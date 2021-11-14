Tennis-WTA calls for investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Peng





Sunday’s WTA Tour called on the Chinese government to investigate allegations of sexual assault by Peng Shuai against a former Chinese deputy prime minister, and also demanded an end to the censorship of the former high-ranking doubles player. Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, claimed on her Weibo social media account https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tennis-star-peng-says-ex-vice-premier-forced-her – into-sex-2021-11-03 on November 2 that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo – China’s highest decision-making body – forced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship . Peng said in the post, which was deleted about half an hour after publication, that she was unable to provide evidence to back up her allegations. The China Tennis Association did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment. The internet in China is heavily censored and the private lives of top leaders are a particularly sensitive topic. Concerns have increased among the global tennis community as Peng has not been seen since the post. The WTA said in a statement it will seek a “full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against the former Chinese leader”. “The recent events in China regarding a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are deeply concerning,” WTA Tour chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement. “Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored. “Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness.” Peng was the world number one in doubles in 2014, the first Chinese player to reach a top position, after winning the doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is generated automatically from a syndicated feed.)

