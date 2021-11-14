Sports
Who is the girl with the dogs?
That would be me, Kelsey Hammond. Native to Colorado, newest CHN writer and volunteer foster home with Mile High Canine Rescue. Friday night my phone started blowing up with Twitter followers, comments and likes. “Dogs? Hockey? Who is this?” Who is this new person in my Avs feed?
Where to start? Like I said, I’m a true Colorado resident, which is a real brag to me anyway. Born and raised here in the 303. In 2001, at the age of 7, I saw Patrick Roy lifting the Stanley Cup and I said “That! That’s what I want to do!” A few weeks later my parents would buy my first of many goalkeeper sets. To this day I still say sorry to them for choosing the most expensive position in all sports. Fast forward to 2012, four ACL surgeries and a rotator cuff surgery later, it was time to hang up the skates. The dreams of playing college hockey and maybe someday for Team USA were officially over. What the hell am I supposed to do now?
I went to Metropolitan State University and got a degree in journalism. If I can’t exercise anymore, I might as well talk about it. The goal was great. ESPN big. I wanted to be in front of the camera and own it. Problem? Turns out I’m very camera shy. This was not going to work. Sigh…changed plans…again.
This time I tried to write my hands. Now we got somewhere. I may keep my face off the camera, but still keep exercising. I was an intern at 104.3 The Fan and fell in love with radio. I was a fresh-faced college student breaking into a male-dominated industry. World, you are my oyster.
Absolutely not.
I graduated from college and did what any student would do: get a job that pays to get out of my parents’ house.
Bartending was great and it gave me the flexibility to still roll up my sleeves with this sports coverage. Let me tell you, though: those 3-hour nights carry you. I then fell into the construction industry and found a steady 9-5 job. This is what my common sense needed. Bjut I saw my hopes and dreams to reach the sports world fade.
Time to find a new passion. Place the dogs. I have two rescue dogs: Taco, a 17-year-old spawn of Satan, and Groot, the cute, bald bulldog. Groot was chemically burned and is literally missing half of his hair. This catapulted me into the dog rescue world. My fiancé and I are currently caring for sick and injured dogs for Mile High Canine Rescue. The current dog we have is Heartworm positive and needs a double hip and knee. Hot mess sums her up nicely. We will fix her up and then help to find her a forever home. It is certainly a challenging job, but also the most rewarding. If you want to add a furry friend, you now have a contact
You’re probably still wondering what I’m doing here if I’d given up on the sports world? A Twitter post and a “why not attitude” brought me here. I’m excited to be here, cover the team we all love and see where this crazy world takes us.
So let’s start with this. I’m at my first ever game tonight, sitting in the press room, nervous as anyone who comes out. But I’m here, ready to give this a shot.
As Mama Cass sang: Dream a little dream with me.
Kelsey Hammond is a regular contributor to Colorado Hockey Now. follow her @Kelseyhammond32
