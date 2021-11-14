College Football Playoff Photo for Week 12: Ohio State, Cincinnati fight for the last spot

Georgia is Power 5’s only undefeated team.

The Bulldogs seem like the best bet to make it to the College Football Playoff. Cincinnati, one of two undefeated in the group of 5, is still in the mix. The rest of the top 10 contenders have one loss.

The third set of CFP rankings is Tuesday. How are they going to fix that mess with one loss?

The Big 12 got the last hit when Oklahoma suffered a 27-14 loss against Baylor in Week 11. The Sooners may not drop much in the rankings, but the heirachy of top-10 teams is changing. The Big Ten still has a one-loss blockade with Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan that must also be resolved over the next two weeks. Cincinnati got help with the loss of the Sooners. Will they get more in the last three weeks?

Each week we will break down the playoff picture based on how we think the CFP committee should rank the top 10 teams. As we saw last week, the committee cannot agree with this ranking.

Future results are not projected:

Celebrate in the College Football Playoff

1. Georgia (10-0)

Remaining schedule: vs. Charleston Southern, in Georgia Tech

Tennessee scored a TD in the first quarter and scored a season high in points against the Bulldogs. Georgia still held onto its rival 41-17 and was backed by a hasty charge that piled up 274 yards to 6.7 yards per carry. Georgia has racked up four wins against ranked opponents, finishing off a perfectly regular season in the SEC game. There remains no doubt about who is number 1 at the moment.

2. Alabama (9-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. Arkansas, in Auburn

Alabama capped a 51.5-point spread in a 59-3 win against New Mexico State in a season-ending lineup against Arkansas and Auburn. Bryce Young finished 21 out of 23 for 270 yards and five TDs in a stat-padder performance, and Jameson Williams continued a stellar season with six catches for 158 yards and three TDs. There’s nothing new to learn about the Crimson Tide in this win that won’t become apparent in the next two weeks. Alabama therefore remains in second place.

3. Oregon (9-1)

Remaining schedule: in Utah, versus the state of Oregon

Oregon and Washington State were tied at halftime, but the Ducks withdrew in the third quarter to hold on to a 38-24 win. The CFP commission could get tricky and put Ohio State at No. 3, but we’re sticking to Oregon’s September 11 win against them. Anthony Brown continues to evolve as a double threat. He finished with 135 passing yards and 123 rushing yards, and the tag team of Travis Dye (88 yards, TD) and Byron Cardwell (98 yards, 2 TDs) is more than enough support in the running game. Kayvon Thibodeaux also came with a red zone clutch bag. The biggest Pac-12 test comes in week 12 in Utah.

4. Ohio State (9-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. Michigan State, in Michigan

Spoiler makers? Not so much. Ohio State hammered Purdue 59-31 to add a second win against a ranked opponent to his resume. The committee prefers the Buckeyes to the Bearcats, and will remain so on Tuesday. Ohio State gained 386 yards in the first half and built a 45-17 lead. CJ Stroud finished 31 of 38 for 361 yards and five TDs. The Buckeyes had 624 yards in their most complete offensive performance in a month. Ohio State will face top-10 clashes against Michigan State and Michigan in the next two weeks. The Buckeyes remain the team to beat in the Big Ten.

two out

5. Cincinnati (10-0)

Remaining schedule: vs. SMU, in East Carolina

There is some “score shaming” going on with the Bearcats. Cincinnati led South Florida 31-7 in the third quarter, but the Bulls narrowed the lead to 10 in the second half in a 45-28 loss. Does the score matter? It’s a perception battle that Cincinnati may not win the American Athletic Conference, and this was the third week in a row that the Bearcats didn’t have a big spread. Of the 10 teams that Cincinnati has defeated, only Notre Dame has taken a Power 5 win. Does that top-10 win against Notre Dame mean enough? The reality is that Cincinnati needs one of Alabama, Oregon or Ohio State to lose.

6. Michigan State (9-1)

Remaining schedule: at Ohio State, vs. Penn State

Unlike the CFP commission, we still honor the Spartans’ victory against the Wolverines. This is a problem that will resolve itself when Michigan State and Ohio State meet on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Spartans showed a balanced attack in a 40-21 burst against Maryland. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 143 yards and two TDs to continue his Heisman push, and Payton Thorne passed for 287 yards and fourTDs. The Spartans are the last Big Ten school to win on the road in the state of Ohio; a victory that led to a GVB berth in 2015. Will history repeat itself?

Four to watch

7. Michigan (9-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. Maryland, Ohio

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh deserves credit for leading Michigan to a 21-17 clutch-clutch road win at Penn State. Cade McNamara threw the game-winning TD pass to Erick All, and Hassan Haskins rushed 31 times for 156 yards. Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo together made five of the Wolverines’ seven sacks. Michigan could set up a 10-1 team battle against Ohio State if both teams take care of business this week. The Wolverines close their road schedule in Maryland.

8. Notre Dame (9-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. Georgia Tech, at Stanford

Notre Dame begins to wobble in the playoff conversation. The Irish didn’t have much trouble with Virginia, which didn’t have quarterback Brennan Armstrong (ribs). Notre Dame recorded a 28-3 win, its fourth straight win in double digits. The Irish are still hampered by Cincinnati’s loss, and they would need the Big Ten East champion to lose a potential matchup with Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game. Remember, the Irish mistreated the Badgers 41-13. Notre Dame isn’t out of the mix just yet.

9. Oklahoma State (9-1)

Remaining schedule:at Texas Tech, vs. Oklahoma

The Cowboys beat Baylor. That’s going to be a key piece in potential tie-breakers for the Big 12 championship game. Oklahoma State continued what has become a dominant defensive piece in a 63-17 blowout against TCU. The Cowboys allowed just 7.7 ppg in three wins since losing to Iowa State on Nov. 23. Oklahoma State has yet to prove this by breaking a six-game streak in Bedlam, but the Sooners didn’t look good in their final game. two road races. The CFP committee will respect Oklahoma State’s resume a little more; at least for this week.

10. Oklahoma (9-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. Iowa State, in the state of Oklahoma

The Sooners lost 27-14 to Baylor in a loss that lifted their hopes for the CFP. Sure, each of Oklahoma’s four CFP runs since 2015 came after a loss in conference play, but the committee didn’t like them all that much with an undefeated record. Baylor rushed for 296 yards, and Lincoln Riley caused quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler to suffer a shocking loss to the Bears. The Sooners are still deciding their fate to return to the Big 12 championship game, but they are near the back of the line with one chance of losing to the CFP.

