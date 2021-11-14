Australia are crickets T20 world champions as Justin Langer enjoys the sweetest win

Justin Langer led Australia to a memorable T20 triumph. (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via … [+] Getty Images)

After notable missteps characterized by eye-rolling jargon, stubbornness and the inability to read the room that threatened to pull the carpet from his coaching pay, the Justin Langer era seems to have finally arrived.

In Dubai on Sunday night, blasted back home in the early hours of Monday, an unwavering Australia put in a tour de force with eight wicket victories over New Zealand to win the T20 World Cup for the first time in their storied cricket history.

It was an emphatic win for Australia, who withstood an attack from Kane Williamson during a New Zealand bat-back recovery to evoke a performance full of swagger and confidence reminiscent of their long-held dominance in ODI World Cups.

Few could have seen this masterclass coming after Australia was hammered by England early in the tournament. They were ill-mannered to enter this year’s flagship ICC event after an off-season of tumult marked by intense scrutiny of head coach Langer and seemingly on the brink of a mutiny of disenchanted players.

Knowing that his job was likely at stake, Langer was able to soften his hard edge and boost Australia, which hadn’t played much in the formats since the pandemic. Most importantly, Australia played as a team very much united in a far cry from the animosity that was bubbling in the background a few months ago.

With their backs to the wall, the way the persistent Langer likes it, Australia braved the doubters to peak perfectly, culminating in a breathtaking win over New Zealand, who had stunned favorites England in the semi-final.

Australia’s hero was Mitchell Marsh, the man of the match with a brilliant 77 from just 50 balls in pursuit. The muscular Marsh has long been regarded as an unfulfilled talent and was therefore reviled even by his own supporters. But like the recently respected broadcaster Shane Watson – Marsh had long been one of the nice crickets who were unfairly a punching bag.

This was his moment with the No. 3 taking the game away from New Zealand after skipper Aaron Finch’s early loss. It was certainly even sweeter for Marsh knowing that he had led the way in a triumph for his beleaguered coach, who has long been a mentor. When Langer was appointed coach of burgeoning Western Australia in late 2012, he helped turn the fate of then 21-year-old Marsh, who was embroiled in trouble off the pitch.

While Marsh and even the famed grumpy Langer beamed after taking the loot, New Zealand was once again left with a bitter feeling that it was painfully short of victory in the 2019 ODI World Cup final against England.

In a sport so dominated by the big three countries of India, Australia and England, New Zealand, a country of just five million people, has been a breath of fresh air – often outsmarting more resource-heavy teams through planning and cohesion.

But they just couldn’t stop Australia’s uncontrollable momentum, which history says cannot be stopped on the big stage.

After being sent off on a flat deck, albeit one that played a bit at two speeds, New Zealand hoped for a total of over 180 but fell a little short with 172 for 4 despite a brilliant recovery led by the heroic Captain Williamson.

Veteran opener Martin Guptill, who was part of Black Caps’ fateful debacle against their rival six years ago in the 2015 ODI World Cup decider, came out with an assured start for New Zealand.

But Josh Hazlewood helped Australia reclaim the run rate with brilliantly accurate bowling, characterized by an excellent slower delivery to trick opener Daryl Mitchell for the first wicket of the final.

The tall fast once struggled to establish himself in limited overs cricket due to the perception that he does not possess the tricks needed in the shorter formats. He made fun of it with a clever early spell against a suddenly hesitant New Zealand stuck in quicksand as their walking speed increased.

They seemed far too cautious, a dangerous approach against an increasingly confident Australian side that had seemingly peaked to perfection in a tournament they were originally supposed to host 12 months ago.

New Zealand, however, had a plan. Guptill and Williamson wanted to make sure there was a platform before they set foot on the ground late – a painstaking strategy that worked perfectly in their tantrum over favorite England in the semi-final.

Midway through the innings, the icy Williamson had had enough of the dawdling. After New Zealand went through 32 deliveries without borders – an eternity in T20’s crash and rashness – the little skipper, who is a stylish, classic batter, turned a blind eye.

He had an ounce of luck – essential in this cavalier format – at 17 when Hazlewood ruined his gem of a performance by dropping a chance on the border. It would be costly if Williamson crushed 85 from just 48 balls to confirm that he might have overtaken Indian talisman Virat Kohli as the best hitter of all sizes.

Williamson proved he can match muscular percussion with the best of them, culminating in spinner Glenn Maxwell’s frenzied consecutive sixes – the first being an astonishing one-handed slog across deep mid-wicket that somewhere Indian dynamo Rishabh Pant nodded approvingly.

The 31-year-old sensed it and put on a blistering 22-run attack in the 16th against a ragged Mitchell Starc, who could only reply with a sheepish laugh at the end of the humiliation. It was a far cry from the man-of-the-match winning exploits of the left arm in the 2015 World Cup decider, with Starc finishing this night with the thorn in the side of 0 for 60 from 4 overs.

Still, you felt like it wasn’t precise enough against Australia’s power-laden batting order. And that proved to be the case with the fireworks from Marsh and David Warners, making the chase inevitable, much like those romps during Australia’s heyday.

For a sparse crowd in Dubai – the lackluster atmosphere exacerbated by two obnoxious ground announcers who failed miserably as hype people – Australia deserved a better setting in which to celebrate such a momentous victory.

But they don’t care because Australia is back as world champions.

An exciting period now begins for Justin Langer and his men who have banded together to achieve one of Australia’s greatest victories.