Sports
College Football Rankings: Notre Dame, Cincinnati Big Winners in Week 11
In a game Kansas never wins, yet won, but then let them slip away, the Jayhawks somehow regrouped and claimed their biggest win in 13 years on a pass from a quarterback making his first start of 2021. made a single college stat against a freshman fullback who hadn’t yet recorded.
Jalon Daniels threw a two-point conversion pass and Jared Casey caught it, and for the first time ever Kansas left Austin with a win over Texas, 57-56 in overtime. The Jayhawks, 31-point underdogs, gave the Longhorns their fifth straight loss—something that last happened in 1956. That shocker recorded a Pyrrhic win Saturday in the Big 12 that started with Baylor beating kingpin Oklahoma. The league may have been eliminated from the College Football Playoff game on Saturday, but it certainly felt good for the remaining eight of its members to see the evacuees destabilizing the conference were low.
There were a thousand other events in college football on Saturday, after a Florida win that felt like a loss at the end of an era to a 62-yard walk-off field goal in Lubbock to an obscure spike rule that puts the state of Miami-Florida on non-play. But the Sooner Schooner’s inevitable breakdown after his weekly wobbling was the main event in the Top 10 this week.
It was a well-received loss in Cincinnati and South Bend, and in parts of the Big Ten and SEC hoping for a second bid. And now that both the ACC and the Big 12 look like long shots to make the field of four teams – with the entire Group of 5 fighting for respect – this should sharpen the determination of the majority of college football to expand to a 12-team tournament to be postponed as soon as possible.
Let’s go to the top 10:
Final Game: Beat Tennessee 41-17
Next game: vs. Charleston Southern on Saturday
The Volunteers scored a touchdown on their first possession and 10 points in the first quarter, and some people get quite nervous when they say that the Bulldogs defense was knocked out by finally putting on a powerful attack. Tennessee then failed to score for the next 43 minutes. By then, Georgia was leading by 31 points, en route to yet another brutal defeat from an SEC adversary — oh, and that’s with several players dealing with the fallout from the flu. (And dealing with it much better than Florida did last week when he was pinned by South Carolina.) Stetson Bennett IV continues to perform as usual, throwing for 213 yards and a touchdown and running for 40 and another score while taking a turnover-free foul directs. The only concern: some major defensive injuries, the severity of which is unknown at this time. Looks like a good week to play Charleston Southern and equip some crazy players.
Final Game: Beat Washington State 38–24
Next game: Saturday in Utah
The Ducks jumped to a 14-0 lead over the Cougars, found themselves in a 14-14 tie at halftime, reaffirmed themselves in the third quarter, then failed to finish the game when quarterback Anthony Brown was ruled to be had tampered with the target line. Washington State turned that into a field goal leaving it a one-score game until a subsequent drive into Oregon threw the game away. Brown had the biggest foot race of his career, going over 120 meters and efficient too. Oregon continues to pass tests, and this one deserves no worse than a tie for the Pac-12 North title. But that trip to Salt Lake City this week could prove to be the biggest test.
Last game: beat Purdue 59–31
Next game: vs. Michigan State on Saturday
Any chance of a third massive Purdue outage this season was quickly extinguished. After two weeks of Red Zone struggles and a troubled running game, the Buckeyes went back to blowing the scoreboard against the Boilermakers. They had 263 rushing yards, the most since mid-September, and quarterback CJ Stroud threw 361 yards and five touchdowns. Garrett Wilson returned after missing the game in Nebraska, contributing 177 yards from the scrimmage and four TDs, underscoring the fact that the state of Ohio has the best receiving corps in the country by a significant margin. The Buckeyes are rolling in their big Mitten Double (Michigan State Saturday, Michigan Nov. 27) in good form.
4. Cincinnati (10-0)
Final Match: Beat South Florida 45-28
Next game: Saturday at SMU
In the sweepstakes to survive and advance, the playoff race, the Bearcats were a big winner this weekend. Not because they played particularly well against a bad South Florida team, but because they simply went undefeated on a weekend that saw at least one major threat neutralized in the form of Oklahoma. And then another week of brilliance was added to that victory over Notre Dame – which continues to win. Cincinnati had 202 yards on the ground without leader Jerome Ford, for a total of 506 yards. But for the second game in a row, Cincy’s veteran defense didn’t close the door in the second half with a big lead. This time, Cincinnati conceded 14 points in the third quarter and 21 in the second half on a USF offense that has been showing better signs of life with freshman quarterback Timmy McClain lately. We’ll see what the persistent Bearcats doubters in the CFP selection committee think on Tuesday.
Final Match: Beat the State of New Mexico 59-3
Next game: vs. Arkansas on Saturday
There’s nothing about beating FBS’s mid-November dregs that helps the Crimson Tide in any way. However, Alabama did get some help on Saturday night to get closer to making it to SEC West when Mississippi turned down Texas A&M. The Tide can now claim the West next week by defeating the Razorbacks, regardless of what would happen at the Iron Bowl on November 27. (Obviously Alabama would like to win both games to stay in the thick of it for the playoffs.)
Last game: beat Maryland 40-21
Next game: in Ohio State on Saturday
Unlike the selection committee, I didn’t have Michigan ahead of the Spartans last week and that won’t change now. This was a solid performance on the road against Maryland, who jumped to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Quarterback Payton Thorne was very sharp and Michigan State got Kenneth Walker III’s Heisman Trophy candidacy back on track. Walker went for 143 and two touchdowns on a career-high 30 carries. The Spartans’ suspicious secondary gave up plenty of passing yards as usual, but the prolific offense never allowed Maryland to get closer than 13 in the final 50 minutes of the game.
Final Game: Beat Penn State 21-17
Next game: Saturday in Maryland
The Wolverines took their second gut-check road win of the season and came back to score the winning touchdown on a 47-yard catch-and-run play by Cade McNamara to give Erick All a tight finish with 3:29 left. McNamara (217 passing yards and three TDs) and running back Hassan Haskins (156 rushing yards) continued to make difficult plays on a day when Michigan’s offensive line was largely outnumbered. Defensively, the terrorizing rush-end duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo combined five sacks from Penn State’s Sean Clifford, part of a seven-sack effort by the Wolverines. Combine this win with the rally in Nebraska, and Michigan has proved its mettle on the road – if only it hadn’t let the East Lansing affair escape.
Last game: Defeat Virginia 28-3.
Next game: vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday
By beating the Cavaliers on the road, the Fighting Irish ended this season through a minefield of open-date drawbacks. In five different games, the Notre Dame opponent had an extra week of preparation and rest that the Irish did not have. Still, their record in those games is an impressive 4-1, with the lone loss by the undefeated Cincinnati. This season remains one of Brian Kelly’s best coaching jobs, with an evolving offense and defense that will last three-plus games without Kyle Hamilton as superstar. Notre Dame likely still needs a Big Ten carnage to get within playoff reach, but its resume has gradually improved as wins piled up.
Last match: beat TCU 63-17
Next game: Saturday at Texas Tech
Quite abruptly, the Cowboys have become the Big 12’s best hope of making it to the playoff. (Not a particularly strong hope, but that’s where it stands.) Oklahoma State exploded for its highest point total in six years, with Jaylen Warren scoring the first three touchdowns and then everyone sprang into action as the game progressed. The defense of the Pokes has still allowed no more than 24 points in a game this season and has conceded a total of 23 points in the past three games. If coordinator Jim Knowles comes up with a good plan against Oklahoma in the Bedlam game on Nov. 27, shortlist him for the Broyles Award.
Final Game: Beat Texas A&M 29-19
Next game: vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday
The Rebels dominated the first half, faltered for a minute and a half in the second and then closed the game with defense – a rare and beautiful thing under Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss held on to a 15–13 lead and intercepted two passes from Zach Calzada – one for a touchdown and the second returned for six points. At 8-2, the Rebels are within reach of their first regular season with 10 wins in school history.
