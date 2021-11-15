Australia win first Twenty20 Cricket World Cup title

Australia’s Great Twenty20 drought is finally over after Mitch Marsh took them to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Dubai World Cup final.

Chasing 173 for the win, Marsh was the hero for Australia on Sunday as he hit an unbeaten 77 from 50 balls to take home the win with seven balls left.

David Warner also hit 53 of 38 as part of a 92-run second-wicket tie with Marsh, ending a 14-year wait for Australia to claim the only trophy that has eluded them.

This is huge, said Captain Aaron Finch.

To be the first Australian team to do it. So proud of the way the boys worked throughout the campaign.

After Kane Williamsons 85 from 48 balls gave New Zealand real hope and Aaron Finch fell early, Australia needed a man to stand up in the chase.

Aaron Finch of Australia poses with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. Credit: Getty Images

And it was Marsh who emerged in one of his best hours as an Australian cricketer.

I just wanted to go out and be there, Marsh said.

What an amazing six weeks…World Champions.

He put Adam Milne in the crowd at backward square the first ball he encountered, and sent the next two deliveries to the border in a sign of things to come.

He made a clear statement of violence against each of the Black Caps bowlers and sent Jimmy Neesham and Mitch Santner for six of the first balls they threw.

The righthander also took over an Ish Sodhi for 16, as the leg pinner got lost and the game disappeared from New Zealand.

Australia celebrates after the final of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup. Credit: Getty Images

Out of the picture from international cricket months ago and having played just 15 T20s for Australia in the 10 years leading up to 2021, the tournament has come of age for Marsh.

The Western Australian scored an average of 61.66 in the UAE with a pass rate of over 145, with his year now being the most productive of all Australians in the T20 format.

He finished with 10 limits on Sunday night – including four sixes – as Australia made light work of the biggest chase in the history of the T20 World Cup final.

Warner’s supporting knock was his third half-century of the tournament, having come in questioning his own form after being knocked out from his IPL side.

Glenn Maxwell was also on the brink of death, crossing to 28 of 18 before hitting the winning runs with a switch hit.

Australia’s Steve Smith, Aaron Finch and David Warner celebrate after the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup final. Credit: Getty Images

The big chase came after Josh Hazlewood had previously been Australia’s best with the ball, on a night when a dropped catch in the field threatened to leave him as the bad guy.

Hazlewoods figures of 3-16 include 14 dot balls in the power play, after he also claimed Daryl Mitchell early with a slower ball.

But his bad fall from Williamson threatened to be costly as he put the New Zealand captain at 21 with as many balls on the fine leg.

It caused an explosion from the Black Caps, as Williamson took over 19 of that Starc and 22 of another with the left arm struggling to hit his height, finishing 0-60.

New Zealand hit 115 of their last 10 overs, with eight of Williamson’s 13 limits coming from Starc as he knocked Australia over.

Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (0-27) and Adam Zampa (1-26) were stingy by comparison, allowing the Australian batsmen to make history with the chase.