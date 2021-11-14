Fast Start Guides Spartans Past Purple Eagles Sunday





Next game: Valparaiso 16-11-2021 | 7 p.m. B1G+ EAST LANSING, Michigan – A strong start to the first half was all the Spartan women’s basketball team needed to drive to an 89-65 victory over Niagara at the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon. This is the seventh straight season that Michigan State has started the season with a 2-0 record. With the loss, Niagara drops to 1-2 this season and also lost to Oakland on November 12. With the win, head coach Suzy Merchant also came closer to another milestone. She now has 499 career wins and 298 Michigan State victories. For the second consecutive game, MSU had at least four players in double digits, again tempered by junior guard Alyza Winston , who led all scorers with 17 points to go along with a career-high six assists. senior security guard Nia Clouden 12 points added while freshman guard DeeDee Hagemann and junior striker Taiyier Parks both scored 11. Hagemann continues her strong start with a game-high seven helpers. Niagara was led by 12 points from Maddy Yelle and Ally Haar added 11. Clouden scored the first six runs of the game, as MSU jumped out to an early 8-0 lead. After scoring 5-of-6 field goals, Michigan State extended its lead to 19-4 with less than three minutes left in the quarter. The turnovers plagued the Purple Eagles in the first quarter as 12 turned into 11 points for the Spartans. MSU ended the first period with a 28-8 lead. In the second quarter, the Niagara offense came alive, as MSU only scored NOW, 22-19. Niagara cleared the deficit with a 7-0 run, but a pair of free throws by Hagemann narrowed the lead to 23 points. At halftime, the Spartans had a 50-27 lead over the Purple Eagles. A 6-0 run gave MSU a 65-41 lead in the third quarter with less than four minutes left in the period. Winston and Clouden together accounted for 10 of the 24 points in the third period of the Spartans. Michigan State distributed the ball well in the quarter with 11 assists on 11 baskets made. Parks was great on both sides of the floor in the second half with four points, three rebounds in two steals in the last 20 minutes of play. freshman attacker Isaline Alexander also got some good minutes from the bank in the fourth quarter. The Canadian import scored eight points in the fourth period and added three rebounds. Michigan State will continue its four-game home stand with two home games next week. The Spartans receive Valparaiso on Tuesday, November 16 at 7:00 PM, before taking on Bryant on MSU Day on Friday, November 19 at 12:00 PM. Quotes after the match vs. Niagara Michigan State improves to 2-0 all-time against Niagara. The first time the teams met, MSU took a 116-50 win on November 8, 2008 in East Lansing. In that game, Michigan State also set the record for margin of victory, with 66 points.

Junior guard Alyza Winston led the team in scoring the first two games of the season, scoring 20 vs. Morehead State and 17 vs. Niagara. She now has 17 double-digit career games. With 12 points, senior guard Nia Clouden now has 71 double-digit games and two this season.

Spartan head coach Suzy Merchant now holds a record of 298-157 at MSU, along with a career record of 499-277. Merchant aims to become the second Spartan women's basketball coach to rack up 300 wins over MSU. Karen Langeland is the all-time leader with a 376-290 record at MSU. Merchant is also 12 wins away, tying Langeland for most Big Ten wins by an MSU coach with 156.

Junior guard Alyza Winston set a new high in his career with six assists, while freshmen DeeDee Hagemann set a new career mark with seven in her fledgling MSU career. On her birthday, junior guard managed to keep her career high with six assists. She previously had six against Detroit Mercy on December 2, 2020.

