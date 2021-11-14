Minnesota Wild Recap: Pitlick defeats Kraken for 4-2 win over Seattle

A few weeks ago, tragedy struck Seattle for the Wild. Two positive COVID tests set off a chain reaction in the NHL debut of Adam Beckman, Connor Dewar and Jon Lizotte. For the first time since returning to Seattle, the Wild returned in search of a more positive visit to the Emerald City.

The Wild came out of the gates slowly, despite the shooting out of the crack in the first minutes. Squatting forward Brandon Tanev laid a few checks that seemed to sway the momentum arrow in Seattle’s favor. After some good shifts through the Wild, Ryan Hartman came in at an odd 2-1 after winning a foot race against Carson Soucy and found Rem Pitlick with a great pass on the back door for his first NHL goal. Pitlick defeated former Wild striker Marcus Johansson to gain the space he needed to score.

All in all, the period was far from exciting. Both teams packed the defensive zone and there was almost no room to move around. I thought the Wild missed a lot of easy passes, some of which were missed with no one near the target player. On the other hand, the Wild completely controlled Seattle in their own zone. Every time Seattle seemed to have a chance, it was immediately thwarted by a Wild defender.

Seattle shot out of the gates of the second period, pushing the Wild close behind. After a few lazy plays, missed passes, and long shifts, the momentum had completely shifted in Seattle’s favor. Luckily for the Wild, Cam saved Talbots and some good bounces kept the puck out of the net. After the Wild averted the initial attack, the game began to see some chances from each team. Soon a huge defensive takeaway landed in Ryan Hartman’s neutral zone on Rem Pitlick’s stick of time and space. In the break, Pitlick tried the same move he tried a few games ago in Vancouver. Unlike Vancouver, this effort landed in the back of the net for his second NHL goal.

After several minutes of back and forth hockey, Jordan Greenway collided with Mark Giordano at the Kraken blue line, earning two minutes for interference. Many, including Greenway and Evanson, were less than pleased with the call. On the power play, the Kraken failed to generate many chances. A great play from Freddy Gaudreau sealed the deal and the Wild became equally strong again.

As the period drew to a close, Ryan Hartman continued his dominant night. Like the second goal, Hartman made an incredible defensive play and found a flying Rem Pitlick. Pitlick seared on the leading group, popped a fake header and shoved the puck into the net for his third goal of the game and of his NHL career.

rem pitlick gets a natural hat-trick on the first three goals of his NHL career, all assisted by Ryan Hartman and the wild cup in the third 3-0 pic.twitter.com/eyOm5kOhKI Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) Nov 14, 2021

Like the second, the Kraken came out of the third flying. To the dismay of the Krakens, Cam Talbot did too. A very long shift through Wilde fourth line extended by early cherry was eventually defused by a big face-off win. Despite the saves, the Wilds were still outplayed. Ultimately, the pressure culminated in Matt Dumba’s bad trip. Shortly afterwards, ex-Wild forward Marcus Johansson found the back of the net on the power play, reducing the lead to two. Almost immediately after the goal, Marcus Foligno was called up for a trip and the game seemed to quickly slip out of the hands of the Wilds. The Wild kill refused to let Seattle back in too easily, knocking out some of the increasing momentum.

In a shocking move, Seattle chose to take down the goalkeeper 3-1 with five minutes left. Nico Sturm found the abandoned cage to make it 4-1 Wild with plenty of time left. With so much time left, Seattle Grubauer pulled again. This time they were the ones to score, with Alex Wennberg being put down by another great play from Johansson.

With less than a minute to go, it seemed too little too late for the Kraken. Nevertheless, they used their time-out to recover, as their opponent has done so many times this season. With a tripping penalty for Jared McCann pulled by a crowd of Kevin Fiala, Krakens’ fate was sealed and the Wild returned to the victory column.

Despite a very weak third period and plenty of sloppy play on all ends of the ice, the Wild held on to their first win in franchise history at Climate Pledge Arena.

Burning questions

Can Cam Talbot bounce back?

Talbot had his best game in ages in every way. Although Talbot gave up two in the third, it felt a lot more like his self from last year. The Wilds’ fairly solid play undeniably went into the third. With bad penalties, Talbot had to make some massive saves, including several heists on former Wild forward Ryan Donato.

Although Talbot has been struggling lately, he is clearly getting his swagger back. Both goals were almost unstoppable in my opinion. His rebound placement was great, with few loose pucks left in high risk areas. He also seemed to track the puck better than recent games, especially the Wilds’ loss in Vegas. For the Wild to compete in the long run, Talbots’ performance will have to continue to climb, but the team will also have to limit nights like tonight where he has to put in a lot of legwork for the win.

Can Minnesota take advantage of a downtrodden opponent?

Seattle is an undeniably difficult team to play. Ron Francis and his team used the expansion design and off-season to build the team from the defensive zone. As a result, Seattle is playing an in-your-face game that can stifle top players and quickly take away any momentum from a team. At the start of the second and third periods, the Wild came out flat and sloppy. Missed passes, icing, pucks that went nowhere, and other unpleasant actions left Seattle with better chances than they deserved. Both the defender and attackers were there, but the team was lucky that Cam Talbot had a great night in the net.

The third line of the Wilds had a huge play. Ryan Hartman continued his excellent two-way play and Rem Pitlick scored his first three NHL goals. Although I was held scoreless, I thought the top line had a solid night with a few teams that could have scored a goal.

Although the game was sloppy, there are no images in the points column. The Wild returns home for Tuesday’s game against the Sharks, where they will build on their win tonight.