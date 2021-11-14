Check out the first Santa event and many other colorful things in The Week in Pictures for November 6-12, 2021.





Veterans Day events were well attended as the fall season playoffs begin in high school and fall leaves are still on the trees, while the suburbs had the first Santa event of the year at The Week in Pictures for 6-12 Nov 2021.

Charlotte Deans, 6, third from left, joins her classmates in singing songs for all the veterans who attended Libertyville’s tribute day at Copeland Manor School on Wednesday. Mark Welsh | Staff photographer

Bob Nierzwicki of St. Charles, dressed for the occasion, joins the action during Wayne-DuPage’s fox hunt. Rick West | Staff photographer

The emotions of serving in Afghanistan are never far from the surface for Crystal Lake Marine Ashton Kroner, who wipes tears as she tells of a fellow Marine who was killed when an Afghan police officer they had trained opened fire in the dining room. Brian Hill | Staff photographer

Karen, a resident of The Vines Senior Homes, waves to trick or treaters outside the Elgin center. Rick West | Staff photographer

Emma Christian, 6, of Libertyville, who honored her father Jacob Christian who serves in the Navy at the Great Lakes, wears her military hat at Copeland Manor School in Libertyville’s tribute to Veterans Day on Wednesday. Mark Welsh | Staff photographer

Casper True Value store manager Linda Greene looks at the Christmas lights that are part of the liquidation sale of the Lake Zurich hardware store. Paul Valade | Staff photographer

Trees are just starting to show their fall colors during the first week of November at Somme Woods in Northbrook. Joe Lewnard | Staff photographer

Fremd’s Eli Schoffstall and Stevenson’s Nazar Mormul will battle for the ball on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in a Class 3A football section of the semi-finals in Palatine. John Starks | Staff photographer

Lewis Medina, of Aurora, leans into a hug from his wife Julie after receiving the Roscoe Ebey Citizen of the Year award at Tuesday’s Kane County Board meeting in Geneva. Medina pulled a man from a vehicle stuck on train tracks in Aurora seconds before the vehicle was hit by a train. Rick West | Staff photographer

A lone leaf rests on a tree trunk after it fell to the ground at Johnson’s Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn on Tuesday, November 3, 2021. Jeff Knox | Staff photographer

St. Viator players share their trophy with classmates after defeating Lakes in the Class 3A volleyball section title game in Arlington Heights on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. John Starks | Staff photographer

Sean Trowbridge will harvest a 75-acre cornfield on Ellithorpe Road, southwest of Burlington, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Kane County has over 333,000 acres of farmland. John Starks | Staff photographer

Trees show off their fall colors along Route 31 south of Algonquin near the Kane County Brunner Family Forest Preserve. Paul Valade | Staff photographer

York leads out the gate at the start of the girls race at the Lake Park IHSA Sectional cross country meet Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Roselle. Brian Hill | Staff photographer

Nine-year-old Alina Wang, of Houston, Texas, takes a shot at the world at the 2021 Edgeball Chicago International Table Tennis Open on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Libertyville. Brian Hill | Staff photographer

A dried oak leaf lies on the ground under red leaves in Grayslake’s Central Park. John Starks | Staff photographer

A 50-ton decommissioned US Army M60A3 tank is proudly displayed in Elburn’s Memorial Park next to the town hall on East North Street. Paul Valade | Staff photographer

The dogs and the front row of riders of the Wayne-DuPage Hunt jump over a short fence as they follow the scent of fox urine lined up for the dogs to follow. Rick West | Staff photographer

The Grayslake Central Rams raise their fourth-place trophy after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A State Boys football game at Hoffman Estates. George Washington won the game 3-1. Paul Valade | Staff photographer

Pumpkins are collected during the Pumpkin Collection and Launch at the College of Lake County in Grayslake on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Joe Lewnard | Staff photographer

Michael Cervantes of Buffalo Grove throws the football to a teammate during the IHSA Class 7A football playoffs on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Buffalo Grove High School. Brian Hill | Staff photographer

Dominick Marrazzo of Buffalo Grove pulls a touchdown pass over Nicholas Grassano of Prospect during the IHSA Class 7A football playoffs on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Buffalo Grove High School. Brian Hill | Staff photographer

LaVerne and Jim Jenz of Hawthorn Woods look at the turkeys for sale at Sunset Foods in Long Grove on Friday. Paul Valade | Staff photographer

Montini’s Maddie Kasallis celebrates a point against Breese Mater Dei in the 2A Semifinal Volleyball Game at Illinois State University on Friday, November 12, 2021. John Starks | Staff photographer

A group of veterans returns from a trail ride at the Barrington Hills Riding Center on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The event was sponsored by the Barrington Hills Park District and the Harvard nonprofit BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center. John Starks | Staff photographer

Santa Claus parades through Woodfield Mall on Thursday to the delight of hundreds of parents and laughing children. Mark Welsh | Staff photographer

A group of veterans returns from a trail ride at the Barrington Hills Riding Center on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The event was sponsored by the Barrington Hills Park District and the Harvard nonprofit BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center. John Starks | Staff photographer

US Navy veteran Bob Balsamo wipes away a tear at Thursday’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Balsamo was a submarine that was on active duty from 1952-54 and spent eight years in the reserves. Rick West | Staff photographer

The Lake County Detachment 801 of the Marine Corps League will leave a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Lindenhurst Village Hall garage to perform a Three Volley Salute on Thursday, November 11, 2021. John Starks | Staff photographer

The Lake County Young Marines Color Guard will present the colors at a Veterans Day Ceremony at Lindenhurst Village Hall on Thursday, November 11, 2021. John Starks | Staff photographer

A muzzle flash can be seen during the gun salute at the American Legion Post 76 Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at Memorial Park in Wheaton. Paul Valade | Staff photographer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20211114/take-a-peek-at-the-first-santa-event-and-many-other-colorful-things-in-the-week-in-pictures-for-november-6-12-2021- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

