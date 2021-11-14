Neil’s Notebook: Spartans Remain Resilient in Victory Comeback

By Neil Koepke, staff writer of MSUSpartans.com

BIG RAPIDS Trailing 3-0 late in the second period and trailing 3-1 with seven minutes left in the third period, there was a good chance Michigan State was on its way to a long, quiet bus ride home.

But the Spartans kept fighting and kept shooting.

The pucks finally started to go in, and suddenly a frustrating loss turned into a satisfying win and made for a fun bus ride with lots of smiles.

MSU scored three goals within 5 minutes 57 seconds late in the third period and came forward with a dramatic 4-3 win over Ferris State, and a non-conference series on Saturday before a sold-out crowd of 2,490 at the Ewigleben Arena.

“It was a great comeback. It’s a good win on the road and an important win,” MSU coach Danton Cole said. “We’re on a third of the season. Six more Big Ten games before the break, so let’s see where we can position ourselves.”

MSU (6-5-1 overall) found themselves in a huge hole by conceding a 5-on-3 power play goal in the first period, another power play goal early in the second, followed by a short-handed goal 50 seconds later. The Spartans continued to work and create good scoring opportunities, but they were unable to solve FSU goalkeeper Logan Stein.

Late in the middle period, things started to change.

Josh Nodler’s goal at 6:42 PM of the second period kicked off the comeback, reducing the Bulldogs’ lead to 3-1.

The Spartans failed to score on three consecutive power plays in the third period, but they didn’t get frustrated. They just kept fighting, making plays and shooting.

defender Cole Krygier gave his team a huge boost when he scored at 13:41 to make it 3-2. defender Dennis Cesana followed with the equalizing goal at 17:08.

With overtime lurking in the last minute of the period, Nodler, Mitchell Lewandowski and Erik Middendorf combined to complete the rally, with Middendorf scoring directly in front of the net with 21.2 seconds left to give the Spartans a 4-3 lead.

Ferris State threatened in the last seconds but MSU goalkeeper Drew DeRidder was sharp and made a big save with 3 seconds left, and the Spartans survived to celebrate arguably their best win of the season.

For Middendorf, the game winner was his second of the season, but he gave most of the credit to his linemates.

“I saw Mitch Lewandowski flying behind the net and you know when that guy is on the ice he’s going to play, and I just got over their defender and I knew he was going to find me in the slot,” said Middendorf. “I think everyone was (at) the goal line, including the goalkeeper, so it was one of the easiest goals I’ve scored.

“It was two linemates who fought and worked hard and I’m in the slot and I get credit for the goal.”

Nodler started the game when he passed the puck from behind the net on Middendorf. Middendorf missed his first shot, but Lewandowski, a fifth-year senior, picked it up and found the freshman transfer wide open up front.

“It was an incredible game,” said Middendorf, a 6-foot, 195-pound left wing from Scottsdale, Arizona, who transferred to MSU from Colorado College. Josh Nodler all night, and I couldn’t find the back of the net. He gave me three Class A chances to score, but I kept hitting the keeper’s glove. So that was pretty frustrating.”

The frustrating end came when he scored his third goal of the season.

Cole, the Spartans’ fifth-year coach, had a good view of the game from the bench.

“I was right on the line with him and the net and I’m like, ‘Let him know.’ It shot out and it was very fast in the back of the net,” Cole said.

“The guys fought really well. I thought we were doing some things right and all of a sudden we were 3-0 down. I thought we could have been ahead at that point. I give the boys a lot of credit. She persevered and stayed on played the right way and kept putting pucks on the net, but their (keeper) kept making save after save.

“With six minutes to go and a few goals behind, we stuck with it. I’m really proud of the boys.”

The Spartans defeated the Bulldogs 34-33. DeRidder made 30 saves, while Stein also stopped 30 shots.

MSU was 1-for-5 on the power play. FSU was 2-for-5.

Defender Drew Cooper gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead at 06:08 of the first period with a shot from the point in the center of the ice on a 5-on-3 power play. Bradley Marek, FSU’s top scorer, added another power play goal at 6:47 AM of the second period, beating DeRidder from the left circle.

Justin Michaelian gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead after tripping Lewandowski near the center ice, getting the loose puck and hurtling down a right wing breakaway. His shot from the right circle went into the net at 7:37 from the left post.

The Spartans claimed Michaelian should have called for tripping, and that would have given MSU a 5-on-3 powerplay. Instead, the Bulldogs had a three-goal lead.

“Obviously our goal is to win the special teams and when you start like that it’s frustrating,” said Middendorf. “But I think we knew in the room and could see from the atmosphere we had on the bank that we could get the job done.”

Nodler’s goal came from a smart move in front of the net. Cesana shot the puck from the left point and the puck deflected off Lewandowski’s stick and headed straight for Nodler, who was all alone in front of Stein. He pulled the puck to his forehand, went right, then left and backhanded it over the stunned FSU goalkeeper with 1:18 left in the second period.

“It was a great game at the top. They had strong sticks and they fed me up front,” said Nodler. “I saw that I was all alone, so I tried to get the keeper out of the net a little bit, and luckily it went in.”

MSU had a power play to start the third period, then knocked out an FSU power play, and at 7:49, Jake Transit of the Bulldogs took a double minor, but MSU failed to convert.

The Spartans shrugged and continued to press 5-on-5. A nice pass in the FSU zone led to Cole Krygier’s goal from the correct circle. He took a spin-around backhand pass from Jesse Tucker in the slot to Krygier, who knocked the puck once past Stein at 1:41 PM.

Less than four minutes later, Cesana took a pass from Christian Krygier just outside the left circle and the senior captain shot it into the net game, 3-3.

Middendorf concluded the comeback with persistence in the final minute. He took a pass from Nodler and shot the puck wide. Lewandowski rushed behind the net and pushed it forward as Stein and an FSU defender lay on the ice outside the crease.

Middendorf, with Nodler on his right, easily hit the open net to give his team the first lead of the night 4-3.

“I punched it to Middendorf and after he shot it (wide), Lewie picked it up, came around the net and threw it forward,” said Nodler. “I crashed the net and Middendorf did a great job opening it. to come and he did it.”

The Bulldogs’ sweep was MSU’s second of the season and the first to win back-to-back games against Miami since the second weekend of the season.

“This is definitely a big one,” Nodler said of the win from behind. “We’ve had a few that I can remember, but this is one that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. We knew going into this match that it was a big time to get the win and thankfully We managed to get the win with a lot of effort.”

It took a while for the Spartans to get the pucks past Stein, but when they did they showed a good balance with two goals from attackers and two from defenders.

“I think we are a versatile team and a very close team. Anyone can play with anyone,” said Middendorf. “You can see it when Coach Cole switches lines left and right tonight and it seemed to work.

“You never know who’s going to score. Anybody can score on any given night. We can find different ways to do it by keeping the power play low or scoring nice goals like the Tucker pass to Cole Krygier ”

Cole said a few players were beaten up and unavailable for power play. So he moved Nodler to a new spot low to the net. It paid off for MSU’s first goal.

“We moved to Nods to play up front and that’s not his normal position (in power play),” Cole said. “But because he had the ability to do different things, he jumped out and played a good hand. “

Cole Krygier , Cesana and Middendorf were also good with their hands and the Spartans took off with a coveted sweep.

DEFENSE CHIPS IN: Michigan State had 34 shots on target and 13 from defenders on Saturday. Dennis Cesana and Cole Krygier each had four shots on target and scored a goal each. defenders Christian Krygier and Nash Nienhaus each had two shots on target and freshman defender David Gucciardi had a.

In the meantime, Josh Nodler led MSU with five shots and Mitchell Lewandowski had three. The only Spartans who didn’t have a shot at the net were attackers AJ Hodges and Tanner Kelly and defender Aiden Gallacher .

Kelly had a good goal-scoring opportunity midway through the first period when he jumped on a rebound in front of the net on the right side, but his quick shot hit the side of the net.

Cesana played a strong game with a goal and an assist while Christian Krygier assisted on Cesana’s goal.

Nodler had a goal and an assist and Lewandowski assisted on two goals.

NON-CONFERENCE RECORD Amplified: Michigan State improved its record in non-league games to 5-2-1 with two remaining against Western Michigan and Michigan Tech in the Great Lakes Invitational at Munn Arena in late December.

The Spartans each have two wins over Miami and Ferris State and one over Air Force. They lost once vs. Air Force and equal and lost at UMass Lowell.

NEXT ONE: Michigan State will be back in Big Ten game next weekend with a home series against Wisconsin. The Spartans meet at Munn Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 8 p.m.

After the Badgers, MSU is off Thanksgiving weekend and then plays in Penn State and Notre Dame before the holidays.

IN THE BIG TEN: Minnesota and Notre Dame placed home ice shutouts on Saturday. The No. 6/8 Gophers (7-5-0, 4-2-0-0-1-0) recovered from their 4-3 loss to No. 18/14 Ohio State (7-3-0, 4- 2-0-0-0-0) on Friday and made the Buckeyes, 2-0. Minnesota goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine, who had a rough night on Friday, took just 13 shots on Saturday, but stopped them all when the Gophers saved a series split.

Meanwhile, at Notre Dame, goalkeeper Matt Galajda made 24 saves as the Irishman defeated Wisconsin 3-0 to complete a sweep of the Badgers (4-8-0, 2-4-0-1-0-0) ). Galajda, a transfer from Cornell, recorded his second shutout with Notre Dame. The Irish won 5-1 on Friday.

No. 2 Michigan (10-2-0, 5-1-0-0-0-0) Big Ten) was inactive Saturday after sweeping No. 19 Penn State (6-5-0, 0-4-0-0) -0-0) on the road with 5-1 and 6-2 wins on Thursday and Friday.

This Friday and Saturday in the Big Ten:

In addition to MSU’s home series with Wisconsin, Notre Dame plays in Michigan and Penn State plays in Minnesota.