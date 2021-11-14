Mitch Marsh, David Warner claim victory

One of the most curious trophy droughts in cricket is finally over with the Australian-crowned T20 Men’s World Cup champions on Monday (AEDT) after a Mitch Marsh masterclass batting.

Marsh and David Warner combined both power and composure in a nearly flawless 92-run collaboration that left the New Zealand 4-172 looking indefensible under lights in Dubai.

Warners’ departure for 53 of 38 balls in the 13th over turned the story, but Marsh didn’t waver and stood long in a potentially career-defining innings.

Marsh had come to the crease after captain Aaron Finch’s early wicket, who threw a short ball from Trent Boult overboard to be five out in the third over.

Australia faced a daunting task at 1-15, but the first three balls Marsh faced changed the whole complexion of the match.

With a mix of poise and sheer power, Marsh hit Adam Milne for three straight limits, including a six that flew off his hip, to put the Kiwis on the back foot.

And Marsh-led Australia didn’t back down from there.

In one of the stars’ oft-maligned best hours, Marsh went unbeaten on 77 from 50, while Glenn Maxwell (28 from 18) hit the World Cup-winning runs with eight wickets and seven balls left for Australia.

The result makes the Australian male cricketers T20 world champions on the seventh time they asked, eventually joining India, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and the West Indies as winners.

Australia now holds both T20 world titles after the female cricketers also won the tournament in March 2020.

Former Australia star Shane Watson praised Marsh for overcoming a turbulent couple of years with injuries to perform for his country when it mattered most.

This was one of the best T20 innings I’ve seen, he said in commentary.

This tournament, yes, he’s been really good for Australia over the last six months, but these innings alone are the makeup of him.

The crowd is on one side or the other of Mitch Marsh and the interesting thing is that he hasn’t always had a consistent run due to his injuries. But people didn’t really understand the true skill that Mitch Marsh has.

Now they will know for sure – under pressure to perform as he has.

New Zealand was sent at bat and made for a challenging overall, thanks in large part to captain Kane Williamson.

Dropped by Josh Hazlewood at 21, Williamson racked up a blistering 85 runs off 48 balls to take New Zealand to 4-172.

He was particularly damaging to the bowling of Mitchell Starc, whose 0-60 from four overs are the worst ever figures in a T20 World Cup final.

Nevertheless, a brilliant bowling display from Hazlewood, who took 3-16, helped slow the Kiwis, along with Adam Zampas 1-26 and Pat Cummins 0-27.

Kanes is a great player, Hazlewood said. It was another classic turn, he walks on the floor and he hurts you if you bowl poorly.

Williamson started cautiously, but once settled, he took on bowling to reach his first half-century of the tournament.

He finished with 10 fours and three sixes in his 48-ball blitz to lift New Zealand from 1-57 in 10.

The Kiwis initially struggled and lost Daryl Mitchell who was 11 behind Hazlewood.

Opening batsman Martin Guptill failed to get any quick runs despite his three limits and a 48-run second-wicket stand with Williamson.

Williamson survived a spill by Hazlewood in the deep end with the ball popping out of the fielder’s hand to find the boundary. Pace spearhead Starc was the bowler.

The captain hit back with two more fours on the left arm of fast Starc to get some momentum into the innings.

Zampa sent Guptill back to the dugout after the openers 35-ball 28, but Williamson held the charge with two sixes from Maxwell.

Williamson again picked Starc to break four fours and one six in a 22-run 16th over and set up 68 with Glenn Phillips, who made 18.

Hazlewood returned in his last over to break the tie with Phillips wicket and then got Williamson out with a leg-cutter.

The seventh edition of the tournament has been moved from India to Oman and the United Arab Emirates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With AFP