Field Hockey: Seniors Lead No. 5 Shore to 18th State Championship

Shore has that perfect mix.

It boasts a wealth of talent and hockey IQ to fill the cage at a rate of 5.81 goals per game.

Then there is the defense.

Maryn Zenkert, Anne Kopec and Anne Pollari are the three anchors of that back end and Kayla OScanlon serves as a great last lifeline.

For the 14th time this season, that defense came to the fore and this time it was Woodstown that was shut down and given a goose egg.

Six saves from OScanlon laid the groundwork and the attack took care of business from there as Shore, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, surpassed the Wolverines 3-0 for the NJSIAA Group 1 title in Bordentown on Saturday. to win .

It is the third consecutive state title for the Blue Devils and the 18th in the program’s history.

I know we’ve worked so hard, so it’s one of the best feelings ever times 10, Zenkert said. We just left it all on the field. It was really a team effort and we just preach the sisterhood. I wouldn’t want to win this championship with any other group of girls.

Zenkert and Scanlon are two of a large group of seniors who know nothing but success making the trek to Bordentown. They are 3-for-3 in championships on this turf.

Not having a chance to win it three years in a row made this even more special because we were doing it for the team that didn’t get a chance, said fellow senior Libby Doehner. Saying I’ve been to Bordentown three times in my life and won all three times is such an incredible feeling.

Saturday’s surgical performance on the defensive side of the ball is nothing new. This group handed in a minuscule 0.77 goals per game in the first 13 games of this season. It’s unlikely it’s gotten any better since then.

In the last 13 games, the Blue Devils have put down an absurdly low number of 0.38 per game.

A very different story could have been written about this championship game had it not been for OScanlon’s great early save.

Just three minutes later, Woodstown was awarded a penalty stroke. As always, OScanlon rose to the challenge and turned down Riley Fulmer for one of the biggest stops of the season.

On the field, I was just pretty confident the whole time, she said. I know I can trust these girls and no matter what happens and comes my way, I know I can always be there to make it for them.

Then it was the fouls’ turn to pick up their keeper and Doehner was just the person to get the job done.

Doehner gave Shore a 1-0 lead in the second quarter with just over six minutes to play. She has now scored at least one goal in 19 out of 26 games this season.

What we always talk about is that we don’t do things for ourselves, but for each other, she said. After she made such a huge save for our team, I owed it to her to score this goal as she just saved our butts.

Kopec doubled the lead three minutes later with her 17th goal of the season and Alex Muscillo sealed the win late in the fourth.

Shore now advances to the Tournament of Champions. While the opponent and game date are yet to be determined, the team is going into it with a 24-game winning streak.

I’m so upset that I don’t play in college. These 60 minutes I’m getting here are just the best 60 minutes of my life, so you just have to make the most of them as they happen, added Zenkert.

