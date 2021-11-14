It doesn’t have to be a black November due to load shedding





SA dealer, Game, works 12 months in advance to get the best deals and inventory for its customers, with 67% of South African consumers looking for the best possible deals – according to a recent consumer survey. Katherine Madley, Vice President of Marketing, Game says non-perishable foods would also be a popular choice during this time in lieu of fresh foods that consumers can keep in their pantry as backup. In addition, the increase in petrol prices will also increase products such as fresh meat and produce, but it is unlikely that consumers will overspend in this area if the charges are shelved for fear of food spoiling. This week’s Black November deals, valid through November 16 at Game, can help customers get through the last shedding without breaking their budget. Mobile phones and tablets It is critical for any household that one device is charged while another is in use, so that at least one device is always available for use. Game offers two-for-one deal on mobile phones and tablets and they include data packs. entertainment Portable speakers can keep people busy, especially after hours, and have good battery life. Time to tune in to Radio 2000 and not miss any of those T20 World Cup Cricket games. Combine this with a snooker table, tennis table or swing ball set to keep the kids (and yourself) entertained for hours while they play sports. Cook A stew braai and gas cylinder help you prepare meals and heat up ready-to-eat food in the event of a power outage. This has become a South African essential to get through loadshedding. By investing in a set of high-quality plastic containers, food will stay fresher for longer, even when the fridge is turned off. And for when the power comes on, a convection oven is proven to cook food faster and do your part for the grill. “While loadshedding may be gone for the foreseeable future, South Africans can ease the pain by taking advantage of Black November deals to stock up on items that will help them out when the lights go out,” Madley says.

