one trophy that has repeatedly eluded the Australians is finally in their possession.

Australia have secured its first T20 World Cup title after beating New Zealand by eight wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday morning’s AEDT.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scored half a century in the chase as Australia hit the 173 point goal with seven balls left.

Previously, Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets when Black Caps captain Kane Williamson hit the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final – 85 from 48 balls.

Mitchell Starc, meanwhile, allowed 60 runs in his wicketless four-over spell, making it statistically the worst Australian bowling performance in a T20 international.

But Marsh was named Player of the Match for his heroism in the pursuit, finishing undefeated at 77 to lead the Australians to victory.

“It’s just these innings that made him,” former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson said of Marsh from the commentary box.

“Because of his injuries, he hasn’t always had a consistent run. But people didn’t really understand the true skill that Mitch Marsh has.

“Now they will know for sure – under pressure to perform as he has.”

Australia was number 7 in the ICC T20 ranking leading into the tournament, having lost their most recent bilateral series against Bangladesh.

But Aaron Finch’s men defied the odds, beating a horror defeat to England 15 days ago to become world champions.

It is a heartbreaking outcome for New Zealand, which suffers another defeat in the final of an ICC tournament.

The Blacks Caps were ashamed of Australia in the 2015 World Cup final and infamously lost in a Super Over against England four years later.

But Williamson and his teammates will hopefully find comfort in the knowledge that they only have 12 months to wait for another shot at the coveted title.

“We did everything we could to get a good total. We weren’t far off, but that said, credit to the way Australia pursued that totally,” Williamson said.

“They didn’t give us an inch.”

New Zealand’s innings: how it happened

Australia is said to have quietly felt confident after winning the toss and choosing to field first – 11 of the 12 matches played in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the tournament had been won by the team chasing.

No swing was offered for Australia’s quicks during the Powerplay, and New Zealand’s openers took advantage by scoring 23 runs from the first three overs.

Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade put in a tough chance in the third over of Glenn Maxwell’s bowling, giving the dangerous Martin Guptill an extra life out of 10.

Josh Hazlewood broke the first for Australia in the fourth over, clearing Daryl Mitchell with a well executed slower ball that caught the perimeter.

Shortly afterwards, the Kiwis registered their lowest Powerplay score of the tournament, with just 32 runs in the first six overs.

The New Zealanders stepped on the brakes after Mitchell’s sacking, scoring just 14 points from the next 29 deliveries.

But skipper Kane Williamson broke the buoys in the ninth, breaking the back-to-back boundaries of all-rounder Mitchell Starc.

Australian spinner Adam Zampa continued his great form with the ball, giving up just nine runs from his first two overs.

The momentum briefly shifted in New Zealand’s favor in the 11th over when Hazlewood landed a regulation catch on the fine leg of Mitchell Starc’s bowling that would have cleared Williamson.

The Kiwi star rubbed salt in the wounds by hitting the next two deliveries to the border, leaking Starc’s over a total of 19 runs.

But as he so often does, Zampa caught a breakthrough just when the Aussies desperately needed one, with Guptill returning to the pavilion for 28.

Williamson put forth his half-century with Maxwell’s back-to-back sixes, reaching the milestone in 32 deliveries.

The New Zealand captain skipped Starc’s five limits in the 16th, making it the most expensive left in a T20 World Cup final.

Hazlewood registered his second wicket of the night in the 18th over, removing Glenn Phillips who had been caught on the boundary for 18.

The Bendemeer Bullet also put an end to Williamson’s brutal attack shortly afterwards, similarly sacking the Kiwi skipper for 85.

A late cameo from all-rounder Jimmy Neesham sent New Zealand to 4/172 – the biggest team total in a T20 World Cup final.

Australia’s Chase: As It Happened

The run chase started badly for Australia, with skipper Aaron Finch sacked by Trent Boult for five in the third over, catching a deep mid-wicket.

But Australian No. 3 Mitchell Marsh got his innings to a flyer, hitting his first ball for six before sending the next two for four to start three straight boundaries.

The New Zealanders would start to feel on edge when Marsh and David Warner brought up their 50-run partnership in just 35 balls.

Australia found themselves at 1/82 after 10 overs – 25 runs ahead of where the Kiwis were at that stage.

Warner put in his third half-century of the tournament in just 34 balls and hit the milestone with a resounding six over the mid-wicket line.

But just when it looked like Australia was heading for a comfortable win, Boult rattled the southpaw’s stumps to bag him for 53.

It ended up being a blip, as Marsh soon hit his 50s, passing the small milestone in just 31 deliveries.

Warner’s departure brought Glenn Maxwell to the center and the “Big Show” quickly asserted its authority with back-to-back boundaries.

Marsh and Maxwell soon began to find the edge with ease when Australia’s required run rate dropped below six.

And then, in the penultimate over, Maxwell scored the winning runs with a reverse sweep as his Australian teammates sprinted onto the field.

Cricket world reacts to Aussie victory

Indian broadcaster Harsha Bhogle tweeted: “Australia just too powerful. What a player Mitch Marsh has become. Hopefully his body will become a partner in his future as he is too good to play as little as he has. Brilliant today.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted: “This is a World Cup win for the Aussies… From the defeat to England they have been so powerful… Mitch Marsh is one of the great guys so he deserves this. .. he will now probably have a big effect on the Ashes too… Well done Australia!”

Australian legend Shane Warne tweeted: “Congratulations to both teams on a great #ICCT20WorldCup final and tournament! In the end, the Aussies peaked at the right time and just had too many match winners for NZ. Congratulations to Aaron Finch and all the Aussie guys! Also very happy for M Marsh – Great stuff.”

Indian great VVS Laxman wrote: “Great final, great at bat! Williamson played one of the all-time classics, but Warner and Marsh were just unstoppable! Congratulations to Australia on their first win, New Zealand has nothing to be ashamed of.”

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar tweeted: “Australia was brutal, clinical and just perfect today. NZ didn’t even come close. Kangaroos all the way! Congratulations.”